Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoArquivosCFileBinReadIntegerArray
ReadIntegerArray
A partir do arquivo vai ler um array da variável do tipo int ou uint.
|
bool ReadIntegerArray(
Parâmetros
array[]
[in] Referente ao array destino do tipo int ou uint.
start_item=0
[in] Elemento inicia a leitura.
items_count=-1
[in] Número de elementos para ler (-1 - lê até o final do arquivo).
Valor de retorno
verdadeiro se teve sucesso, falso se os dados não foram lidos.