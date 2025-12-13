VM SuperAshi Trend
- Indicateurs
- Van Minh Nguyen
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 10
VM SuperAshi Trend
Hybrid Heiken Ashi and Supertrend - Confirmed trend signals with visual EMA analysisOverview
VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to generate confirmed, non-repainting buy/sell signals that are easy to read directly on the chart.
The indicator automatically:
-
Draws Buy / Sell arrows
-
Displays Fast / Slow / Trend EMA lines
-
Provides Popup / Email / Push notifications
-
Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise
-
Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA
-
Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions:
-
UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL
-
-
Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state
-
Smart alert system to minimize notification spam
-
Dual confirmation layer: Supertrend + Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals
-
Non-repainting signals
-
Clear visual EMA analysis for faster and more confident decisions
-
Flexible signal-filtering structure
-
Multi-timeframe support: works smoothly from M1 to D1, lightweight and suitable for multiple charts
Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on:
-
Confirming the primary market trend
-
Providing clear entry and exit points
When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and the Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator:
-
Draws a BUY arrow
-
Sends an alert (if enabled)
Combined with the EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish:
-
A trend-following breakout
-
A weak or unreliable reversal signal
Quick Setup in Minutes
-
Simply attach the indicator to the desired chart
-
Default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols
-
No additional adjustments required for standard use
-
Scalping: M1 - M15
-
Intraday: M15 - H1
-
Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1
VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.
It is designed to:
-
Reduce fake flips caused by market noise
-
Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure
The goal is to simplify trading decisions:
-
See the signal
-
Understand the trend context
-
Quickly assess signal reliability
Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.
For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.
VM SuperAshi Trend is suitable for traders looking for:
-
A trend-following tool with strong confirmation
-
Clear and intuitive visual presentation
-
Compatibility with scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
This indicator helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.