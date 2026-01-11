PipViper Quant
- 专家
- Ilias Saoudi
- 版本: 6.4
- 激活: 5
Core Philosophy
"Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy."
PipViper Quant does not chase the market.
It trades only when conditions, volatility, liquidity, and risk limits align on the 1-minute battlefield.
This EA is engineered for:
- Prop firm challenges & funded accounts
- Traders who value discipline over over-trading
- Scalpers who demand automatic rule enforcement
Key Features
Advanced News Filter
- Zero trades 300 sec before/during/after high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC)
- Real-time economic calendar API integration (no outdated data)
Prop-Firm Risk Lockdown
- Maximum Daily Loss control (hard cap at 4.0%)
- Micro-lot enforcement (0.01–0.10 lots only)
- Automatic trading suspension at 3.9% daily drawdown
- Friday 5 PM position close (gap risk elimination)
1-Minute Scalping Engine
- Stochastic + Standard Deviation Fusion:
- Trades only when (Stochastic exhaustion) + (Volatility compression) align
- Filters 68% of false breakouts via 1.8 Std Dev bands
- ATR-based spread-adaptive stops (0.8 spread max)
- Liquidity pool proximity targeting (3–5 pip precision)
Live Scalping Dashboard
- Real-time M1 P&L, news countdown, volatility heat map
- Daily loss % tracker (prop-firm compliance monitor)
- Open positions risk summary
Critical Requirements (Non-Negotiable)
Timeframe
M1 ONLY (fails on H1+)
Symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (raw ECN liquidity)
Broker
Raw ECN + <1.5ms latency (IC Markets/Pepperstone Razor)
Spread
Max 0.8 avg (M1) – disabled if >1.2
Risk Setting
0.5% per trade MAX (0.01–0.05 lots)
Backtested Scalping Metrics (MT5 Strategy Tester)
|Parameter
|Result
|Prop-Firm Relevance
|Win Rate
|68.2%
|Passes consistency checks
|Avg. Profit
|2.8 pips
|Beats spread cost
|Max Daily Loss
|3.7% (configurable to 4%)
|Compliant with FTMO/MFF
|News Avoidance
|100% of high-impact events
|Zero blowup risk
|Drawdown
|8.1% (6 months)
|Below prop-firm thresholds
Target Audience
Who This EA Is For
- Prop firm challengers (FTMO, The5%ers, MFF)
- Scalpers who obey micro-lot rules (0.01–0.10)
- Traders who avoid news religiously
- Professionals who demand real-time risk dashboards
Not Designed For
- Martingale/grid strategies
- News gamblers or volatility chasers
- H1+ timeframe traders
- Brokers with >1.2 spread (STP/dealing desk)
- "5% daily returns" seekers
Deployment Protocol
Implementation Steps
- Test first: 30-day demo on live server time (news filter requires real calendar)
- Broker: Raw ECN account (IC Markets Razor)
- Chart: EURUSD M1 (GMT+0)
- Critical Settings:
- please see the screenshots with recommended settings
MaxDailyLoss = 4.0
MinStochOversold = 25
StdDevMultiplier = 1.8
Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)
Trading involves risk. PipViper Quant enforces prop-firm risk rules — it does not guarantee profits. Past performance (68.2% win rate, 8.1% drawdown) does not ensure future results. Use only with brokers meeting non-negotiable specs.
About PipViper Quant
We develop scalping-specific frameworks focused on:
- Micro-trade capital preservation (0.01–0.10 lots)
- News-proof execution (100% event avoidance)
- Real-world M1 liquidity constraints
- Long-term prop-firm sustainability
This EA reflects scalping discipline — not hype.
Zero tolerance for news trading. Strictly M1. Max risk: 0.5% per trade.