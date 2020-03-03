SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework BTCUSD
- Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
- 버전: 1.20
- 업데이트됨: 4 1월 2026
- 활성화: 20
Signal Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351831
SMC CT5F BTCUSD is a fully automated Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a rule-driven trading engine designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability BTC trades using institutional price behavior.
Built from live-market execution and continuous refinement, CT5F operates as a decision-making system, not a single-strategy EA.