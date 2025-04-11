SignalsSections
Mohammad Zahirul Islam

Fxpipsgainer01

0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 160%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 600
Profit Trades:
1 108 (69.25%)
Loss Trades:
492 (30.75%)
Best trade:
18.76 USD
Worst trade:
-35.19 USD
Gross Profit:
3 821.27 USD (3 431 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 746.76 USD (2 656 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (99.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.32 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.53%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.46
Long Trades:
1 099 (68.69%)
Short Trades:
501 (31.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-5.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.53%
Annual Forecast:
139.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
113.55 USD (9.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.78% (113.55 USD)
By Equity:
46.44% (487.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 1600
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 775K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.76 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 36" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 03:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 16:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 15:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 15:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 02:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 02:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 15:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
