Solid Gold H1 is an automated trading system for the Forex market, optimized for trading gold ( XAUUSD ) on the hourly timeframe (H1).

Main characteristics

Trading instrument: Gold (XAUUSD).

Timeframe: H1 (hourly chart).

Logic: The robot is often built on a combination of several strategies (e.g. 5-in-1) to improve long-term stability.

News filter function

In the 2026 versions and current updates, the news filter performs the following tasks:

Automatic pause: The advisor stops opening new orders a specified time before the release of important economic news and resumes work after a specified interval after the event.

Capital Protection: The filter avoids the volatility and unpredictable price movements that are typical for gold during inflation or interest rate data releases.

Data sources: The robot downloads the events calendar from resources such as http://calendar.fxstreet.com/

Visualization: Upcoming news is often displayed directly on the chart as vertical lines or a dashboard.

For the news filter to work correctly in the MetaTrader terminal (MT4/MT5), you must allow web requests to the corresponding calendar URLs in the advisor settings.