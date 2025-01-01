DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 CFile ReadInteger 

ReadInteger

Lee del archivo la variable de tipo int o uint.

bool  ReadInteger(
   int&  value      // Variable objetivo
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Variable objetivo de tipo int o uint.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si los datos no se pueden leer.