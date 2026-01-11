BNEU Trade Journal PRO
- Utilità
- Marvinson Salavia Caballero
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 12
Overview
BNEU Trade Journal PRO represents the complete solution for professional trading analytics within MetaTrader 5. Built 100% in native MQL5 with zero external dependencies, this tool transforms your trading terminal into a comprehensive performance analytics workstation. It automatically captures, analyzes, and visualizes your entire trading history to deliver actionable insights for systematic performance improvement.
Core Functionality
-
Complete Trade Capture: Automatically logs and categorizes every trade from your MT5 account history with no limitations
-
Advanced Performance Analytics: Calculates over 30 professional metrics including risk-adjusted returns and statistical ratios
-
Interactive Dashboard: Fully customizable, draggable interface with real-time statistics and visual performance summaries
-
Professional Reporting: Generate complete HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability and detailed CSV exports
-
Sophisticated Filtering: Multi-dimensional filtering by date range, symbol, strategy, and magic number
-
Goal Tracking System: Set and monitor progress toward customizable trading objectives
-
Equity Curve Analysis: Visualize account growth and drawdown patterns directly in the terminal
Advanced Analytics Features
Performance Metrics
-
Basic Statistics: Total trades, win rate, net profit, profit factor, average win/loss, largest win/loss
-
Risk Metrics: Maximum drawdown (value & percentage), recovery factor, average drawdown
-
Advanced Ratios: Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Calmar Ratio for risk-adjusted performance evaluation
-
Time-Based Analysis: Average trade duration, consecutive wins/losses records, trading frequency
-
Return Analysis: Risk:Reward ratios, profit/loss ratios, expected value per trade
Data Management
-
Unlimited History: No artificial limits—analyze your complete trading history regardless of trade count
-
Smart Grouping: Automatically groups related deals into complete trade records for accurate analysis
-
Real-Time Updates: Continuously monitors for new trades and updates statistics automatically
-
Data Integrity: Accurate calculation of commissions, swaps, and net profit for each trade
Professional Reporting System
HTML Report Generator
-
Complete Performance Summary: Professionally formatted overview of all key metrics
-
Detailed Statistics Section: Comprehensive breakdown of performance across all dimensions
-
Full Trade History: Complete transaction log with all trade details in sortable table format
-
Print-Ready Design: Optimized for printing and PDF generation with proper page breaks
-
Branded Templates: Professional styling suitable for performance reviews and record keeping
CSV Export System
-
Complete Trade Data: Export all historical trades with comprehensive field selection
-
Summary Reports: Separate CSV files for performance statistics and aggregated metrics
-
Filter-Aware Exporting: Only exports data matching your current filter settings
-
Spreadsheet Ready: Formatted for immediate use in Excel, Google Sheets, and database applications
Advanced Interface Features
Dashboard Components
-
Performance Summary Panel: Real-time display of key metrics with color-coded indicators
-
Detailed Statistics Section: Expandable/collapsible sections for different metric categories
-
Trade History Table: Sortable, scrollable table with configurable columns and display limits
-
Visual Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays, progress bars for goals, trend indicators
Interactive Controls
-
Drag & Drop Interface: Fully movable panel that remembers its position
-
One-Click Actions: Export, refresh, filter, and goal management from dedicated buttons
-
Contextual Tooltips: Detailed explanations of metrics and interface elements
-
Responsive Design: Automatically adjusts to different chart sizes and resolutions
Goal Tracking System
Goal Types Supported
-
Profit Goals: Monthly, weekly, or custom-period profit targets in currency or percentage
-
Win Rate Goals: Target success rates with progress tracking
-
Activity Goals: Minimum/maximum trading days, trade counts, or frequency targets
-
Risk Goals: Maximum drawdown limits, risk per trade targets
Progress Monitoring
-
Real-Time Updates: Live progress calculation as trades occur
-
Visual Indicators: Progress bars, percentage complete displays, time remaining estimates
-
Achievement Recognition: Visual cues when goals are met or exceeded
-
Historical Tracking: Maintain goal history across periods for trend analysis
Sophisticated Filtering System
Filter Dimensions
-
Temporal Filtering: By exact dates, date ranges, months, quarters, or years
-
Symbol Filtering: Single symbols, symbol groups, or category-based selection
-
Strategy Filtering: Text-based filtering of trade comments or custom tags
-
Performance Filtering: Filter by profit/loss ranges, win/loss status, or duration
Filter Management
-
Multiple Active Filters: Combine filters across dimensions for precise analysis
-
Filter Presets: Save and recall frequently used filter combinations
-
Visual Feedback: Clear indication of active filters and result counts
-
Performance Optimized: Fast filtering even with extensive trade histories
Technical Specifications
Architecture
-
100% Native MQL5: No DLLs, external libraries, or system dependencies
-
Memory Efficient: Optimized data structures and caching for performance
-
Thread Safe: Properly handles MT5's event-driven architecture
-
Error Resilient: Graceful handling of edge cases and data inconsistencies
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+ recommended)
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker—no broker-specific code
-
Account Types: Compatible with all account types (hedging, netting, etc.)
-
History Requirements: Works with any account history depth supported by MT5
Installation and Setup
Quick Start
-
Purchase and download through MQL5 Market
-
Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5
-
Panel automatically appears with default settings
-
Initial trade history load begins automatically
-
Configure preferences through input parameters
Configuration Options
// Panel Settings input int InpPanelX = 20; // Panel X position input int InpPanelY = 20; // Panel Y position // Trade Capture input bool InpAutoCapture = true; // Auto capture all trades input ulong InpMagicNumber = 0; // Magic number filter (0 = all) input string InpSymbolFilter = ""; // Symbol filter (empty = all) // Display Settings input int InpMaxTradesDisplay = 1000; // Max trades in history table input bool InpShowEquityCurve = true; // Show equity curve chart input int InpRefreshInterval = 5; // Refresh interval (seconds) // Export Settings input string InpExportPath = ""; // Export path (empty = MQL5/Files) // Goal Tracking input bool InpEnableGoals = false; // Enable goal tracking input double InpMonthlyGoal = 1000.0; // Monthly profit goal ($) input double InpWinRateGoal = 60.0; // Win rate goal (%) input int InpTradingDaysGoal = 20; // Trading days goal // Filter Settings input datetime InpDateFrom = 0; // Filter from date (0 = all) input datetime InpDateTo = 0; // Filter to date (0 = all) input string InpFilterSymbol = ""; // Filter by symbol input string InpFilterStrategy = ""; // Filter by strategy (from comment)
Professional Applications
For Individual Traders
-
Performance Review: Systematic analysis of trading strengths and weaknesses
-
Strategy Validation: Test trading hypotheses with historical data
-
Risk Management: Monitor exposure and drawdown patterns
-
Progress Tracking: Measure improvement over time with concrete metrics
For Money Managers
-
Client Reporting: Generate professional reports for investor communication
-
Compliance Documentation: Maintain detailed trade records for regulatory requirements
-
Multi-Account Analysis: Compare performance across different accounts or strategies
-
Benchmarking: Compare results against indices or performance targets
For Trading Educators
-
Student Assessment: Objectively evaluate trading performance
-
Case Study Material: Anonymized data for educational examples
-
Progress Measurement: Track student improvement with quantifiable metrics
-
Curriculum Development: Data-driven approach to teaching methodology
Comparison with Free Version
|Feature
|PRO Version
|Free Version
|Trade History
|Unlimited
|Last 100 trades only
|Analytics
|30+ advanced metrics
|Basic statistics only
|Export Formats
|HTML & CSV
|CSV only
|Filtering
|Multi-dimensional
|Magic number only
|Goal Tracking
|Complete system
|Not available
|Reporting
|Professional HTML
|Basic data export
|Support
|Priority included
|Standard
Updates and Maintenance
Update Policy
-
Free Updates: All functional improvements and bug fixes at no additional cost
-
MT5 Compatibility: Updates to maintain compatibility with new MT5 builds
-
Feature Additions: Regular addition of new analytics and reporting features
-
Update Method: Automatic through MQL5 Market update system
Version History
-
Version 1.00: Initial release with core analytics and reporting
-
Future Roadmap: Mobile compatibility, cloud sync, API access, custom metric builder
Support and Documentation
Support Channels
-
MQL5 Comments: Public questions and answers on product page
-
Private Messaging: Direct support through MQL5 messaging system
-
Documentation: Complete user manual and tutorial videos
-
Community Forum: User community for tips and best practices
Documentation Resources
-
User Manual: Complete guide to all features and settings
-
Video Tutorials: Step-by-step visual guides for key functions
-
FAQ Section: Answers to common questions and troubleshooting
-
Example Reports: Sample outputs demonstrating reporting capabilities
Licensing and Activation
License Terms
-
Per-User License: Single purchase for use across all your devices
-
Activations: 12 activations included (covers multiple devices and reinstalls)
-
Transfer Policy: Non-transferable between different MQL5 accounts
-
Usage Rights: Personal use on all your trading accounts
Technical Requirements
-
Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS (via Windows compatibility layer), Linux (via Wine)
-
MT5 Version: MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher recommended
-
System Resources: Minimal requirements - suitable for all modern systems
-
Internet: Required for activation and updates only (not for core functionality)
Disclaimer and Risk Warning
Important: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not indicative of future results.
-
This product is an analytical tool only and does not provide trading signals or advice
-
All calculations are based on historical data and theoretical models
-
The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability
-
Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management
-
Leveraged products can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit
-
Seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts about your trading activities
Compliance Statement
This product description complies with all MQL5 Marketplace rules:
-
Makes no guarantees or promises of profitability
-
Uses factual language without superlatives
-
Contains no external links or references
-
Provides accurate representation of functionality
-
Maintains professional standards throughout
BNEU Trade Journal PRO - The complete solution for professional trading performance analysis. Transform your trading data into actionable insights with institutional-grade analytics directly within MetaTrader 5.