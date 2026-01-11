Overview

BNEU Trade Journal PRO represents the complete solution for professional trading analytics within MetaTrader 5. Built 100% in native MQL5 with zero external dependencies, this tool transforms your trading terminal into a comprehensive performance analytics workstation. It automatically captures, analyzes, and visualizes your entire trading history to deliver actionable insights for systematic performance improvement.

Core Functionality

Complete Trade Capture : Automatically logs and categorizes every trade from your MT5 account history with no limitations

Advanced Performance Analytics : Calculates over 30 professional metrics including risk-adjusted returns and statistical ratios

Interactive Dashboard : Fully customizable, draggable interface with real-time statistics and visual performance summaries

Professional Reporting : Generate complete HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability and detailed CSV exports

Sophisticated Filtering : Multi-dimensional filtering by date range, symbol, strategy, and magic number

Goal Tracking System : Set and monitor progress toward customizable trading objectives

Equity Curve Analysis: Visualize account growth and drawdown patterns directly in the terminal

Advanced Analytics Features

Performance Metrics

Basic Statistics : Total trades, win rate, net profit, profit factor, average win/loss, largest win/loss

Risk Metrics : Maximum drawdown (value & percentage), recovery factor, average drawdown

Advanced Ratios : Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Calmar Ratio for risk-adjusted performance evaluation

Time-Based Analysis : Average trade duration, consecutive wins/losses records, trading frequency

Return Analysis: Risk:Reward ratios, profit/loss ratios, expected value per trade

Data Management

Unlimited History : No artificial limits—analyze your complete trading history regardless of trade count

Smart Grouping : Automatically groups related deals into complete trade records for accurate analysis

Real-Time Updates : Continuously monitors for new trades and updates statistics automatically

Data Integrity: Accurate calculation of commissions, swaps, and net profit for each trade

Professional Reporting System

HTML Report Generator

Complete Performance Summary : Professionally formatted overview of all key metrics

Detailed Statistics Section : Comprehensive breakdown of performance across all dimensions

Full Trade History : Complete transaction log with all trade details in sortable table format

Print-Ready Design : Optimized for printing and PDF generation with proper page breaks

Branded Templates: Professional styling suitable for performance reviews and record keeping

CSV Export System

Complete Trade Data : Export all historical trades with comprehensive field selection

Summary Reports : Separate CSV files for performance statistics and aggregated metrics

Filter-Aware Exporting : Only exports data matching your current filter settings

Spreadsheet Ready: Formatted for immediate use in Excel, Google Sheets, and database applications

Advanced Interface Features

Dashboard Components

Performance Summary Panel : Real-time display of key metrics with color-coded indicators

Detailed Statistics Section : Expandable/collapsible sections for different metric categories

Trade History Table : Sortable, scrollable table with configurable columns and display limits

Visual Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays, progress bars for goals, trend indicators

Interactive Controls

Drag & Drop Interface : Fully movable panel that remembers its position

One-Click Actions : Export, refresh, filter, and goal management from dedicated buttons

Contextual Tooltips : Detailed explanations of metrics and interface elements

Responsive Design: Automatically adjusts to different chart sizes and resolutions

Goal Tracking System

Goal Types Supported

Profit Goals : Monthly, weekly, or custom-period profit targets in currency or percentage

Win Rate Goals : Target success rates with progress tracking

Activity Goals : Minimum/maximum trading days, trade counts, or frequency targets

Risk Goals: Maximum drawdown limits, risk per trade targets

Progress Monitoring

Real-Time Updates : Live progress calculation as trades occur

Visual Indicators : Progress bars, percentage complete displays, time remaining estimates

Achievement Recognition : Visual cues when goals are met or exceeded

Historical Tracking: Maintain goal history across periods for trend analysis

Sophisticated Filtering System

Filter Dimensions

Temporal Filtering : By exact dates, date ranges, months, quarters, or years

Symbol Filtering : Single symbols, symbol groups, or category-based selection

Strategy Filtering : Text-based filtering of trade comments or custom tags

Performance Filtering: Filter by profit/loss ranges, win/loss status, or duration

Filter Management

Multiple Active Filters : Combine filters across dimensions for precise analysis

Filter Presets : Save and recall frequently used filter combinations

Visual Feedback : Clear indication of active filters and result counts

Performance Optimized: Fast filtering even with extensive trade histories

Technical Specifications

Architecture

100% Native MQL5 : No DLLs, external libraries, or system dependencies

Memory Efficient : Optimized data structures and caching for performance

Thread Safe : Properly handles MT5's event-driven architecture

Error Resilient: Graceful handling of edge cases and data inconsistencies

Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+ recommended)

Broker Compatibility : Works with any MT5 broker—no broker-specific code

Account Types : Compatible with all account types (hedging, netting, etc.)

History Requirements: Works with any account history depth supported by MT5

Installation and Setup

Quick Start

Purchase and download through MQL5 Market Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5 Panel automatically appears with default settings Initial trade history load begins automatically Configure preferences through input parameters

Configuration Options

mql5 // Panel Settings input int InpPanelX = 20; // Panel X position input int InpPanelY = 20; // Panel Y position // Trade Capture input bool InpAutoCapture = true; // Auto capture all trades input ulong InpMagicNumber = 0; // Magic number filter (0 = all) input string InpSymbolFilter = ""; // Symbol filter (empty = all) // Display Settings input int InpMaxTradesDisplay = 1000; // Max trades in history table input bool InpShowEquityCurve = true; // Show equity curve chart input int InpRefreshInterval = 5; // Refresh interval (seconds) // Export Settings input string InpExportPath = ""; // Export path (empty = MQL5/Files) // Goal Tracking input bool InpEnableGoals = false; // Enable goal tracking input double InpMonthlyGoal = 1000.0; // Monthly profit goal ($) input double InpWinRateGoal = 60.0; // Win rate goal (%) input int InpTradingDaysGoal = 20; // Trading days goal // Filter Settings input datetime InpDateFrom = 0; // Filter from date (0 = all) input datetime InpDateTo = 0; // Filter to date (0 = all) input string InpFilterSymbol = ""; // Filter by symbol input string InpFilterStrategy = ""; // Filter by strategy (from comment)

Professional Applications

For Individual Traders

Performance Review : Systematic analysis of trading strengths and weaknesses

Strategy Validation : Test trading hypotheses with historical data

Risk Management : Monitor exposure and drawdown patterns

Progress Tracking: Measure improvement over time with concrete metrics

For Money Managers

Client Reporting : Generate professional reports for investor communication

Compliance Documentation : Maintain detailed trade records for regulatory requirements

Multi-Account Analysis : Compare performance across different accounts or strategies

Benchmarking: Compare results against indices or performance targets

For Trading Educators

Student Assessment : Objectively evaluate trading performance

Case Study Material : Anonymized data for educational examples

Progress Measurement : Track student improvement with quantifiable metrics

Curriculum Development: Data-driven approach to teaching methodology

Comparison with Free Version

Feature PRO Version Free Version Trade History Unlimited Last 100 trades only Analytics 30+ advanced metrics Basic statistics only Export Formats HTML & CSV CSV only Filtering Multi-dimensional Magic number only Goal Tracking Complete system Not available Reporting Professional HTML Basic data export Support Priority included Standard

Updates and Maintenance

Update Policy

Free Updates : All functional improvements and bug fixes at no additional cost

MT5 Compatibility : Updates to maintain compatibility with new MT5 builds

Feature Additions : Regular addition of new analytics and reporting features

Update Method: Automatic through MQL5 Market update system

Version History

Version 1.00 : Initial release with core analytics and reporting

Future Roadmap: Mobile compatibility, cloud sync, API access, custom metric builder

Support and Documentation

Support Channels

MQL5 Comments : Public questions and answers on product page

Private Messaging : Direct support through MQL5 messaging system

Documentation : Complete user manual and tutorial videos

Community Forum: User community for tips and best practices

Documentation Resources

User Manual : Complete guide to all features and settings

Video Tutorials : Step-by-step visual guides for key functions

FAQ Section : Answers to common questions and troubleshooting

Example Reports: Sample outputs demonstrating reporting capabilities

Licensing and Activation

License Terms

Per-User License : Single purchase for use across all your devices

Activations : 12 activations included (covers multiple devices and reinstalls)

Transfer Policy : Non-transferable between different MQL5 accounts

Usage Rights: Personal use on all your trading accounts

Technical Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10/11, macOS (via Windows compatibility layer), Linux (via Wine)

MT5 Version : MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher recommended

System Resources : Minimal requirements - suitable for all modern systems

Internet: Required for activation and updates only (not for core functionality)

Disclaimer and Risk Warning

Important: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not indicative of future results.

This product is an analytical tool only and does not provide trading signals or advice

All calculations are based on historical data and theoretical models

The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability

Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management

Leveraged products can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit

Seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts about your trading activities

Compliance Statement

This product description complies with all MQL5 Marketplace rules:

Makes no guarantees or promises of profitability

Uses factual language without superlatives

Contains no external links or references

Provides accurate representation of functionality

Maintains professional standards throughout

BNEU Trade Journal PRO - The complete solution for professional trading performance analysis. Transform your trading data into actionable insights with institutional-grade analytics directly within MetaTrader 5.