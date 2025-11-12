AP Trade Assistant

AP Trade Manager — Product Description

AP Trade Manager is a compact, broker-safe MT5 utility that turns your chart into a fast, disciplined trade workstation. It handles entries, exits, partials, breakeven+, OCO/Bracket logic, trailing stops, and scheduled-style actions from a clean panel you can dock anywhere. It’s pure MQL5 (no DLL, no WebRequest), and designed for live charts.

What it does

  • One-tap execution. Buy/Sell market and all four pending types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit). Auto-sizes by fixed lot or % balance risk.

  • Lines Mode trading. Toggle “Lines”, drag Entry/SL/TP on chart, snap to grid/ATR steps, then press PLACE. The EA decides market vs pending, applies clamps, and tags orders.

  • Protection suite. Breakeven+ with offset, unified trailing (Fixed, ATR, MA, SAR, Fractal, Prev-Bar) with hard ratchet, optional Virtual Stops with server fallback and warnings.

  • Position control. Partials (25/50/75 or custom), Close Buys/Sells/All, Delete Pendings, Reverse (with freeze/stop safeguards).

  • OCO / Bracket. From your lines: paired orders cancel the sibling on fill; market fills auto-place TP/SL.

  • Manage workbench. A side drawer listing live tickets (Ticket | Side | Lots | Entry | SL | TP | P/L | Trail | Age). Click any row to select it; act from the main panel while the drawer stays open.

  • Main Display Box (MDB). At-a-glance spread, times (Srv/Loc), symbol P/L, margin badge, mode badges (Lines*, OCO*, Trail…). Page through account and session views.

  • News glance. A minimal news panel with color-coded impact and countdown. Informational only; it never blocks trading.

  • Tools & overlays. Drawing mode (trendline, channel, triangle). Add-ons: Candle Countdown, Session Boxes, AP Multi-Range, MA Cross Alerts, Supertrend, candle hover volume tooltips, and a Screenshot button.

  • Hindsight cards. One-click snapshots + key stats you can export later into a trade journal (CSV).

  • Settings export/import. Save per-symbol/TF presets and panel geometry to JSON; restore on any terminal.


  • Speed without sloppiness. OrderCheck + margin checks on every send. Lots floored to broker step. Stops/freeze level respected.

  • Clarity. Minimal clicks, readable status line, short toasts, clean badges.

  • Persistence. Remembers geometry, tab, risk mode, and overlays per symbol/timeframe.

  • Validator-ready. Timer throttled, logs quiet, no external calls, file ops gated for tester.

What’s included

  • Panel UI (header tools, tabs, trade grid, MDB, Manage/Tools/Info drawers)

  • Risk Manager (fixed lot or % balance, cash risk, R multiple, spread/commission option)

  • Order Router (preflight checks, deviation policy, retry/nudge, tagging)

  • BE/Trail Engine (trigger + offset, multi-strategy trailing, hard ratchet)

  • OCO/Bracket (pairing, cancel-on-fill, bracket from market)

  • Position Book (fast snapshot for rows/filters/partials)

  • Overlays (countdown, sessions, multi-range, MA cross, Supertrend; draw objects)

  • Hindsight & Journal (cards + CSV export)

  • Persistence (GV/Files JSON)

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 desktop (Windows).
    On macOS use a Windows VM or supported compatibility layer.

  • Category: Utilities (no backtest UI in Strategy Tester).

  • Live use: Designed for live charts. Strategy Tester cannot interact with panel buttons.

Quick Start Guide

1) Install and attach

  1. Copy the compiled EA into MQL5\Experts\ and restart MT5.

  2. Allow Algo Trading globally and on the chart.

  3. Attach AP Trade Manager to a symbol chart (M1–D1). Place the panel where you like.

Note: The Strategy Tester won’t exercise the UI. Use a live chart or demo account chart.

2) First-run checks (60 seconds)

  • Open More → Quick Start to skim basics or More → About for version info.

  • In the header, set theme with T if desired.

  • Confirm risk mode on the trade strip:

    • % for risk-percent sizing (enter Risk % in inputs or via the inline editor).

    • Lot for fixed lots.

  • MDB shows Srv/Loc time, Spread, P/L, and Free Margin badge.

3) Place a trade with Lines Mode

  1. Tap Lines. Three lines appear: ENTRY, SL, TP with handles and labels.

  2. Drag ENTRY/SL/TP where you want. Use step/snap controls if enabled.

  3. Press PLACE:

    • The EA chooses market or pending based on ENTRY vs Bid/Ask.

    • It clamps SL/TP to broker stops/freeze. Status line confirms action.

  4. Toggle OCO for paired pendings, Bracket to auto-attach TP/SL to market fills.

4) Protect and manage

  • BE+: Turn on; set offset points. The EA moves SL to BE+ once the trigger is hit.

  • Trail: Pick mode (Fixed/ATR/MA/SAR/Fractal/Prev-Bar). Ratchet never loosens.

  • Partials: Use 25/50/75 or Custom %. The EA floors to broker lot step.

  • Close controls: Close Buys/Sells/All, Delete Pendings, or Reverse safely.

  • Virtual Stops (VStops). Local SL/TP watcher that closes positions at your thresholds without placing server-side stops. Shows a VStop* badge in the MDB when active. Latency and gaps can cause slippage; for critical risk consider pairing with server SL/TP (Bracket ON) so the server protects you if the terminal is closed.

5) Manage drawer (optional)

  • Click Manage. You’ll see rows for current symbol (or filters).

  • Click a row to select that position. Keep the drawer open and use MCP buttons to partial/BE/Trail the selected trade.

  • Drawer and MCP stay in sync; status shows results and any skips.

6) Tools & overlays

  • Tools → Drawing Mode: trendline, channel, triangle. Draw, move, delete.

  • Add-ons: toggle Candle Countdown, Session Boxes, AP Multi-Range, MA Cross Alerts, Supertrend.
    Overlays render via chart objects or indicators and update on timer.

  • Hover volume: move the mouse over a candle to see its volume tooltip.

7) News glance

  • Click Info → News to view upcoming/active events with impact colors and countdown.
    It’s informational only; the EA never blocks orders because of news.

8) Screenshots & Hindsight

  • Click the camera button to capture the chart into \MQL5\Files\APTA_Shots\ .

  • When you close a trade, tap Hindsight to save a card (chart snapshot + key stats).

  • Export your journal: More → Export Settings / Journal to CSV for later review.

9) Save / load your setup

  • More → Export Settings saves presets, overlays, geometry into JSON (per symbol/TF).

  • More → Import Settings restores them. Useful across terminals or fresh installs.

10) Safety notes

  • The EA runs OrderCheck + OrderCalcMargin before every send.

  • Lots respect broker min/step; stops respect stops/freeze levels.

  • Virtual Stops (optional): the EA watches price and sends a market exit if your local SL/TP is hit. SL/TP still applied server-side if you enable bracket/real stops. You’ll see a warning badge when Virtual is ON.

Troubleshooting

  • Buttons don’t respond in Tester: that’s expected. Use a live chart.

  • “Insufficient margin” or “stops too close”: widen SL/TP or reduce risk; check symbol stop/freeze levels in MDB.

  • No overlays appear: ensure Tools → Add-ons toggles are ON and timeframes are supported.

  • Mac users: use MT5 for Windows via VM/compatibility layer. Native macOS ports can be unreliable with advanced chart objects.

  • Mac users — read before purchase

    MetaTrader 5 is a Windows app. On macOS you must run MT5 under virtualization (Parallels/VMware) or compatibility layers (CrossOver/Wine).

    • Recommended: Parallels on Apple Silicon (M-series) with Windows 11 ARM. Stable UI, full object drawing, normal file paths.

    • Known quirks under Wine/CrossOver:

      • Some hover tooltips and custom labels may not render in window-only screen captures (use “display capture” in OBS).

      • Retina scaling can misplace labels; lower scaling or set MT5 to 100%.

      • File paths differ; keep presets in …/MQL5/Files/ .

    • We do not ship a macOS binary. Support covers MT5 inside a Windows environment only.


    Does not work in the Strategy Tester

    This is a manual trade assistant. It relies on live UI clicks, chart objects, and broker interaction. The MT5 Strategy Tester does not deliver those, so the panel can’t operate.

    Why it won’t run in Tester

    • The tester doesn’t generate OnChartEvent mouse/keyboard events that our panel needs.

    • Many tester runs have trading disabled or restricted; manual OrderSend/modify logic is blocked.

    • Visual mode isn’t a live chart: multi-symbol book, partials, OCO linking, and UI state persistence aren’t simulated.

    • Calendar/screenshots/file I/O are limited or off in tester, so news and utilities won’t load.

    Use on a live or demo chart in the terminal with trading enabled.


추천 제품
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
유틸리티
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
ORB Guardian – 오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃 + Prop Firm 보호 Prop Firm 챌린지와 규칙적인 데이 트레이딩을 위한 빠르고 안정적인 EA. 마틴 없음. 그리드 없음. 100% 규칙 기반. 왜 ORB Guardian인가? • 전문 트레이딩 저널과의 거래 자동 동기화 • 자동 Opening Range Breakout • 단일 신호 또는 확인 모드 • Prop Firm 보호(일/주/월/전체 손실 제한) • 제한 또는 목표 도달 시 자동 중단 • 추세·변동성 필터 • 요일·시간 필터 챌린지 통과 안정성 중심 설계 • 단일 주문 • 고정 리스크 • 위험한 숨은 전략 없음 • USDJPY, XAUUSD, US30 지원 주요 기능 • 사용자 정의 Opening Range • Breakout / Reverse 모드 • Prop Firm 안전 모듈 • 주간/월간 보고서 • 실시간 대시보드 추천 • M5–M15 • 최소 500 USD • FTMO, MFF, FundedN
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Kill Zone Hunter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
KILL ZONE HUNTER Institutional Kill Zone, Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading EA for MT5 Overview KILL ZONE HUNTER is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered around Institutional Smart Money Concepts (ICT / SMC) , with a primary focus on Kill Zone trading , Market Structure , and Fair Value Gap (FVG) execution . This EA is designed to systematically hunt high-probability trades during institutional trading windows (Kill Zones) , where liquidity, volatility, and directio
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
Experts
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
유틸리티
"   다중 기호 후행   " 유틸리티는 현재 열려 있는 모든 위치(다중 기호 후행)에 대해 손절매를 이동합니다. 주로 수동 거래를 지원하기 위한 것입니다. 통화 쌍의 이름이나 개별 식별자(매직 번호)에 의한 유틸리티에 대한 제한은 없습니다. 유틸리티는 현재 열려 있는 모든 포지션을 절대적으로 처리합니다. "   Trailing Stop   " 및 "   Trailing Step   " 매개변수의 측정 단위는 포인트입니다(가격 1.00055와 가격 1.00045의 차이는 10포인트입니다). 유틸리티 사용에 대한 일반적인 시나리오(비디오 보기): 처음에는 시장에 열린 포지션이 없습니다. 이 유틸리티는 가장 활동적인 차트(예: "EURUSD")에 연결됩니다. 그런 다음 사용자가 수동으로 포지션을 엽니다(비디오의 예: "GBPUSD", "XAUUSD", "NZDUSD" 및 "AUDCAD"에서 포지션이 열렸습니다). 포지션이 열리자마자 "   Multi Symbol Trailing   "
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
지표
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는  Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5  신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.  
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
지표
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): 모든 자산에서 자신 있게 시장 사이클을 탐색하세요 1993년 출시 이후, CBOE 변동성 지수(VIX)는 주식 시장의 시장 위험과 투자자 공포를 측정하는 기준이 되었습니다. VIX 수치가 높으면 변동성이 증가했음을 나타내며 종종 시장 바닥과 일치하고, 낮은 수치는 자기 만족감과 시장 최고점을 나타냅니다. 하지만 S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow 외의 광활한 시장은 어떨까요? 상품, 외환, 암호화폐, 심지어 개별 주식까지 – 트레이더는 이러한 다양한 시장에서 공포를 효과적으로 측정하고 잠재적인 전환점을 식별하는 방법을 어떻게 알 수 있을까요? 래리 윌리엄스의 획기적인 "합성 VIX" 또는 "윌리엄스 VIX 픽스"(WVF)에서 영감을 받은 강력한 맞춤형 MT5 지표인 **Universal Volatility Compass (UVC)**를 소개합니다. 이것은 단순히 또 다른 지표가 아닙니다. VIX의 귀중한 통찰력을 거
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Bober Crypto MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (3)
Experts
Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
Trade Manager AIO
Zhilwan Hussein
유틸리티
This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market . Alert : This tool not work in strategy tester! MT4 Version Features: Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit po
Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung
5 (8)
Experts
Grid 1 Minute EA – Professional Grid Trading for GOLD Fully Automatic • Smart Lot Calculation • Low-Balance Protection Mode •   Professional Trend-Following Grid with Smart Hedge & Dynamic Risk Control LIVE SIGNAL For Standard Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351080 For Micro Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883 Grid 1 Minute EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), operating on the 1-minute timeframe. The EA combines grid tr
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
EA Close position at server time
Abdullah Kamauseng
유틸리티
This EA help traders close their open positions at a specific MT5 server time before news or before ending of H4 timeframe of the morning New York session to protect their profit or prevent from unexpected loss. The default setting is 19:30 (HH:MM) and you can adjust as require to fit trading strategies. It very user friendly where contain only single input parameter to specify a time that position will be closed.  
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Infinity Break 2
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v2.0 – 프리미엄 브레이크아웃 EA . 스마트하고 스트레스 없는 거래 . InfinityBreak는 자동으로 주요 브레이크아웃을 감지하고 TP, SL, 로트 크기를 정확하게 관리합니다 . **M1 타임프레임**에서 **XAU/USD** 사용 권장 MT4 버전 :   Infinity Break 2 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5 Quantum EAs 채널 :  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile 가격 정보 : 10회 구매할 때마다 가격이 $50 상승 최종 가격: $ ? *특징* : • 캔들 종가에서 완벽한 진입, RSI + MACD로 확인 • 자동 TP/SL, 완전히 사용자 정의 가능, 위험 관리 가능 • 매우 신뢰할 수 있는
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER 는 귀하의 다양한 단말기(MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5)를 수동 거래에 사용할 수 있으며 EA에서 자동으로 처리됩니다. 모바일 거래는 EA의 다양한 그리드 모드, 두피 모드, 헤지 차익 거래 모드 및 독립 주문 모드를 사용하여 수동으로 포지션을 열 수 있으며, EA는 모바일 개통을 위한 손절매를 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 그리고 휴대폰을 사용하여 그리드, 두피 및 헤지 주문을 열 수 있습니다. EA는 전자동 거래를 설정하거나, 자동 및 휴대전화 수동 혼합 거래를 설정하거나, 독립적인 휴대전화 수동 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. 주문 방향이 맞으면 TP는 시장을 떠납니다. 주문 방향이 틀릴 경우 EA는 패배에서 승리로 전환할 수 있습니다. EA는 모든 외환 브로커 및 다양한 거래에 적합합니다. Deriv 중개인 Syntheic 계정 색인과 호환됩니다. EA는 입금액과 레버리지의
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
유틸리티
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
유틸리티
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
유틸리티
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
유틸리티
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
유틸리티
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
유틸리티
MT5용 바이낸스 거래 도구 1. 이 제품은 웹소켓 실시간 차트, 과거 차트, 그리고 MT5 터미널 재시작 시 자동 업데이트 기능을 제공하여 수동 개입 없이 원활하게 작동하여 바이낸스 거래를 원활하게 진행할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 현물 및 선물 거래, 실시간 차트 및 과거 데이터 제공 차트 기능: 1. 웹소켓(WSS)을 통한 실시간 OHLC 차트 2. API를 통한 과거 데이터 업데이트 3. MT5를 열 때마다 차트에 과거 데이터 자동 업데이트 4. M1부터 MN1까지 모든 시간대 지원 5. 사용 가능한 데이터: 시가 고점, 저점, 종가, 실제 거래량 및 틱 거래량 6. 전략 테스터를 사용하여 암호화폐 데이터를 기반으로 모든 전략을 EA(Expert Advisor)로 백테스트할 수 있습니다. 차트 및 과거 데이터 지침: 1. MT5 옵션에 URL을 추가합니다. 2. 모든 차트에 유틸리티를 로드하고 모드를 라이브로 선택한 후, 거래소(예: 바이낸스 현물)를 선택하고, 최초
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
유틸리티
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
유틸리티
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
지표
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low , Week High/Low , Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it on the chart you trad
FREE
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Experts
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 대부분의 EA는 모든 종목과 모든 조건에서 거래하려 하지만, 결국 일관성 없는 결과만 남깁니다. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5는 단 하나의 목표로 만들어졌습니다: 비트코인의 가장 큰 하락 돌파 구간을 명확하고 통제된 방식으로 포착하는 것. 시스템은 고거래량 하락 돌파를 기다린 후, 깨끗한 재테스트가 나올 때 진입합니다. 거래는 추세로 필터링되고, 리스크는 미리 정의된 손절/익절 레벨로 관리되며, 시장이 해당 레벨을 되찾으면 신호는 자동 취소됩니다. 모든 것은 규칙에 따라 실행됩니다 — 망설임도 감정도 없습니다. 주요 기능: BTCUSD 전용 설계 M5 차트에서 작동 거래량 확인이 포함된 돌파 + 재테스트 논리 EMA 기반 추세 필터 재탈환 또는 만료 시 자동 취소되는 대기 주문 고정 로트 또는 달러 기반 리스크 관리 MetaTrader 5 전용 (.ex5 파일, 소스 없음) 이 EA는 강세장과 약세장에서 모두 테스트되었으며, 변동성이
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box (MT5) What it does Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on netting accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs). Wait for price to escape the box by
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4 What it does Intraday engine that combines a   session “box” range   (M5) with an   impulse filter   (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction.   One position per symbol. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation   No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on   netting   accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs
AP London Breakout MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs i
AP London Breakout PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on th
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
AP Gold Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold). Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale. How it operates You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours). After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer. Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter. Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adapti
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변