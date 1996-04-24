Mirror Signals Service
- Utilitários
- Isaac Derban
- Versão: 6.0
- Ativações: 5
🧠 Overview
Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only) is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account.
It is engineered specifically for signal providers, trade-copier operators, auditors, educators, and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting.
Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications, and even missed or silent events is captured and delivered in clean, human-readable format.
Start delivering 🔥 ultra-professional Telegram signals in minutes.
🔥 Key Features
- Real-time Telegram notifications (entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing
🛠 Required Permissions
To use this EA, you must enable:
- Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- ✔ Allow automated trading
- ✔ Allow WebRequest
- Add the URL:
https://api.telegram.org
No external DLLs or dependencies required.
📥 Installation
- Attach EA to any chart
- Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
- Enable WebRequest
- Configure filters (optional)
- Done — notifications start instantly
⚠️ Disclaimer
This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.
- Pending order lifecycle tracking: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired
- “Missed event” recovery system to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast
- Screenshot-on-entry feature (optional)
- Symbol & Magic Number filtering
- Full profit breakdown: commission + swap + net P/L
- Auto-start summary of all open positions & pending orders
- Works with any broker, any asset, any timeframe
- Perfect for building a signal service or trade-notification channel
📌 Use Cases
- Telegram signal channels
- Private groups for clients/students
- PAMM/MAM monitoring
- Prop firm transparency reporting
- Trade journaling / audit trail creation
- Multi-strategy broadcast system (using filters)
📊 Feature Table
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Market order notifications
|
Entry, exit, SL/TP hit, partial closes
|
Pending order tracking
|
Place, modify, activate, cancel, expire
|
SL/TP modifications
|
Detects normal, trailing stop, and breakeven moves
|
Screenshot sending
|
Optional screenshot on entry
|
Symbol filter
|
Monitor selected symbols only
|
Magic filter
|
Select which EAs/strategies to publish
|
Missed event detection
|
Captures silent order deletions/expirations
|
Startup summary
|
Reports all open trades & pending orders
|
Comment tracking
|
Detects comment changes on positions
|
Easy setup
|
Just bot token + chat ID
🎯 Why Traders Love It
- Immediate alerts → no delays
- Super clean & professional formatting
- Works with any strategy or EA
- Reduces manual work for signal providers
- Creates trust with subscribers due to transparent reporting
Why Choose This EA?
✔ Instant setup
✔ No server needed
✔ Extremely reliable
✔ Works with any strategy
✔ Zero coding required
✔ Professional formatting and screenshots
