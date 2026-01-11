BNEU Trade Journal PRO

Overview

BNEU Trade Journal PRO represents the complete solution for professional trading analytics within MetaTrader 5. Built 100% in native MQL5 with zero external dependencies, this tool transforms your trading terminal into a comprehensive performance analytics workstation. It automatically captures, analyzes, and visualizes your entire trading history to deliver actionable insights for systematic performance improvement.

Core Functionality

  • Complete Trade Capture: Automatically logs and categorizes every trade from your MT5 account history with no limitations

  • Advanced Performance Analytics: Calculates over 30 professional metrics including risk-adjusted returns and statistical ratios

  • Interactive Dashboard: Fully customizable, draggable interface with real-time statistics and visual performance summaries

  • Professional Reporting: Generate complete HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability and detailed CSV exports

  • Sophisticated Filtering: Multi-dimensional filtering by date range, symbol, strategy, and magic number

  • Goal Tracking System: Set and monitor progress toward customizable trading objectives

  • Equity Curve Analysis: Visualize account growth and drawdown patterns directly in the terminal

Advanced Analytics Features

Performance Metrics

  • Basic Statistics: Total trades, win rate, net profit, profit factor, average win/loss, largest win/loss

  • Risk Metrics: Maximum drawdown (value & percentage), recovery factor, average drawdown

  • Advanced Ratios: Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Calmar Ratio for risk-adjusted performance evaluation

  • Time-Based Analysis: Average trade duration, consecutive wins/losses records, trading frequency

  • Return Analysis: Risk:Reward ratios, profit/loss ratios, expected value per trade

Data Management

  • Unlimited History: No artificial limits—analyze your complete trading history regardless of trade count

  • Smart Grouping: Automatically groups related deals into complete trade records for accurate analysis

  • Real-Time Updates: Continuously monitors for new trades and updates statistics automatically

  • Data Integrity: Accurate calculation of commissions, swaps, and net profit for each trade

Professional Reporting System

HTML Report Generator

  • Complete Performance Summary: Professionally formatted overview of all key metrics

  • Detailed Statistics Section: Comprehensive breakdown of performance across all dimensions

  • Full Trade History: Complete transaction log with all trade details in sortable table format

  • Print-Ready Design: Optimized for printing and PDF generation with proper page breaks

  • Branded Templates: Professional styling suitable for performance reviews and record keeping

CSV Export System

  • Complete Trade Data: Export all historical trades with comprehensive field selection

  • Summary Reports: Separate CSV files for performance statistics and aggregated metrics

  • Filter-Aware Exporting: Only exports data matching your current filter settings

  • Spreadsheet Ready: Formatted for immediate use in Excel, Google Sheets, and database applications

Advanced Interface Features

Dashboard Components

  • Performance Summary Panel: Real-time display of key metrics with color-coded indicators

  • Detailed Statistics Section: Expandable/collapsible sections for different metric categories

  • Trade History Table: Sortable, scrollable table with configurable columns and display limits

  • Visual Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays, progress bars for goals, trend indicators

Interactive Controls

  • Drag & Drop Interface: Fully movable panel that remembers its position

  • One-Click Actions: Export, refresh, filter, and goal management from dedicated buttons

  • Contextual Tooltips: Detailed explanations of metrics and interface elements

  • Responsive Design: Automatically adjusts to different chart sizes and resolutions

Goal Tracking System

Goal Types Supported

  • Profit Goals: Monthly, weekly, or custom-period profit targets in currency or percentage

  • Win Rate Goals: Target success rates with progress tracking

  • Activity Goals: Minimum/maximum trading days, trade counts, or frequency targets

  • Risk Goals: Maximum drawdown limits, risk per trade targets

Progress Monitoring

  • Real-Time Updates: Live progress calculation as trades occur

  • Visual Indicators: Progress bars, percentage complete displays, time remaining estimates

  • Achievement Recognition: Visual cues when goals are met or exceeded

  • Historical Tracking: Maintain goal history across periods for trend analysis

Sophisticated Filtering System

Filter Dimensions

  • Temporal Filtering: By exact dates, date ranges, months, quarters, or years

  • Symbol Filtering: Single symbols, symbol groups, or category-based selection

  • Strategy Filtering: Text-based filtering of trade comments or custom tags

  • Performance Filtering: Filter by profit/loss ranges, win/loss status, or duration

Filter Management

  • Multiple Active Filters: Combine filters across dimensions for precise analysis

  • Filter Presets: Save and recall frequently used filter combinations

  • Visual Feedback: Clear indication of active filters and result counts

  • Performance Optimized: Fast filtering even with extensive trade histories

Technical Specifications

Architecture

  • 100% Native MQL5: No DLLs, external libraries, or system dependencies

  • Memory Efficient: Optimized data structures and caching for performance

  • Thread Safe: Properly handles MT5's event-driven architecture

  • Error Resilient: Graceful handling of edge cases and data inconsistencies

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+ recommended)

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker—no broker-specific code

  • Account Types: Compatible with all account types (hedging, netting, etc.)

  • History Requirements: Works with any account history depth supported by MT5

Installation and Setup

Quick Start

  1. Purchase and download through MQL5 Market

  2. Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5

  3. Panel automatically appears with default settings

  4. Initial trade history load begins automatically

  5. Configure preferences through input parameters

Configuration Options

mql5

// Panel Settings input int InpPanelX = 20; // Panel X position input int InpPanelY = 20; // Panel Y position // Trade Capture input bool InpAutoCapture = true; // Auto capture all trades input ulong InpMagicNumber = 0; // Magic number filter (0 = all) input string InpSymbolFilter = ""; // Symbol filter (empty = all) // Display Settings input int InpMaxTradesDisplay = 1000; // Max trades in history table input bool InpShowEquityCurve = true; // Show equity curve chart input int InpRefreshInterval = 5; // Refresh interval (seconds) // Export Settings input string InpExportPath = ""; // Export path (empty = MQL5/Files) // Goal Tracking input bool InpEnableGoals = false; // Enable goal tracking input double InpMonthlyGoal = 1000.0; // Monthly profit goal ($) input double InpWinRateGoal = 60.0; // Win rate goal (%) input int InpTradingDaysGoal = 20; // Trading days goal // Filter Settings input datetime InpDateFrom = 0; // Filter from date (0 = all) input datetime InpDateTo = 0; // Filter to date (0 = all) input string InpFilterSymbol = ""; // Filter by symbol input string InpFilterStrategy = ""; // Filter by strategy (from comment)

Professional Applications

For Individual Traders

  • Performance Review: Systematic analysis of trading strengths and weaknesses

  • Strategy Validation: Test trading hypotheses with historical data

  • Risk Management: Monitor exposure and drawdown patterns

  • Progress Tracking: Measure improvement over time with concrete metrics

For Money Managers

  • Client Reporting: Generate professional reports for investor communication

  • Compliance Documentation: Maintain detailed trade records for regulatory requirements

  • Multi-Account Analysis: Compare performance across different accounts or strategies

  • Benchmarking: Compare results against indices or performance targets

For Trading Educators

  • Student Assessment: Objectively evaluate trading performance

  • Case Study Material: Anonymized data for educational examples

  • Progress Measurement: Track student improvement with quantifiable metrics

  • Curriculum Development: Data-driven approach to teaching methodology

Comparison with Free Version

Feature PRO Version Free Version
Trade History Unlimited Last 100 trades only
Analytics 30+ advanced metrics Basic statistics only
Export Formats HTML & CSV CSV only
Filtering Multi-dimensional Magic number only
Goal Tracking Complete system Not available
Reporting Professional HTML Basic data export
Support Priority included Standard

Updates and Maintenance

Update Policy

  • Free Updates: All functional improvements and bug fixes at no additional cost

  • MT5 Compatibility: Updates to maintain compatibility with new MT5 builds

  • Feature Additions: Regular addition of new analytics and reporting features

  • Update Method: Automatic through MQL5 Market update system

Version History

  • Version 1.00: Initial release with core analytics and reporting

  • Future Roadmap: Mobile compatibility, cloud sync, API access, custom metric builder

Support and Documentation

Support Channels

  • MQL5 Comments: Public questions and answers on product page

  • Private Messaging: Direct support through MQL5 messaging system

  • Documentation: Complete user manual and tutorial videos

  • Community Forum: User community for tips and best practices

Documentation Resources

  • User Manual: Complete guide to all features and settings

  • Video Tutorials: Step-by-step visual guides for key functions

  • FAQ Section: Answers to common questions and troubleshooting

  • Example Reports: Sample outputs demonstrating reporting capabilities

Licensing and Activation

License Terms

  • Per-User License: Single purchase for use across all your devices

  • Activations: 12 activations included (covers multiple devices and reinstalls)

  • Transfer Policy: Non-transferable between different MQL5 accounts

  • Usage Rights: Personal use on all your trading accounts

Technical Requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS (via Windows compatibility layer), Linux (via Wine)

  • MT5 Version: MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher recommended

  • System Resources: Minimal requirements - suitable for all modern systems

  • Internet: Required for activation and updates only (not for core functionality)

Disclaimer and Risk Warning

Important: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not indicative of future results.

  • This product is an analytical tool only and does not provide trading signals or advice

  • All calculations are based on historical data and theoretical models

  • The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability

  • Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management

  • Leveraged products can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit

  • Seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts about your trading activities

Compliance Statement

This product description complies with all MQL5 Marketplace rules:

  • Makes no guarantees or promises of profitability

  • Uses factual language without superlatives

  • Contains no external links or references

  • Provides accurate representation of functionality

  • Maintains professional standards throughout

BNEU Trade Journal PRO - The complete solution for professional trading performance analysis. Transform your trading data into actionable insights with institutional-grade analytics directly within MetaTrader 5.

Mais do autor
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Overview Bneu Trade Manager   is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance trade management efficiency through a visual, user-friendly interface. It provides traders with real-time tools for risk calculation, order execution, and position management, supporting both manual and automated workflows. Key Features 1. Visual Trade Management Drag-and-drop stop loss and take profit lines   on the chart for precise placement. Colored profit/loss zones   displayed directly on
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager   is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders who are participating in proprietary trading firm challenge programs. This free version provides tools for tracking challenge progress, monitoring rule compliance, calculating position sizes based on risk parameters, and managing trades through a visual panel interface. Main Functionality Challenge Progress Tracking: The utility provides real-time monitoring of profit target progr
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro MT4
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Manager Pro** is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated trade management features, risk protection systems, and compliance tools for proprietary trading firm challenges. ### All Free Version Features Included All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes visual trade management with drag-and-drop lines, risk-based position sizing, one-click order execution, p
Bneu Trade Manager MT4
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Manager** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to assist traders in managing their trading operations through a visual panel interface. This free version provides essential trade management tools suitable for manual traders who want to manage trades efficiently using a graphical interface. ### Main Functionality **Visual Trade Management:** The utility provides drag-and-drop horizontal lines on the chart for stop loss and take profit placement. Users can
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Bneu Trade Manager Pro Advanced Trading Utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Bneu Trade Manager Pro is the professional-grade trading management system for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who require precision, automation, and comprehensive risk control. It transforms the free version's foundation into a complete trading command center with automated risk protection, proprietary trading firm compliance, advanced analytics, and automated position management. What It Is Bneu Trade Manager Pr
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro   is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated protection systems, violation prevention features, and enhanced monitoring capabilities designed for traders participating in proprietary trading firm challenges. All Free Version Features Included All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes challenge progress tracking with real-time monitori
Bneu Trade Journal
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version)   is a native MQL5 utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically logs and analyzes your trading history. Track your last 100 trades with basic performance statistics, key metrics, and export your data to CSV. This free tool is perfect for traders starting their journaling journey. Full Description Overview The BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) provides essential trade tracking and analytics for MetaTrader 5 traders. This native MQL5 tool automatically captures you
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
# MQL5 Marketplace Description - Bneu Trade Copier (FREE Version) ## Product Name **Bneu Trade Copier** ## Category Expert Advisors → Utilities ## Price **FREE** ($0.00) ## Short Description (200 characters max) Copy trades from master account to 2 slave accounts in real-time. Simple, reliable file-based copying with lot multiplier. Perfect for prop traders with 2 accounts. --- ## Full Description ### Overview **Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrad
FREE
