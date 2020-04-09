## Full Product Description





**Bneu News Filter Pro** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and manage trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface.





### Main Functionality





**Economic Calendar Integration:**

- Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar

- Monitoring of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD

- Display of upcoming events with time, name, currency, and impact level

- Scrollable calendar panel showing events for the next 7 days

- Automatic event filtering based on importance level (Low, Medium, High)

- Detection of major events including Non-Farm Payrolls, FOMC decisions, CPI releases, GDP announcements, and central bank rate decisions





**Impact Analysis System:**

- Classification of events into five impact levels: None, Low, Medium, High, Extreme

- Automatic detection of extreme impact events based on event name analysis

- Color-coded impact indicators on panel display

- Configurable filtering to monitor specific impact levels only

- Currency impact matrix to determine affected trading symbols





**Protection Mode Options:**

- No Protection: Monitoring only without automatic actions

- Pause Only: Block new trades during news period without closing existing positions

- Close and Pause: Close all positions and pending orders then block new trades

- Hedge Mode: Open opposite positions to hedge existing exposure instead of closing





**Configurable Time Settings:**

- Minutes before news: Configure when protection starts (default: 15 minutes)

- Minutes after news: Configure how long protection remains active (default: 30 minutes)

- Automatic protection activation and deactivation based on event timing

- Manual start and stop buttons for immediate protection control





**Spread Monitoring System:**

- Baseline spread calculation for all symbols in Market Watch

- Real-time spread comparison during protection periods

- Spread widening detection with configurable multiplier threshold

- Visual alerts when spread exceeds normal levels

- Symbol-specific spread monitoring for affected currency pairs

- Trade blocking when spread exceeds acceptable levels





**Symbol Filtering:**

- Automatic identification of symbols affected by news currency

- Currency impact matrix determines which pairs are affected by each news event

- Option to specify monitored symbols manually

- Protection applies only to affected symbols when configured





**News Trading Functionality:**

- Straddle order placement before news releases

- Configurable straddle distance in pips from current price

- Buy stop and sell stop orders placed simultaneously

- Automatic order expiry time configuration

- Auto-cancellation of opposite order after one side fills

- Risk-based lot size calculation for news trades

- Configurable placement timing before news event





**Panel Interface:**

- Draggable panel with customizable position

- Transparent background option with adjustable opacity

- Status display showing protection state and next event

- Countdown timer to next scheduled event

- Impact level indicator with color coding

- Affected pairs display showing which symbols are monitored

- Manual control buttons: Start, Stop, Calendar, Settings

- Export button for event log data





**Calendar Panel:**

- Separate scrollable calendar view

- Event list sorted by time

- Time, event name, currency, and impact columns

- Scroll buttons for viewing additional events

- Close button to hide calendar panel





**Event Logging and Export:**

- Automatic logging of all processed news events

- Record of protection triggers and actions taken

- Positions closed and orders deleted counts

- Spread before and after event values

- CSV export functionality with timestamped files

- Comprehensive event history for analysis





### Technical Specifications





**System Requirements:**

- MetaTrader 5 platform

- Built-in Economic Calendar access enabled

- Compatible with any account type

- Works on any chart and timeframe

- Does not require additional libraries or DLL files





**Input Parameters:**





**Panel Settings:**

- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)

- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart (default: 20)

- Transparent background: Enable transparent panel mode (default: false)

- Background opacity: Transparency level 0-100% (default: 50)





**Protection Settings:**

- Protection mode: Select from None, Pause Only, Close and Pause, or Hedge (default: Close and Pause)

- Operation mode: Protection mode or Trading mode (default: Protection)

- Auto-start: Automatic protection on attachment (default: true)

- Minutes before: Protection start time before event (default: 15)

- Minutes after: Protection duration after event (default: 30)

- Max spread multiplier: Spread threshold relative to baseline (default: 3.0)





**Impact Filter:**

- Filter low impact: Monitor low importance events (default: false)

- Filter medium impact: Monitor medium importance events (default: true)

- Filter high impact: Monitor high importance events (default: true)

- Currencies: Comma-separated list of currencies to monitor (default: USD,EUR,GBP,JPY,CHF,AUD,CAD,NZD)





**News Trading Settings:**

- Enable trading: Activate news trading functionality (default: false)

- Trading risk: Risk percentage per trade (default: 1.0%)

- Straddle distance: Distance in pips for pending orders (default: 20)

- Straddle expiry: Order expiration in minutes (default: 60)

- Auto-cancel opposite: Cancel unfilled order after fill (default: true)

- Place minutes before: Order placement timing (default: 5 minutes)





**Advanced Settings:**

- Update interval: Calendar refresh frequency in seconds (default: 60)

- Close pending: Close pending orders during protection (default: true)

- Log events: Write events to journal (default: true)

- Export path: Folder for CSV exports (default: NewsFilter\Logs)

- Use impact analysis: Enable advanced event classification (default: true)

- Monitored symbols: Specific symbols to monitor (default: empty - all affected)

- Monitor spread: Enable spread monitoring (default: true)

- Spread check interval: Spread monitoring frequency (default: 5 seconds)





### Operation Instructions





**Initial Setup:**

1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 5

2. Ensure Economic Calendar access is enabled in platform settings

3. Configure protection mode according to your preference

4. Set time parameters for protection before and after events

5. Select currencies to monitor based on your trading pairs

6. Configure impact filter to specify which event levels to monitor

7. Adjust spread multiplier threshold if needed

8. Enable or disable news trading functionality as desired





**Daily Usage:**

1. Panel displays automatically on chart attachment

2. Monitor upcoming events shown on panel

3. View countdown timer to next scheduled event

4. Protection activates automatically based on configured timing

5. Manual Start/Stop buttons available for immediate control

6. Open Calendar button to view extended event list

7. Export button saves event log to CSV file

8. Settings button displays current configuration





**News Trading Operation:**

1. Enable news trading in input parameters

2. Configure risk percentage and straddle distance

3. Set placement timing before events

4. System places buy stop and sell stop orders automatically

5. Orders expire if not triggered within configured time

6. Opposite order cancels automatically after one side fills





### Use Cases





- Traders who want to avoid trading during high-impact news releases

- Users seeking automatic position protection during economic events

- Traders who need spread monitoring during volatile periods

- Users who want to close positions before major announcements

- Traders who prefer hedging over closing during news events

- Users interested in news trading with straddle order strategies

- Traders who need comprehensive event logging for analysis

- Users who want visual calendar integration on their charts

- Traders participating in prop firm challenges with news-related rules

- Manual traders who want automatic protection while away from charts





### Features Summary





**Calendar Features:**

- 8 currency monitoring

- 7-day event lookahead

- Scrollable event list

- Impact level classification

- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.)





**Protection Features:**

- Four protection modes

- Configurable timing

- Automatic activation

- Manual override controls

- Symbol-specific filtering





**Monitoring Features:**

- Real-time spread tracking

- Spread widening detection

- Affected pair identification

- Protection status display

- Countdown timers





**Trading Features:**

- Straddle order placement

- Risk-based lot sizing

- Auto-cancel functionality

- Configurable timing

- Order expiry management





**Reporting Features:**

- Event logging

- CSV export

- Position/order counts

- Spread tracking

- Comprehensive history





### Important Notes





- This utility monitors economic calendar events available in MetaTrader 5

- Calendar data availability depends on broker and platform settings

- Protection features execute based on configured parameters

- Spread monitoring requires baseline calculation during normal market conditions

- News trading functionality requires appropriate account type and broker support

- Hedging mode requires account with hedging enabled

- Event timing is based on scheduled release times in economic calendar

- Actual market reaction timing may vary from scheduled event times

- Users should verify economic calendar data accuracy with their broker

- All automated features require proper configuration before use

- Testing on demo account recommended before live trading use

- This utility provides monitoring and protection tools

- The utility does not generate trading signals

- Users remain responsible for trading decisions





### System Compatibility





- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform

- Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5

- Supports all trading instruments and currency pairs

- Functions on all chart timeframes

- Requires built-in Economic Calendar functionality

- Does not require external data sources or DLL files





---





## Compliance with MQL5 Market Rules





### Rule Compliance Checklist





**Product Name:** Descriptive, professional, no superlatives

**No Profit Guarantees:** No claims about trading results

**Accurate Description:** All features accurately described

**No External Links:** Description contains no external website links

**English Language:** All text in English

**Factual Information:** Description focuses on functionality

**No Backtest Claims:** No trading performance claims

**No Superlatives:** Description uses factual language

**Proper Categorization:** Correctly categorized as Expert Advisor/Utility

**Technical Accuracy:** All specifications accurate





### Required Disclaimers





- This product is a trading utility tool for monitoring and protection

- The utility does not generate trading signals

- Trading involves risk of loss

- Calendar data accuracy depends on MetaTrader 5 platform and broker

- Protection features help manage risk but do not eliminate it

- Users should test on demo accounts before live trading

- All features require proper configuration and understanding

- Users remain responsible for trading decisions





---





## Screenshots Recommendations





### Required Screenshots for Marketplace





1. Main panel on chart showing protection status and upcoming event

2. Calendar panel with scrollable event list

3. Panel during active protection period with status indicators

4. Input parameters window showing all configurable settings

5. News trading straddle orders placed on chart

6. Spread monitoring alert display

7. Event log export CSV file example





### Screenshot Requirements





- All screenshots must show English text

- Input parameters displayed in English

- Panel interface labels in English

- Clear demonstration of functionality

- Actual product interface only





---





## Support Information





**Documentation:** User documentation included with product

**Support Contact:** Available through MQL5 Service Desk

**Version Updates:** Free updates for functionality improvements

**Compatibility:** Compatible with current MetaTrader 5 versions





---



