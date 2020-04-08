VM SuperAshi Trend

VM SuperAshi Trend

Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend
Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping

Overview

VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications.

    Key Features

    • Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise

    • Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA

    • Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions:

      • UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL 

    • Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state

    • Smart alert system to minimize notification spam

    Core Highlights: VM SuperAshi Trend features dual confirmation using Supertrend and Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals, provides non-repainting signals, clear EMA-based visual analysis for faster and more confident decisions, a flexible signal-filtering structure, and smooth multi-timeframe support from M1 to D1 with lightweight performance suitable for multiple charts.
      How Traders Use It
      Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on confirming the primary market trend and providing clear entry and exit points. When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator draws a BUY arrow and sends an alert (if enabled). Combined with EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish between a trend-following breakout and a weak or unreliable reversal signal.
        Practical Example: On the M15 timeframe, with settings ATR = 21 and Multiplier = 1.0, when the price breaks above the Supertrend and the Heiken-Ashi candle closes bullish, the indicator displays a Buy signal and triggers a popup alert, while the EMA labels confirm Fast > Slow > Trend = UPTREND, supporting the decision to hold the trade for a longer period.

        Quick Setup in Minutes: Simply attach the indicator to your chart. The default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols, with no additional adjustments required for standard use.
          Recommended Timeframes

          • Scalping: M1 - M15

          • Intraday: M15 - H1

          • Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1

          Why VM SuperAshi Trend Is Different

          VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.
          It is designed to:

          • Reduce fake flips caused by market noise

          • Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure

          The goal is to simplify trading decisions:

          • See the signal

          • Understand the trend context

          • Quickly assess signal reliability

          Support

          Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.
          For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.

          Final Note
          VM SuperAshi Trend is designed for traders who need a strongly confirmed trend-following tool with clear, intuitive visuals, suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders. It helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.
          Supertrend G5
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (9)
          专家
          Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
          FREE
          Supertrend G5 Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          专家
          Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
          Supertrend G5 Prime
          Van Minh Nguyen
          专家
          Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          指标
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi 平滑处理（HMA 或 EMA）用于滤除噪声并生成清晰的 BUY/SELL 信号，非重绘（可选 ConfirmOnClosedBar）。在图表上显示 HA 蜡烛（可隐藏原始蜡烛），箭头位置可按 ATR 或固定偏移设置，发送提醒（弹窗、电子邮件、推送）并具备防垃圾信息处理。 主要用途 将原始蜡烛转换为平滑的 Heiken-Ashi 以检测颜色变化（空头到多头 / 多头到空头）并绘制入场箭头。选项 ConfirmOnClosedBar 使指标在蜡烛收盘后才确认信号以避免重绘。UseATRForArrowOffset 使箭头显示更合理。该指标轻量且在多个图表上稳定运行。 快速使用 附加指标，选择 Smoothing Method 和 Smoothing Period（默认 50），如需非重绘确认信号请启用 ConfirmOnClosedBar，按需启用提醒，并保存模板。 推荐时间框架 优先 H1-D1 以获得可靠信号。M5-M15 可用于剥头皮，但请小心并启用蜡烛收盘确认。 关键参数 Smoothing Period -
          SuperScalp Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          指标
          SuperScalp Pro —— 更快、更精准、更简单的剥头皮交易体验。 混合型 Supertrend 剥头皮策略，带多重过滤确认 SuperScalp Pro 扩展了经典的 Supertrend 概念，发展为一款混合型剥头皮工具，适用于多时间框架的短期到中期交易设置。它不仅提供交易信号，还包含一个交易统计模拟器，帮助您评估策略性能，并轻松为每个时间周期或图表类型自定义或优化参数。 该指标将直观的、随趋势变色的 Supertrend 带与多项可选确认过滤器相结合，以提供高概率的入场点，同时保持风险管理的简洁与有效。止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平基于 ATR 动态计算并直接显示在图表上。内置完整的提醒系统——弹窗提醒、电子邮件和推送通知，确保您不会错过任何信号。 主要的视觉元素是根据趋势方向变色的 Supertrend 带，并突出显示潜在的信号柱。当 Supertrend 反转时，会产生入场信号，指标会在确认信号前评估所有启用的确认过滤器——包括 ATR 范围、ADX、RSI、多条 EMA、EMA 斜率、与 EMA 的距离以及成交量。该组合确认机制通过要求多个过滤器达成共识，而不是
          Volume Profile Pro Signals
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          Volume Profile Pro Signals  精确的量价分析与自动信号生成相结合。 功能概述 Volume Profile Pro Signals 构建实时、数据驱动的量价分布图，揭示价格被接受或拒绝的市场区域。它高亮显示 POC、VAH、VAL，并精准识别 HVN/LVN 区域。在此基础上生成实时的 VAH/VAL 突破信号，并根据 ATR 波动性绘制智能 SL/TP 水平。 所有设置 —— 从剖面分辨率到提醒方式 —— 均可调整以适配你的交易风格，无论是快速抢短线还是多日持仓的波段交易。 核心亮点 按价位的成交量洞察：在 MT5 图表上直观绘制 Point of Control 和 Value Area。 突破提醒：当价格收盘超过 VAH 或跌破 VAL 时即时发出信号。 自适应风险水平：基于 ATR 自动计算的止损与止盈。 智能过滤：EMA 趋势过滤器与可选的 POC 斜率确认减少误报。 HVN/LVN 识别：区分高活跃与低量区，提供更明确的交易背景。 多时间框架兼容：可在多个图表和时间框架上高效运行。 使用场景 指标持续更新市场的动态剖面，无需手动绘制或单独查看
          SuperScalp Pro EA
          Van Minh Nguyen
          专家
          SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
          FREE
          SmartScalp M1
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
          Gold Trend M1
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
          VM Breakout BB
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          VM Breakout BB：基于概率的布林带突破指标 VM Breakout BB 是一个基于布林带并结合统计概率分析（Z-分数与正态累积分布函数 CDF）以及智能确认过滤器（例如 RSI、ADX 与成交量 SMA）的突破检测指标。该指标旨在提供具有明确统计依据的信号，减少噪音，并确认成功概率更高的突破。 信号逻辑 买入：价格收盘位于上轨之上、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时包括 RSI/ADX/成交量）。 卖出：价格收盘位于下轨之下、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时）。 ConfirmOnClosedBar 选项仅在K线收盘后确认信号，以减少虚假触发。用户可选择信号严格程度：Relaxed、Normal 或 Strict，以匹配不同交易风格。 确认过滤器 RSI 过滤：剔除处于超买或超卖区域的信号。 ADX 过滤：仅当 ADX 超过阈值时才允许信号，确认明确趋势。 Volume SMA 过滤：将当前成交量与其移动平均比较，以确认突破的力度。 显示说明：要绘制箭头并发送提醒，请将 Show_BuySell_Signals = true。如果此选项关闭，指标
          FREE
          VM Auto SLTP Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
          Volume Profile Flex
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
          FREE
          Supertrend G5 indicator
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
          FREE
          VM Auto SLTP Basic
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
          FREE
          Price Action Matrix
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          PriceActionMatrix - 多模式剥头皮助手  PriceActionMatrix 是一款面向剥头皮交易的指标，能自动识别并验证多种短期价格行为模式。该工具并非将每根K线视为独立信号，而是聚合诸如Pin Bar（钉线）、Engulfing（吞没）、Inside Bar（内包线）、盘整区域和拒绝影线等多种模式，并使其经过可配置的确认层——趋势和EMA检查、ATR范围、动量指标以及可选成交量过滤器——因此您能获得适合手动交易或EA集成的、富含上下文的信号。 风险管理变得简单：该指标在图表上绘制基于ATR的止损/止盈指导线，并可显示可选的价格标签。通过弹窗和声音提供清晰的警报，并且关键输出通过iCustom暴露以供专家顾问使用。PriceActionMatrix针对快速时间框架（M1）进行了优化，当您偏好更少但更高质量的信号时，在M5上也表现可靠。 该指标的与众不同之处在于其多模式识别引擎与灵活的确认规则相结合。您可以启用或禁用单个模式，要求收盘确认（ConfirmOnClosedBar）以避免重绘，或允许K线内触发以获得更快的响应。趋势上下文（多个EMA和斜率阈值）、ADX/D
          SuperScalp Pro MT4
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
          TrendMaster ADX
          Van Minh Nguyen
          专家
          TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
          Van Minh Nguyen
          专家
          Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
          Golden Buy Sniper
          Van Minh Nguyen
          专家
          Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
          ADX Sniper
          Van Minh Nguyen
          指标
          Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
