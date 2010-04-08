Forexpipsgainer

📈 Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5

First Check our trading performance here

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357


Fxpipsgainer is a professionally developed MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and Ethereum (ETH) trading.
This robot is built on several years of real Gold trading experience, focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.

   ⚠️ Important Notice:
Fxpipsgainer is optimized only for XAUUSD and ETH.
Using other instruments is not recommended and may produce inefficient results.

🎯 Trading Philosophy

  • Consistency over gambling

  • Designed for patient and disciplined investors

  • Structured recovery logic instead of panic exits

  • Forex trading is a business, not gambling

This EA does not use a fixed stop loss for each trade, but applies a well-organized recovery plan to manage losing positions.
Temporary drawdown can occur — do not panic.
If drawdown increases, the system is designed to reduce it gradually over time under normal market conditions.

💰 Account Types & Lot Size Guidance

✅ Cent Account

  • Minimum Balance: $100

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 cent lot

✅ XM Micro Account

  • Recommended Balance: $1,000

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.10 micro lot

This makes Fxpipsgainer suitable for low-capital traders as well as long-term investors.

🔁 Very Important Recommendation – Swap-Free Account

Fxpipsgainer may hold trades for extended periods, depending on Gold market movement.
For this reason, your account must be Swap-Free to avoid:

  • Carry charges

  • Holding fees

  • Administrative fees

  • Any hidden costs

Using a non swap-free account can seriously affect performance.

✅ Recommended Brokers (Unlimited Swap-Free)

Based on our experience, the following brokers offer true unlimited swap-free accounts, with no grace period and no hidden fees, allowing trades to be held for weeks or even months:

  • XM

  • HFM (HotForex)

  • LiteFinance

  • Exness

  • JustMarkets

  • OneRoyal

  • FBS

  • Vantage Markets

  • XS

📊 Performance Targets

  • 🎯 Monthly Target: 5% – 10%

  • 🎯 Ultimate Goal: Approximately 100% yearly growth

You can monitor our live trading performance via the provided link.


                             Check here our trading performance


We believe in real performance — not marketing promises.

⚙️ Settings & Support

  • Default settings not recommended to trade.

  • For custom settings or assistance, please contact us via inbox after purchase

  • Support is provided for genuine buyers

🤝 Final Words

Patience is our strongest asset.
Follow the rules, respect risk, and allow time for the strategy to work.

Balance growth happens step by step — not overnight.
Start your smart trading journey with Fxpipsgainer.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Please trade responsibly and use proper risk management.


