DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoArquivosCFileBinReadIntegerArray 

ReadIntegerArray

A partir do arquivo vai ler um array da variável do tipo int ou uint.

bool  ReadIntegerArray(
   int&  array[],            // Target array
   int   start_item=0,       // Start element
   int   items_count=-1      // Number of elements to read
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in]  Referente ao array destino do tipo int ou uint.

start_item=0

[in]  Elemento inicia a leitura.

items_count=-1

[in]  Número de elementos para ler (-1 - lê até o final do arquivo).

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se teve sucesso, falso se os dados não foram lidos.