AP London Breakout MT4

AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap.

Quick start
• Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs internally if enabled)
• Session: 02:00–07:00 box, place at 07:00 (adjust to broker time)
• Starter settings: buffer 10–30 pts; SL = opposite box edge (+ guard); TP = 1.5R
• Forward-test 2–4 weeks; tune to your spread and minimum stops

Safety notes
• One setup per day; cancel-opposite on fill
• Auto-fit to broker Stops/Freeze (optional)
• Behavior depends on broker specs (spread, tick size, lot step)
• No performance guarantees — forward-test before going live
