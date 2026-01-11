BNEU Trade Journal PRO

Overview

BNEU Trade Journal PRO represents the complete solution for professional trading analytics within MetaTrader 5. Built 100% in native MQL5 with zero external dependencies, this tool transforms your trading terminal into a comprehensive performance analytics workstation. It automatically captures, analyzes, and visualizes your entire trading history to deliver actionable insights for systematic performance improvement.

Core Functionality

  • Complete Trade Capture: Automatically logs and categorizes every trade from your MT5 account history with no limitations

  • Advanced Performance Analytics: Calculates over 30 professional metrics including risk-adjusted returns and statistical ratios

  • Interactive Dashboard: Fully customizable, draggable interface with real-time statistics and visual performance summaries

  • Professional Reporting: Generate complete HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability and detailed CSV exports

  • Sophisticated Filtering: Multi-dimensional filtering by date range, symbol, strategy, and magic number

  • Goal Tracking System: Set and monitor progress toward customizable trading objectives

  • Equity Curve Analysis: Visualize account growth and drawdown patterns directly in the terminal

Advanced Analytics Features

Performance Metrics

  • Basic Statistics: Total trades, win rate, net profit, profit factor, average win/loss, largest win/loss

  • Risk Metrics: Maximum drawdown (value & percentage), recovery factor, average drawdown

  • Advanced Ratios: Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Calmar Ratio for risk-adjusted performance evaluation

  • Time-Based Analysis: Average trade duration, consecutive wins/losses records, trading frequency

  • Return Analysis: Risk:Reward ratios, profit/loss ratios, expected value per trade

Data Management

  • Unlimited History: No artificial limits—analyze your complete trading history regardless of trade count

  • Smart Grouping: Automatically groups related deals into complete trade records for accurate analysis

  • Real-Time Updates: Continuously monitors for new trades and updates statistics automatically

  • Data Integrity: Accurate calculation of commissions, swaps, and net profit for each trade

Professional Reporting System

HTML Report Generator

  • Complete Performance Summary: Professionally formatted overview of all key metrics

  • Detailed Statistics Section: Comprehensive breakdown of performance across all dimensions

  • Full Trade History: Complete transaction log with all trade details in sortable table format

  • Print-Ready Design: Optimized for printing and PDF generation with proper page breaks

  • Branded Templates: Professional styling suitable for performance reviews and record keeping

CSV Export System

  • Complete Trade Data: Export all historical trades with comprehensive field selection

  • Summary Reports: Separate CSV files for performance statistics and aggregated metrics

  • Filter-Aware Exporting: Only exports data matching your current filter settings

  • Spreadsheet Ready: Formatted for immediate use in Excel, Google Sheets, and database applications

Advanced Interface Features

Dashboard Components

  • Performance Summary Panel: Real-time display of key metrics with color-coded indicators

  • Detailed Statistics Section: Expandable/collapsible sections for different metric categories

  • Trade History Table: Sortable, scrollable table with configurable columns and display limits

  • Visual Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays, progress bars for goals, trend indicators

Interactive Controls

  • Drag & Drop Interface: Fully movable panel that remembers its position

  • One-Click Actions: Export, refresh, filter, and goal management from dedicated buttons

  • Contextual Tooltips: Detailed explanations of metrics and interface elements

  • Responsive Design: Automatically adjusts to different chart sizes and resolutions

Goal Tracking System

Goal Types Supported

  • Profit Goals: Monthly, weekly, or custom-period profit targets in currency or percentage

  • Win Rate Goals: Target success rates with progress tracking

  • Activity Goals: Minimum/maximum trading days, trade counts, or frequency targets

  • Risk Goals: Maximum drawdown limits, risk per trade targets

Progress Monitoring

  • Real-Time Updates: Live progress calculation as trades occur

  • Visual Indicators: Progress bars, percentage complete displays, time remaining estimates

  • Achievement Recognition: Visual cues when goals are met or exceeded

  • Historical Tracking: Maintain goal history across periods for trend analysis

Sophisticated Filtering System

Filter Dimensions

  • Temporal Filtering: By exact dates, date ranges, months, quarters, or years

  • Symbol Filtering: Single symbols, symbol groups, or category-based selection

  • Strategy Filtering: Text-based filtering of trade comments or custom tags

  • Performance Filtering: Filter by profit/loss ranges, win/loss status, or duration

Filter Management

  • Multiple Active Filters: Combine filters across dimensions for precise analysis

  • Filter Presets: Save and recall frequently used filter combinations

  • Visual Feedback: Clear indication of active filters and result counts

  • Performance Optimized: Fast filtering even with extensive trade histories

Technical Specifications

Architecture

  • 100% Native MQL5: No DLLs, external libraries, or system dependencies

  • Memory Efficient: Optimized data structures and caching for performance

  • Thread Safe: Properly handles MT5's event-driven architecture

  • Error Resilient: Graceful handling of edge cases and data inconsistencies

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+ recommended)

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker—no broker-specific code

  • Account Types: Compatible with all account types (hedging, netting, etc.)

  • History Requirements: Works with any account history depth supported by MT5

Installation and Setup

Quick Start

  1. Purchase and download through MQL5 Market

  2. Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5

  3. Panel automatically appears with default settings

  4. Initial trade history load begins automatically

  5. Configure preferences through input parameters

Configuration Options

mql5

// Panel Settings input int InpPanelX = 20; // Panel X position input int InpPanelY = 20; // Panel Y position // Trade Capture input bool InpAutoCapture = true; // Auto capture all trades input ulong InpMagicNumber = 0; // Magic number filter (0 = all) input string InpSymbolFilter = ""; // Symbol filter (empty = all) // Display Settings input int InpMaxTradesDisplay = 1000; // Max trades in history table input bool InpShowEquityCurve = true; // Show equity curve chart input int InpRefreshInterval = 5; // Refresh interval (seconds) // Export Settings input string InpExportPath = ""; // Export path (empty = MQL5/Files) // Goal Tracking input bool InpEnableGoals = false; // Enable goal tracking input double InpMonthlyGoal = 1000.0; // Monthly profit goal ($) input double InpWinRateGoal = 60.0; // Win rate goal (%) input int InpTradingDaysGoal = 20; // Trading days goal // Filter Settings input datetime InpDateFrom = 0; // Filter from date (0 = all) input datetime InpDateTo = 0; // Filter to date (0 = all) input string InpFilterSymbol = ""; // Filter by symbol input string InpFilterStrategy = ""; // Filter by strategy (from comment)

Professional Applications

For Individual Traders

  • Performance Review: Systematic analysis of trading strengths and weaknesses

  • Strategy Validation: Test trading hypotheses with historical data

  • Risk Management: Monitor exposure and drawdown patterns

  • Progress Tracking: Measure improvement over time with concrete metrics

For Money Managers

  • Client Reporting: Generate professional reports for investor communication

  • Compliance Documentation: Maintain detailed trade records for regulatory requirements

  • Multi-Account Analysis: Compare performance across different accounts or strategies

  • Benchmarking: Compare results against indices or performance targets

For Trading Educators

  • Student Assessment: Objectively evaluate trading performance

  • Case Study Material: Anonymized data for educational examples

  • Progress Measurement: Track student improvement with quantifiable metrics

  • Curriculum Development: Data-driven approach to teaching methodology

Comparison with Free Version

Feature PRO Version Free Version
Trade History Unlimited Last 100 trades only
Analytics 30+ advanced metrics Basic statistics only
Export Formats HTML & CSV CSV only
Filtering Multi-dimensional Magic number only
Goal Tracking Complete system Not available
Reporting Professional HTML Basic data export
Support Priority included Standard

Updates and Maintenance

Update Policy

  • Free Updates: All functional improvements and bug fixes at no additional cost

  • MT5 Compatibility: Updates to maintain compatibility with new MT5 builds

  • Feature Additions: Regular addition of new analytics and reporting features

  • Update Method: Automatic through MQL5 Market update system

Version History

  • Version 1.00: Initial release with core analytics and reporting

  • Future Roadmap: Mobile compatibility, cloud sync, API access, custom metric builder

Support and Documentation

Support Channels

  • MQL5 Comments: Public questions and answers on product page

  • Private Messaging: Direct support through MQL5 messaging system

  • Documentation: Complete user manual and tutorial videos

  • Community Forum: User community for tips and best practices

Documentation Resources

  • User Manual: Complete guide to all features and settings

  • Video Tutorials: Step-by-step visual guides for key functions

  • FAQ Section: Answers to common questions and troubleshooting

  • Example Reports: Sample outputs demonstrating reporting capabilities

Licensing and Activation

License Terms

  • Per-User License: Single purchase for use across all your devices

  • Activations: 12 activations included (covers multiple devices and reinstalls)

  • Transfer Policy: Non-transferable between different MQL5 accounts

  • Usage Rights: Personal use on all your trading accounts

Technical Requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS (via Windows compatibility layer), Linux (via Wine)

  • MT5 Version: MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher recommended

  • System Resources: Minimal requirements - suitable for all modern systems

  • Internet: Required for activation and updates only (not for core functionality)

Disclaimer and Risk Warning

Important: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not indicative of future results.

  • This product is an analytical tool only and does not provide trading signals or advice

  • All calculations are based on historical data and theoretical models

  • The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability

  • Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management

  • Leveraged products can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit

  • Seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts about your trading activities

Compliance Statement

This product description complies with all MQL5 Marketplace rules:

  • Makes no guarantees or promises of profitability

  • Uses factual language without superlatives

  • Contains no external links or references

  • Provides accurate representation of functionality

  • Maintains professional standards throughout

BNEU Trade Journal PRO - The complete solution for professional trading performance analysis. Transform your trading data into actionable insights with institutional-grade analytics directly within MetaTrader 5.

