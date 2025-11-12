AP Trade Assistant

Buttons don’t respond in Tester: that’s expected. Use a live chart.

“Insufficient margin” or “stops too close”: widen SL/TP or reduce risk; check symbol stop/freeze levels in MDB.

No overlays appear: ensure Tools → Add-ons toggles are ON and timeframes are supported.

Mac users: use MT5 for Windows via VM/compatibility layer. Native macOS ports can be unreliable with advanced chart objects.

Mac users — read before purchase

MetaTrader 5 is a Windows app. On macOS you must run MT5 under virtualization (Parallels/VMware) or compatibility layers (CrossOver/Wine).

Recommended: Parallels on Apple Silicon (M-series) with Windows 11 ARM. Stable UI, full object drawing, normal file paths.

Known quirks under Wine/CrossOver: Some hover tooltips and custom labels may not render in window-only screen captures (use “display capture” in OBS). Retina scaling can misplace labels; lower scaling or set MT5 to 100%. File paths differ; keep presets in …/MQL5/Files/ .

We do not ship a macOS binary. Support covers MT5 inside a Windows environment only.





This is a manual trade assistant. It relies on live UI clicks, chart objects, and broker interaction. The MT5 Strategy Tester does not deliver those, so the panel can’t operate.

Why it won’t run in Tester

The tester doesn’t generate OnChartEvent mouse/keyboard events that our panel needs.

Many tester runs have trading disabled or restricted; manual OrderSend/modify logic is blocked.

Visual mode isn’t a live chart : multi-symbol book, partials, OCO linking, and UI state persistence aren’t simulated.

Calendar/screenshots/file I/O are limited or off in tester, so news and utilities won’t load.

Use on a live or demo chart in the terminal with trading enabled.