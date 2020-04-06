Aurus Gold V

Aurus Gold is a program capable of automatically analyzing and trading the Forex market without human intervention. This innovative tool helps you make decisions about buying or selling currency pairs.



Aurus Gold's primary goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It operates 24/7, based on preset parameters and trading rules.



The main benefits of using a forex robot include:



1. Automation of trading: The ability to carry out transactions without the need for constant market monitoring.



2. Efficiency: The robot is able to analyze large amounts of data and make decisions based on strategies, which increases the chances of successful transactions.



3. Objectivity: The robot acts solely on the basis of programmed rules, excluding the influence of emotions or bias.



4. Portfolio optimization: The robot is able to manage multiple accounts simultaneously, distributing risks and diversifying the portfolio.



5. Quick response: Aurus Gold is able to instantly react to changes in the market situation and make decisions in a split second.



It's important to note that using a forex robot requires specific knowledge of financial markets and programming skills to configure and optimize its operation. It's also necessary to constantly monitor the robot's performance and adjust trading strategies based on market changes.







Main characteristics:



+ No grid

+ No Martingale

+ No risky capital management.



Uses dynamic stop.

Fully automated – just set it and forget it



Recommendations:



Currency pair: Any

Timeframe: Any

Minimum deposit: $200.

Account type: Any





Risk Warning:Before purchasing Aurus Gold, please understand the risks involved.Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.



