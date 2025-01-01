DocumentaçãoSeções
ReadInteger

A partir do arquivo vai ler uma variável do tipo int ou uint .

bool  ReadInteger(
   int&  value      // Target variable
   )

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Variável de destino do tipo int ou uint.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se teve sucesso, falso se os dados não foram lidos.