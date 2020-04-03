RMH Breakout Strategy
- Experts
- Kutay Duranoglu
- Versão: 4.1
- Atualizado: 23 abril 2025
- Ativações: 10
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities.
https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout
Key Features:
Strategy Type:
- Trend-following strategy
- Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values.
Filters:
- EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA.
- Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the daily bias.
- Time-Based Filtering: Operates only during specific market hours to avoid unnecessary trades.
Timeframes:
- Best performance on 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) charts.
Markets:
- Optimized for indices such as NASDAQ, DAX, and S&P 500.
- Flexible enough to work on other markets as well.
Risk Management:
- Trade risk is automatically calculated based on dollar values.
- Adjusts according to the user-defined risk tolerance.
Automation Features:
- Fully automates trade execution.
- Dynamically determines Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Creates entry conditions by analyzing RSI and price high values.