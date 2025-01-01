DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardFileCFileBinReadInteger 

ReadInteger

Legge tipo di variabile int o uint da file.

bool  ReadInteger(
   int&  value      // variabile
   )

Parametri

value

[in] Riferimento alla variabile per l'immissione dei dati di lettura.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non può leggere i dati.