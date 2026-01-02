Forexpipsgainer

📈 Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5

First Check our trading performance here

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357


Fxpipsgainer is a professionally developed MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and Ethereum (ETH) trading.
This robot is built on several years of real Gold trading experience, focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.

   ⚠️ Important Notice:
Fxpipsgainer is optimized only for XAUUSD and ETH.
Using other instruments is not recommended and may produce inefficient results.

🎯 Trading Philosophy

  • Consistency over gambling

  • Designed for patient and disciplined investors

  • Structured recovery logic instead of panic exits

  • Forex trading is a business, not gambling

This EA does not use a fixed stop loss for each trade, but applies a well-organized recovery plan to manage losing positions.
Temporary drawdown can occur — do not panic.
If drawdown increases, the system is designed to reduce it gradually over time under normal market conditions.

💰 Account Types & Lot Size Guidance

✅ Cent Account

  • Minimum Balance: $100

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 cent lot

✅ XM Micro Account

  • Recommended Balance: $1,000

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.10 micro lot

This makes Fxpipsgainer suitable for low-capital traders as well as long-term investors.

🔁 Very Important Recommendation – Swap-Free Account

Fxpipsgainer may hold trades for extended periods, depending on Gold market movement.
For this reason, your account must be Swap-Free to avoid:

  • Carry charges

  • Holding fees

  • Administrative fees

  • Any hidden costs

Using a non swap-free account can seriously affect performance.

✅ Recommended Brokers (Unlimited Swap-Free)

Based on our experience, the following brokers offer true unlimited swap-free accounts, with no grace period and no hidden fees, allowing trades to be held for weeks or even months:

  • XM

  • HFM (HotForex)

  • LiteFinance

  • Exness

  • JustMarkets

  • OneRoyal

  • FBS

  • Vantage Markets

  • XS

📊 Performance Targets

  • 🎯 Monthly Target: 5% – 10%

  • 🎯 Ultimate Goal: Approximately 100% yearly growth

You can monitor our live trading performance via the provided link.


                             Check here our trading performance


We believe in real performance — not marketing promises.

⚙️ Settings & Support

  • Default settings not recommended to trade.

  • For custom settings or assistance, please contact us via inbox after purchase

  • Support is provided for genuine buyers

🤝 Final Words

Patience is our strongest asset.
Follow the rules, respect risk, and allow time for the strategy to work.

Balance growth happens step by step — not overnight.
Start your smart trading journey with Fxpipsgainer.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Please trade responsibly and use proper risk management.


Mais do autor
Fxpipsgainer
Mohammad Zahirul Islam
Experts
Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5 First Check our trading performance here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357 Fxpipsgainer   is a professionally developed   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor   designed specifically for   Gold (XAUUSD)   and   Ethereum (ETH)   trading. This robot is built on   several years of real Gold trading experience , focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.    ️   Important Notice: Fxpipsgainer is optimized   only f
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário