AP Trade Assistant

AP Trade Manager — Product Description

AP Trade Manager is a compact, broker-safe MT5 utility that turns your chart into a fast, disciplined trade workstation. It handles entries, exits, partials, breakeven+, OCO/Bracket logic, trailing stops, and scheduled-style actions from a clean panel you can dock anywhere. It’s pure MQL5 (no DLL, no WebRequest), and designed for live charts.

What it does

  • One-tap execution. Buy/Sell market and all four pending types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit). Auto-sizes by fixed lot or % balance risk.

  • Lines Mode trading. Toggle “Lines”, drag Entry/SL/TP on chart, snap to grid/ATR steps, then press PLACE. The EA decides market vs pending, applies clamps, and tags orders.

  • Protection suite. Breakeven+ with offset, unified trailing (Fixed, ATR, MA, SAR, Fractal, Prev-Bar) with hard ratchet, optional Virtual Stops with server fallback and warnings.

  • Position control. Partials (25/50/75 or custom), Close Buys/Sells/All, Delete Pendings, Reverse (with freeze/stop safeguards).

  • OCO / Bracket. From your lines: paired orders cancel the sibling on fill; market fills auto-place TP/SL.

  • Manage workbench. A side drawer listing live tickets (Ticket | Side | Lots | Entry | SL | TP | P/L | Trail | Age). Click any row to select it; act from the main panel while the drawer stays open.

  • Main Display Box (MDB). At-a-glance spread, times (Srv/Loc), symbol P/L, margin badge, mode badges (Lines*, OCO*, Trail…). Page through account and session views.

  • News glance. A minimal news panel with color-coded impact and countdown. Informational only; it never blocks trading.

  • Tools & overlays. Drawing mode (trendline, channel, triangle). Add-ons: Candle Countdown, Session Boxes, AP Multi-Range, MA Cross Alerts, Supertrend, candle hover volume tooltips, and a Screenshot button.

  • Hindsight cards. One-click snapshots + key stats you can export later into a trade journal (CSV).

  • Settings export/import. Save per-symbol/TF presets and panel geometry to JSON; restore on any terminal.


  • Speed without sloppiness. OrderCheck + margin checks on every send. Lots floored to broker step. Stops/freeze level respected.

  • Clarity. Minimal clicks, readable status line, short toasts, clean badges.

  • Persistence. Remembers geometry, tab, risk mode, and overlays per symbol/timeframe.

  • Validator-ready. Timer throttled, logs quiet, no external calls, file ops gated for tester.

What’s included

  • Panel UI (header tools, tabs, trade grid, MDB, Manage/Tools/Info drawers)

  • Risk Manager (fixed lot or % balance, cash risk, R multiple, spread/commission option)

  • Order Router (preflight checks, deviation policy, retry/nudge, tagging)

  • BE/Trail Engine (trigger + offset, multi-strategy trailing, hard ratchet)

  • OCO/Bracket (pairing, cancel-on-fill, bracket from market)

  • Position Book (fast snapshot for rows/filters/partials)

  • Overlays (countdown, sessions, multi-range, MA cross, Supertrend; draw objects)

  • Hindsight & Journal (cards + CSV export)

  • Persistence (GV/Files JSON)

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 desktop (Windows).
    On macOS use a Windows VM or supported compatibility layer.

  • Category: Utilities (no backtest UI in Strategy Tester).

  • Live use: Designed for live charts. Strategy Tester cannot interact with panel buttons.

Quick Start Guide

1) Install and attach

  1. Copy the compiled EA into MQL5\Experts\ and restart MT5.

  2. Allow Algo Trading globally and on the chart.

  3. Attach AP Trade Manager to a symbol chart (M1–D1). Place the panel where you like.

Note: The Strategy Tester won’t exercise the UI. Use a live chart or demo account chart.

2) First-run checks (60 seconds)

  • Open More → Quick Start to skim basics or More → About for version info.

  • In the header, set theme with T if desired.

  • Confirm risk mode on the trade strip:

    • % for risk-percent sizing (enter Risk % in inputs or via the inline editor).

    • Lot for fixed lots.

  • MDB shows Srv/Loc time, Spread, P/L, and Free Margin badge.

3) Place a trade with Lines Mode

  1. Tap Lines. Three lines appear: ENTRY, SL, TP with handles and labels.

  2. Drag ENTRY/SL/TP where you want. Use step/snap controls if enabled.

  3. Press PLACE:

    • The EA chooses market or pending based on ENTRY vs Bid/Ask.

    • It clamps SL/TP to broker stops/freeze. Status line confirms action.

  4. Toggle OCO for paired pendings, Bracket to auto-attach TP/SL to market fills.

4) Protect and manage

  • BE+: Turn on; set offset points. The EA moves SL to BE+ once the trigger is hit.

  • Trail: Pick mode (Fixed/ATR/MA/SAR/Fractal/Prev-Bar). Ratchet never loosens.

  • Partials: Use 25/50/75 or Custom %. The EA floors to broker lot step.

  • Close controls: Close Buys/Sells/All, Delete Pendings, or Reverse safely.

  • Virtual Stops (VStops). Local SL/TP watcher that closes positions at your thresholds without placing server-side stops. Shows a VStop* badge in the MDB when active. Latency and gaps can cause slippage; for critical risk consider pairing with server SL/TP (Bracket ON) so the server protects you if the terminal is closed.

5) Manage drawer (optional)

  • Click Manage. You’ll see rows for current symbol (or filters).

  • Click a row to select that position. Keep the drawer open and use MCP buttons to partial/BE/Trail the selected trade.

  • Drawer and MCP stay in sync; status shows results and any skips.

6) Tools & overlays

  • Tools → Drawing Mode: trendline, channel, triangle. Draw, move, delete.

  • Add-ons: toggle Candle Countdown, Session Boxes, AP Multi-Range, MA Cross Alerts, Supertrend.
    Overlays render via chart objects or indicators and update on timer.

  • Hover volume: move the mouse over a candle to see its volume tooltip.

7) News glance

  • Click Info → News to view upcoming/active events with impact colors and countdown.
    It’s informational only; the EA never blocks orders because of news.

8) Screenshots & Hindsight

  • Click the camera button to capture the chart into \MQL5\Files\APTA_Shots\ .

  • When you close a trade, tap Hindsight to save a card (chart snapshot + key stats).

  • Export your journal: More → Export Settings / Journal to CSV for later review.

9) Save / load your setup

  • More → Export Settings saves presets, overlays, geometry into JSON (per symbol/TF).

  • More → Import Settings restores them. Useful across terminals or fresh installs.

10) Safety notes

  • The EA runs OrderCheck + OrderCalcMargin before every send.

  • Lots respect broker min/step; stops respect stops/freeze levels.

  • Virtual Stops (optional): the EA watches price and sends a market exit if your local SL/TP is hit. SL/TP still applied server-side if you enable bracket/real stops. You’ll see a warning badge when Virtual is ON.

Troubleshooting

  • Buttons don’t respond in Tester: that’s expected. Use a live chart.

  • “Insufficient margin” or “stops too close”: widen SL/TP or reduce risk; check symbol stop/freeze levels in MDB.

  • No overlays appear: ensure Tools → Add-ons toggles are ON and timeframes are supported.

  • Mac users: use MT5 for Windows via VM/compatibility layer. Native macOS ports can be unreliable with advanced chart objects.

  • Mac users — read before purchase

    MetaTrader 5 is a Windows app. On macOS you must run MT5 under virtualization (Parallels/VMware) or compatibility layers (CrossOver/Wine).

    • Recommended: Parallels on Apple Silicon (M-series) with Windows 11 ARM. Stable UI, full object drawing, normal file paths.

    • Known quirks under Wine/CrossOver:

      • Some hover tooltips and custom labels may not render in window-only screen captures (use “display capture” in OBS).

      • Retina scaling can misplace labels; lower scaling or set MT5 to 100%.

      • File paths differ; keep presets in …/MQL5/Files/ .

    • We do not ship a macOS binary. Support covers MT5 inside a Windows environment only.


    Does not work in the Strategy Tester

    This is a manual trade assistant. It relies on live UI clicks, chart objects, and broker interaction. The MT5 Strategy Tester does not deliver those, so the panel can’t operate.

    Why it won’t run in Tester

    • The tester doesn’t generate OnChartEvent mouse/keyboard events that our panel needs.

    • Many tester runs have trading disabled or restricted; manual OrderSend/modify logic is blocked.

    • Visual mode isn’t a live chart: multi-symbol book, partials, OCO linking, and UI state persistence aren’t simulated.

    • Calendar/screenshots/file I/O are limited or off in tester, so news and utilities won’t load.

    Use on a live or demo chart in the terminal with trading enabled.


推荐产品
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
专家
ORB Guardian – 开盘区间突破 + Prop Firm 风控保护 一款为 prop firm 挑战和严格的日内交易打造的快速、稳定的突破 EA。 无马丁。无网格。完全规则化执行。 为什么选择 ORB Guardian • 自动同步交易到我们的专业交易日志 • 自动开盘区间突破交易 • 单信号或确认突破模式 • 内置 Prop Firm 风控（每日/每周/每月/总回撤） • 达到限制或盈利目标时自动停止交易 • 趋势与波动率过滤 • 可控制交易日与交易时间 为挑战稳定通过而设计 • 单订单逻辑 • 固定风险 • 无隐藏策略，无危险手法 • 适用于 USDJPY、XAUUSD、US30 及所有符号 主要功能 • 可自定义的开盘区间逻辑 • Breakout 或 Reverse 模式 • Prop Firm 回撤保护系统 • 周报/月报（可选） • 图表实时面板 推荐设置 • M5–M15 • 最低 500 USD • 非常适合 FTMO、MFF、FundedNext、The5ers
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
专家
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Kill Zone Hunter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
KILL ZONE HUNTER Institutional Kill Zone, Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading EA for MT5 Overview KILL ZONE HUNTER is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered around Institutional Smart Money Concepts (ICT / SMC) , with a primary focus on Kill Zone trading , Market Structure , and Fair Value Gap (FVG) execution . This EA is designed to systematically hunt high-probability trades during institutional trading windows (Kill Zones) , where liquidity, volatility, and directio
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
专家
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
专家
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
专家
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
专家
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
实用工具
“ 多交易品种尾随 ”实用程序为所有当前未平仓头寸移动止损（多交易品种尾随）。它主要用于协助手动交易。实用程序没有货币对名称或个人标识符（幻数）的限制 - 该实用程序绝对处理所有当前未平仓头寸。 “   Trailing Stop   ”和“   Trailing Step   ”参数的计量单位是点（1.00055 的价格与 1.00045 的价格之间的差值为 10 点）。 使用该实用程序的典型场景（观看视频）： 起初，市场上没有未平仓头寸。该实用程序附加到最活跃的图表（例如，“EURUSD”）。然后用户手动开仓（视频中的示例：在“GBPUSD”、“XAUUSD”、“NZDUSD”和“AUDCAD”上开仓）。一旦开仓，“ 多品种尾随 ”实用程序会立即设置止损。 注意 ：止损是从距离“ 经典追踪止损” 的头寸开盘价开始设置的！ 随着价格朝着有利的方向移动，实用程序会移动该位置的止损。 额外： * 现在在策略测试器中（仅在策略测试器中），以最小手数开立“买入”仓位。这允许用户测试该实用程序。 * 现在提供一种新的追踪类型：“盈亏平衡追踪”。如果仓位已达到盈利，则第一次将止损移至“盈亏平
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
专家
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
指标
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): 信心十足地驾驭所有资产的市场周期 自1993年推出以来，芝加哥期权交易所波动率指数（VIX）已成为衡量股市风险和投资者恐惧情绪的首选指标。VIX读数高表明波动性加剧，通常与市场底部重合；而读数低则暗示自满情绪和市场顶部。 但是，除了标普500指数、纳斯达克综合指数和道琼斯工业平均指数之外的广阔市场呢？大宗商品、外汇、加密货币甚至个股——交易者如何有效地衡量恐惧并识别这些多样化市场中的潜在转折点？ 隆重推出 Universal Volatility Compass (UVC) ，这是一款功能强大的自定义MT5指标，灵感来源于拉里·威廉姆斯（Larry Williams）开创性的“合成VIX”或“威廉姆斯VIX修正版”（WVF）。这不仅仅是另一个指标；它是一款 颠覆性工具 ，将VIX的宝贵洞察力扩展到您交易的 任何资产类别 。 UVC 使用一个简单而优雅的公式复制了实际VIX的精确行为，使您摆脱了期权衍生计算的复杂性。正如拉里·威廉姆斯本人所证明的，UVC的波动、水平、时机和幅度与传统VIX几乎相同。这意味着您现在可
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Bober Crypto MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (3)
专家
Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
Trade Manager AIO
Zhilwan Hussein
实用工具
This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market . Alert : This tool not work in strategy tester! MT4 Version Features: Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit po
EA Close position at server time
Abdullah Kamauseng
实用工具
This EA help traders close their open positions at a specific MT5 server time before news or before ending of H4 timeframe of the morning New York session to protect their profit or prevent from unexpected loss. The default setting is 19:30 (HH:MM) and you can adjust as require to fit trading strategies. It very user friendly where contain only single input parameter to specify a time that position will be closed.  
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Infinity Break 2
Evan Pierre Clement
专家
InfinityBreak v2.0 – 高级突破EA . 轻松智能地进行交易 . InfinityBreak 自动检测关键突破，并精准管理 TP、SL 和交易手数 . 推荐在 **M1 时间周期** 上使用 **XAU/USD** MT4版本  Infinity Break 2 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5 Quantum EAs频道： Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile 价格信息： 每10次购买，价格上涨50美元 最终价格：$ ? *它的优势* : • 蜡烛收盘完美入场，由 RSI + MACD 确认 • 自动 TP/SL，可完全自定义以控制风险 • 超可靠信号：Breakout Lookback + 强大指标 • 高级实时 GUI：轻松跟踪持仓和指标 • 最大安全性：无马丁格尔、套利或高风险策略
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
专家
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER 可以使用您的各种终端（移动电话、浏览器、TRADINGVIEW、MT5）进行手动交易，然后由EA自动处理。 移动交易可以使用EA的各种网格模式、剥头皮模式、对冲套利模式和独立下单模式手动开仓， EA可以自动设置移动开仓的止损。并用手机开格、剥头皮、对冲订单。 EA可以设置全自动交易，设置自动和手机手动混合交易，或者设置独立的手机手动交易。 当订单方向正确时，TP 离场。 当订单方向错误时，EA可以将其从亏损转为盈利。 EA 适用于任何外汇经纪商和任何种类的交易。它与 Deriv 经纪商 Syntheic 账户品种兼容 EA不限制入金和杠杆大小，账户杠杆建议500或更高，建议入金5美元至10000或更高，建议使用最低交易量交易 推荐交易Boom 1000 Index趋势强，风险很低的品种 Input InpMagicNumber = 1935  InpPairs  = "GBPUSD,EURUSD"  -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. In
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
ForexM
Marius Civilis
专家
ForexM 全自動交易 EA ForexM EA 根據專業的實時市場分析進行股票交易。 由於市場分析師的實時工作，所有下達的訂單均屬於市場執行類型並具有良好的權重。 EA 帶有最佳評價的初始設置並準備就緒。 特徵： - 全自動交易。 - 風險管理。 - 同時在任意數量的儀器上工作。 - 無 DLL - 完全支持 VPS（基於雲的交易）。 - 任何經紀人。 - 任何存款。 - 24/5 交易。 - 支持和使用建議。 - 更新。 重要的： - 價格 (428USD) 適用於第一年的許可證。 使用第一年後將收取 32 美元/月的費用。 - 根據要求提供 MT4 版本。 - 前 10 位買家價格 - 99 歐元。 使用優惠券代碼 - FRXMF10 直接支付鏈接： https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ8Ab5WUdaIdeU144
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
专家
Smart Grid Navigator 是一个专业的交易智能顾问，使用多级网格策略和智能入场过滤系统。该程序根据技术指标分析和市场条件自动管理仓位。 该顾问配备优化设置，安装后即可立即使用。您可以在图表上启动它并开始测试。所有参数都具有安全的默认值，可以根据您的交易风格和风险水平进行调整。 主要功能 自动化交易 完全自动化的开仓和平仓系统 24/7全天候运行或在选定的交易时间运行 无需交易者持续监督 智能入场过滤 多级市场分析系统 通过技术指标过滤虚假信号 适应各种市场条件 灵活的风险管理 渐进式仓位大小调整，可禁用马丁格尔 篮子利润管理 可配置的止损和止盈水平 时间控制 仅在特定时间进行交易的能力 防止在不利时段交易 交易系列之间的暂停以降低风险 影响结果的关键参数 盈利能力和回撤参数 StartLot（起始手数）- 第一个仓位的基础交易量 增加数值：每笔交易利润更高，但风险和回撤更大 减少数值：风险和回撤更低，但每笔交易利润更少 LotMultiplier（手数乘数）- 网格中交易量增加的系数 数值 1.0：马丁格尔已禁用，所有订单以相同手数开仓（最低风险） 数值 1.1-1.3
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
实用工具
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
部分平仓专家 是一款将多种功能整合到一个自动化系统中的工具。该 EA 提供多种风险管理选项，并最大化潜在收益，从而帮助交易者更有效地管理仓位。 使用部分平仓专家，交易者可以设置   部分关闭   锁定利润的水平，     追踪止损   保护利润和限制损失的水平，     收支平衡   水平，以确保即使价格朝着不利于交易的方向变动，交易也能实现盈亏平衡，以及其他一些功能。 使用这款一体化智能交易系统，交易者可以节省时间和精力，因为他们无需时刻监控交易。相反，EA 会根据市场情况执行预设指令，从而为交易者提供更大的灵活性和对交易的控制力。 附加部分关闭专家，     按下键盘上的“p”   ，更改设置，然后就可以开始了。 部分关闭专家   安装和输入指南 如果您想收到有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL（   http://www.betasoft.dev   ）MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14965 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
实用工具
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
实用工具
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
作者的更多信息
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
专家
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 大多数EA试图交易所有货币对和所有设置，结果没有任何稳定性。BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 专注于一件事：以清晰和控制捕捉比特币最大的下破行情。 系统会等待高成交量的下破，然后寻找干净的回测再入场。交易由趋势过滤，风险由预设的止损和止盈水平控制，如果市场重新站回关键位，信号会自动取消。一切基于规则 —— 没有犹豫，没有情绪。 主要特点： 专为 BTCUSD 设计 运行于 M5 时间框架 清晰的下破 + 回测逻辑，并结合成交量确认 使用 EMA 的趋势过滤器 挂单在回补或过期时自动取消 固定手数或基于美元的风险管理 适用于 MetaTrader 5 (.ex5 文件，无源码) 该EA在牛市和熊市中均经过测试，表现稳定，即使在高波动时期，胜率也保持在约50%。并且已在真实市场环境中前向测试，验证其稳健性。 价格： 每月 $40 每年 $400 （相当于送2个月） BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 并不是为了什么都追，而是专注于一个方向。在此过程中，它为交易者提供了真正需要的 —— 一个纪律性强、可靠的比特币交易工具。  包含
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP DayTrader Impulse Box (MT5) What it does Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on netting accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs). Wait for price to escape the box by
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
指标
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
指标
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
指标
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low , Week High/Low , Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it on the chart you trad
FREE
AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on th
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
指标
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
指标
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4 What it does Intraday engine that combines a   session “box” range   (M5) with an   impulse filter   (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction.   One position per symbol. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation   No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on   netting   accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs
AP London Breakout MT4
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs i
AP London Breakout PRO
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
AP Gold Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold). Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale. How it operates You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours). After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer. Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter. Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adapti
筛选:
无评论
回复评论