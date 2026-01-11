Professional Prop-Firm Scalping Framework for MT5 PipViper Quant

"Profit isn't hunted — it's extracted from 3-pip liquidity zones. Everything else is risk mitigation."

Core Philosophy

"Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy."

PipViper Quant does not chase the market.

It trades only when conditions, volatility, liquidity, and risk limits align on the 1-minute battlefield.

This EA is engineered for: Prop firm challenges & funded accounts

Traders who value discipline over over-trading

Scalpers who demand automatic rule enforcement

Key Features

Advanced News Filter Zero trades 300 sec before/during/after high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC)

high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC) Real-time economic calendar API integration (no outdated data) Prop-Firm Risk Lockdown Maximum Daily Loss control (hard cap at 4.0%)

Micro-lot enforcement ( 0.01–0.10 lots only )

) Automatic trading suspension at 3.9% daily drawdown

Friday 5 PM position close (gap risk elimination) 1-Minute Scalping Engine Stochastic + Standard Deviation Fusion : Trades only when (Stochastic exhaustion) + (Volatility compression) align Filters 68% of false breakouts via 1.8 Std Dev bands

: ATR-based spread-adaptive stops (0.8 spread max)

Liquidity pool proximity targeting (3–5 pip precision) Live Scalping Dashboard Real-time M1 P&L, news countdown, volatility heat map

Daily loss % tracker (prop-firm compliance monitor)

Open positions risk summary

Critical Requirements (Non-Negotiable)

Timeframe M1 ONLY (fails on H1+) Symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (raw ECN liquidity) Broker Raw ECN + <1.5ms latency (IC Markets/Pepperstone Razor) Spread Max 0.8 avg (M1) – disabled if >1.2 Risk Setting 0.5% per trade MAX (0.01–0.05 lots)

Backtested Scalping Metrics (MT5 Strategy Tester)

Parameter Result Prop-Firm Relevance Win Rate 68.2% Passes consistency checks Avg. Profit 2.8 pips Beats spread cost Max Daily Loss 3.7% (configurable to 4%) Compliant with FTMO/MFF News Avoidance 100% of high-impact events Zero blowup risk Drawdown 8.1% (6 months) Below prop-firm thresholds

Target Audience

Who This EA Is For Prop firm challengers (FTMO, The5%ers, MFF)

(FTMO, The5%ers, MFF) Scalpers who obey micro-lot rules (0.01–0.10)

(0.01–0.10) Traders who avoid news religiously

Professionals who demand real-time risk dashboards Not Designed For Martingale/grid strategies

News gamblers or volatility chasers

H1+ timeframe traders

Brokers with >1.2 spread (STP/dealing desk)

"5% daily returns" seekers

Deployment Protocol

Implementation Steps Test first : 30-day demo on live server time (news filter requires real calendar) Broker : Raw ECN account (IC Markets Razor) Chart : EURUSD M1 (GMT+0) Critical Settings : please see the screenshots with recommended settings NewsFilter = true

MaxDailyLoss = 4.0

MinStochOversold = 25

StdDevMultiplier = 1.8 WARNING: Deviating from M1 timeframe or spread limits voids prop-firm compliance.

Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)

Trading involves risk. PipViper Quant enforces prop-firm risk rules — it does not guarantee profits. Past performance (68.2% win rate, 8.1% drawdown) does not ensure future results. Use only with brokers meeting non-negotiable specs.

About PipViper Quant

We develop scalping-specific frameworks focused on:

Micro-trade capital preservation (0.01–0.10 lots)

(0.01–0.10 lots) News-proof execution (100% event avoidance)

(100% event avoidance) Real-world M1 liquidity constraints

Long-term prop-firm sustainability

This EA reflects scalping discipline — not hype.