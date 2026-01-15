Fuzzy Trend EA
- 버전: 5.20
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic
We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions.
Key Features:
-
Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong
-
Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients
-
Fully automatic trading with risk management system
-
Compliance with all MQL5 Market safety requirements
-
Support for testing mode in the Strategy Tester
Expert Advisor Parameters:
Trading Settings:
-
Magic Number - unique identifier (123456)
-
Lot Size - lot size (0.01)
-
Stop Loss - stop loss in points (200)
-
Take Profit - take profit in points (400)
-
Slippage - slippage in points (10)
Indicator Parameters:
-
ADX Period - ADX indicator period (14)
-
RSI Period - RSI indicator period (14)
-
MACD Fast, MACD Slow, MACD Signal - MACD parameters (12, 26, 9)
-
Trend Threshold - trend strength threshold for entry (30.0)
Trading Rules:
-
Trade only on new bar - trade only on new bar (true)
-
Maximum spread - maximum spread (30)
-
Maximum open positions - maximum number of positions (1)
-
Minimum account balance - minimum account balance (100)
Risk Management:
-
Use money management - use money management (false)
-
Risk percent - risk percentage per trade (2.0)
Strategy Tester Settings:
-
Enable testing mode - enable testing mode (true)
-
Test trend strength - trend strength for tests (60.0)
-
Test buy signals - test buy signals (true)
-
Test signal frequency - test signal frequency (50 ticks)
Technical Features:
The Expert Advisor includes a complete set of safety checks that comply with MQL5 Market requirements: checking sufficient funds, correct volume, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, order limits, and trading conditions.
Risk Warning:
Trading on the Forex and CFD markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using a live account, it is strongly recommended to conduct thorough testing on a demo account. The developer is not responsible for any potential trading losses.