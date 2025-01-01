DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoArquivosCFileBinReadChar 

ReadChar

A partir do arquivo vai ler variável do tipo char ou uchar.

bool  ReadChar(
   char&  value      // Target variable
   )

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Variável de destino do tipo char.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se teve sucesso, falso se os dados não foram lidos.