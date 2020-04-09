ScalperTraderPanel
- Utilitários
- Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 5
Overview: ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an automated Grid system, allowing you to average your entry price intelligently.
It features a unique Dual-Mode Interface: switch instantly between Market Execution for speed, or Visual Pending Mode to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines that calculate your potential Profit/Loss in real-time.
Key Features:
🚀 Smart Grid System: Automatically places a grid of Limit orders at fixed distances when you enter a trade.
📊 Dual Execution Modes:
MARKET Mode: Instant execution. Places the market order + the grid immediately.
PENDING Mode: Visual planning. Activates horizontal lines (Entry, SL, TP) on the chart. Drag them to your desired levels, see the monetary value ($) of your SL/TP, and click Buy/Sell to execute.
🛡️ Risk Management:
Auto Trailing Stop: Dynamically secures profits as the price moves in your favor.
One-Click Breakeven: Move stops to entry level instantly.
Smart Cleanup: Automatically deletes pending grid orders when the main position is closed (by TP, SL, or manually).
⚡ Fast Control: Dedicated buttons to Close Buys, Close Sells, or Close All positions/orders instantly.
👀 Always Visible: Designed to stay in the foreground, ensuring candles or indicators never hide your trading controls.
Input Parameters:
Lots: Volume size for the initial order and grid orders.
NumOrders: Total number of orders (1 Initial + N-1 Pending Grid orders).
PipDistance: Distance (in Points) between grid levels.
StopLossPoints: Global Stop Loss distance in points.
TakeProfitPoints: Global Take Profit distance in points.
BreakevenPoints: Points of profit to secure when clicking the Breakeven button.
TSStartPoints: Profit in points required to activate the Trailing Stop.
TSDistPoints: Distance in points the Trailing Stop maintains from the current price.
MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
PanelCorner: Chart corner to anchor the panel.
Comment: Custom comment for orders.