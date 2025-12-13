VM SuperAshi Trend

VM SuperAshi Trend

Hybrid Heiken Ashi and Supertrend - Confirmed trend signals with visual EMA analysis

Overview

VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to generate confirmed, non-repainting buy/sell signals that are easy to read directly on the chart.

The indicator automatically:

  • Draws Buy / Sell arrows

  • Displays Fast / Slow / Trend EMA lines

  • Provides Popup / Email / Push notifications

Key Features

  • Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise

  • Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA

  • Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions:

    • UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL 

  • Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state

  • Smart alert system to minimize notification spam

Core Highlights

  • Dual confirmation layer: Supertrend + Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals

  • Non-repainting signals

  • Clear visual EMA analysis for faster and more confident decisions

  • Flexible signal-filtering structure

  • Multi-timeframe support: works smoothly from M1 to D1, lightweight and suitable for multiple charts

How Traders Use It

Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on:

  • Confirming the primary market trend

  • Providing clear entry and exit points

When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and the Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator:

  • Draws a BUY arrow

  • Sends an alert (if enabled)

Combined with the EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish:

  • A trend-following breakout

  • A weak or unreliable reversal signal

Practical Example: On the M15 timeframe, with settings ATR = 21 and Multiplier = 1.0, when the price breaks above the Supertrend and the Heiken-Ashi candle closes bullish, the indicator displays a Buy signal and triggers a popup alert, while the EMA labels confirm Fast > Slow > Trend = UPTREND, supporting the decision to hold the trade for a longer period.

Quick Setup in Minutes

  • Simply attach the indicator to the desired chart

  • Default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols

  • No additional adjustments required for standard use

Recommended Timeframes

  • Scalping: M1 - M15

  • Intraday: M15 - H1

  • Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1

Why VM SuperAshi Trend Is Different

VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.
It is designed to:

  • Reduce fake flips caused by market noise

  • Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure

The goal is to simplify trading decisions:

  • See the signal

  • Understand the trend context

  • Quickly assess signal reliability

Support

Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.
For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.

Final Note

VM SuperAshi Trend is suitable for traders looking for:

  • A trend-following tool with strong confirmation

  • Clear and intuitive visual presentation

  • Compatibility with scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

This indicator helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.


Plus de l'auteur
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
Experts
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Volume Profile Pro Signals  Analyse précise du volume et génération automatique de signaux. Ce que fait l’outil Volume Profile Pro Signals construit une représentation en direct, fondée sur les données, des zones où le volume de trading se concentre réellement — révélant les zones où le prix est accepté ou rejeté. Il met en évidence POC, VAH, VAL et identifie avec précision les zones HVN/LVN. À partir de ces informations il génère des signaux de breakout en temps réel (VAH/VAL) et trace des ni
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro — Scalper hybride Supertrend SuperScalp Pro étend le concept classique de Supertrend et le transforme en un outil de scalping hybride conçu pour des configurations de trading court à moyen terme sur plusieurs unités de temps. Il fournit non seulement des signaux de trading, mais inclut également un Simulateur de Statistiques de Trading, vous permettant d’évaluer la performance de votre stratégie et de personnaliser ou d’optimiser facilement les paramètres pour chaque unité de temp
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
SmartScalp M1 - Supertrend x Heiken Ashi SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been optimized for trading on the
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi lissé (HMA ou EMA) pour filtrer le bruit et générer des signaux BUY/SELL clairs, non repaint (option ConfirmOnClosedBar). Affiche les bougies HA sur le graphique (les bougies originales peuvent être masquées), placement des flèches par ATR ou décalage fixe, envoie des alertes (popup, email, push) avec gestion anti-spam. But principal Convertir les bougies brutes en Heiken-Ashi lissé pour détecter les changements de couleur (bear to bull / bull to bear) et dessin
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
VM Breakout BB : Indicateur de breakout basé sur la probabilité avec Bandes de Bollinger VM Breakout BB est un indicateur de détection de breakouts basé sur les Bandes de Bollinger, combiné à une analyse statistique de probabilité (Z-score et fonction de répartition normale cumulative, CDF) et à des filtres de confirmation intelligents tels que le RSI, l’ADX et la moyenne mobile du volume (Volume SMA). L’indicateur vise à fournir des signaux avec une base statistique claire, réduire le bruit et
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilitaires
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
PriceActionMatrix - Assistant de Scalping Multi-Modèles  PriceActionMatrix est un indicateur orienté scalping qui détecte et valide automatiquement de multiples modèles d'action sur le prix à court terme. Plutôt que de présenter chaque chandelle comme un signal autonome, l'outil agrège des modèles tels que Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, zones de consolidation et mèches de rejet, puis les soumet à des couches de confirmation configurables - vérifications de tendance et des EMA, plage ATR, indica
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Utilitaires
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SuperScalp Pro — Advanced Supertrend Scalping EA SuperScalp Pro is an EA optimized for scalping XAUUSD, combining an enhanced Supertrend system, multi-layered filters, and automated risk management to ensure high-quality signals and safe execution. What SuperScalp Pro Does: The EA analyzes short-term market trends using an advanced Supertrend (ATR) model and applies multiple intelligent filters such as ADX, EMA, RSI, VWAP, Wick Filter, and Volume Increase to remove noise. When all conditions a
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis