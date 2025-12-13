VM SuperAshi Trend

VM SuperAshi Trend

Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend
Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping

Overview

VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications.

    Key Features

    • Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise

    • Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA

    • Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions:

      • UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL 

    • Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state

    • Smart alert system to minimize notification spam

    Core Highlights: VM SuperAshi Trend features dual confirmation using Supertrend and Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals, provides non-repainting signals, clear EMA-based visual analysis for faster and more confident decisions, a flexible signal-filtering structure, and smooth multi-timeframe support from M1 to D1 with lightweight performance suitable for multiple charts.
      How Traders Use It
      Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on confirming the primary market trend and providing clear entry and exit points. When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator draws a BUY arrow and sends an alert (if enabled). Combined with EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish between a trend-following breakout and a weak or unreliable reversal signal.
        Practical Example: On the M15 timeframe, with settings ATR = 21 and Multiplier = 1.0, when the price breaks above the Supertrend and the Heiken-Ashi candle closes bullish, the indicator displays a Buy signal and triggers a popup alert, while the EMA labels confirm Fast > Slow > Trend = UPTREND, supporting the decision to hold the trade for a longer period.

        Quick Setup in Minutes: Simply attach the indicator to your chart. The default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols, with no additional adjustments required for standard use.
          Recommended Timeframes

          • Scalping: M1 - M15

          • Intraday: M15 - H1

          • Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1

          Why VM SuperAshi Trend Is Different

          VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.
          It is designed to:

          • Reduce fake flips caused by market noise

          • Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure

          The goal is to simplify trading decisions:

          • See the signal

          • Understand the trend context

          • Quickly assess signal reliability

          Support

          Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.
          For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.

          Final Note
          VM SuperAshi Trend is designed for traders who need a strongly confirmed trend-following tool with clear, intuitive visuals, suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders. It helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.
