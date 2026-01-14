Pegasus Gold Alpha

Pegasus Gold Alpha

Trade engine built with multi layer analysis for consistency and stability, 

Applies algorithmic entry and exit dataset that adapts to market conditions while maintaining strict risk-management rules.

Best for traders looking for a hands-free, algorithmic-based trading solution.


Asset:

 XAUUSD(Gold), Timeframe H1


 Features:

  • Smart volatility detection algorithm

  • Excellent Memory capacity

  • Adaptable TP/SL Algorithm 


  Key Parameters:

  • MagicNumber  – A unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its trades from others on the same account.
  • Asset  – Represents the value of Gold (XAUUSD)as recognized by the broker; used in profit/loss calculations.mostly 1 default 
  • Auto Lots Mode  – When set to true, the EA automatically calculates lot size , false means fixed lot size is used.
  • Lots  – The fixed lot size for each trade when Auto Lots Mode is disabled.

        

Compatibility::

Pegasus Gold Alpha performs reliably on brokers that fully support tick value calculations such as IC Markets (Raw account),Pepperstone ,or a broker with ECN spread type


Produtos recomendados
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Mais do autor
