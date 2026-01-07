Doperman Scalper
- Experts
- Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
- Versão: 1.0
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System
What is DOPERMAN SCALPER?
An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance.
Key Features:
Smart Trading System:
-
Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations
-
5 different martingale strategies to choose from
-
Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by predefined steps
-
Automatic closure of all positions when overall profit targets are reached
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Auto-drawdown protection (stops trading at 1-5% drawdown)
-
Limits on maximum simultaneous positions
-
Automatic lot size reduction when margin levels drop
-
Continuous equity monitoring with emergency procedures
Professional Trading Controls:
-
Separate magic numbers for buy and sell positions
-
Customizable trading hours and days
-
Spread protection to avoid trading during high spreads
-
Complete time and day filtering options
Trading Parameters:
Core Settings:
-
Take Profit: 50 pips (adjustable 10-500 pips)
-
Martingale Step: 30 pips between positions
-
Position Multiplier: 1.2x to 2.0x
-
Maximum Positions: 4 simultaneous trades
-
Default Lot Size: 0.1 (auto-adjusts to account size)
Safety Settings:
-
Maximum Drawdown: 1% (ultra-conservative mode)
-
Maximum Positions Limit: 4 trades
-
Maximum Lot Size: 0.8
-
Optional Stop Loss available
Unique Advantages:
Self-Adjusting Technology:
-
Automatically detects account balance and adjusts lot sizes
-
Smart volume calculation based on available margin
-
No manual adjustments needed when switching accounts
Professional Interface:
-
Real-time trading dashboard
-
Color-coded profit/loss indicators
-
Spread monitor with alerts
-
Margin level display with warnings
Reliable Performance:
-
Tested on various market conditions
-
Protection against common trading errors
-
Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts
-
No coding errors or infinite loops
Wide Compatibility:
-
Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD and major pairs
-
Suitable for M1, M5, M15, H1 timeframes
-
Effective for both scalping and swing trading
Performance Metrics:
Consistency: Stable performance across different market conditions
Risk Management: Multiple safety layers with drawdown protection
Ease of Use: Simple installation with intuitive settings
Who Should Use This?
Ideal For:
-
Beginners seeking professional trading automation
-
Professional traders wanting additional income streams
-
Fund managers looking for algorithmic diversification
-
Risk-averse investors prioritizing capital preservation
Not Recommended For:
-
Those seeking "get rich quick" schemes
-
Traders unwilling to follow risk management rules
-
Anyone expecting 100% winning trades
Package Includes:
-
DOPERMAN SCALPER V2.0 EA (full version)
-
Professional user manual
-
Optimal settings for different account sizes
-
Lifetime updates
-
Premium support
Technical Specifications:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
-
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
-
Timeframes: M5, M15, H1
-
Broker Compatibility: All brokers (ECN/STP/MM)
Expected Performance:
With $500 Account:
-
Daily Target: 2-5% ($10-$25)
-
Monthly Target: 20-50% ($100-$250)
-
Maximum Risk: 1% per trade
-
Expected Drawdown: 10-20%
With $5,000 Account:
-
Daily Target: 1-3% ($50-$150)
-
Monthly Target: 15-30% ($750-$1,500)
-
Professional risk parameters
-
Institutional-grade management
Important Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Users must:
-
Start with demo account
-
Never risk more than 5% of capital
-
Use proper money management
-
Monitor performance regularly
-
Maintain realistic expectations
Support & Guarantee:
-
30-day money back guarantee
-
24/7 support via email and Telegram
-
Video tutorials and regular webinars
-
Direct developer access
Ready to Start?
DOPERMAN SCALPER V2.0 offers advanced automated trading with professional risk management. Test it on demo first, then transition to live trading with proper capital management.
Note: Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.