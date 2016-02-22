Romper o limite do verificador de estratégia em testes de cobertura do EA

Introdução

Uma ideia de teste de cobertura do EA será fornecida neste artigo. Como você sabe, o verificador de estratégia tem seu próprio limite incapacitando a abertura de qualquer ordem para outro símbolo. Cada usuário que gostaria de testar sua própria cobertura dos Expert Advisors precisa testá-la/testá-los ao vivo somente uma vez. Mas isso limita nossas capacidades? Estou certo de que cada cobertura do operador precisa ser testada anteriormente em seu próprio EA em um trading ao vivo. Sendo assim, sugiro a ideia de gerar um verificador de comportamento de estratégia (parecido com o verificador) à todos vocês com esperança de que ele possa nos ajudar a romper o limite do verificador de estratégia MT4 e espero que ele seja útil para posterior utilização.









O conceito do verificador virtual

A ideia de um verificador virtual apareceu na minha cabeça enquanto trabalhava com a função "Arquivos" em mq4. Uma ideia de levar alguns dados importantes de um arquivo para definir um esquema de trading virtual saiu do meu cérebro. "Esta pode ser uma resposta de como testar minha cobertura do EA?" Vamos tentar.

Meu verificador virtual não precisa de nenhum outro programa externo ou software. Tudo pode ser feito por meio de parâmetros mq4. O conceito deste verificador virtual é permitir que as ordens dos parâmetros indicados de abertura ou fechamento da cobertura nos digam para coletar os dados necessários. Tais como preço de abertura, tempo de abertura, preço de fechamento, tempo de fechamento e todos os outros dados importantes. Após os dados necessários estarem ajustados, eles serão usados para comparação com o valor de crédito mais recente de qualquer tipo compatível, como o preço de abertura e última compra, ou preço de abertura e última venda. Tais valores podem nos levar ao método de cálculo do lucro que irá nos guiar para coletar um novo grupo de dados depois que eles encontrarem a condição da cobertura de fechamento.

Estes grupos de dados serão exportados para um arquivo para utilização posterior. Após o teste ser feito e todos os tipos de dados serem coletados para um arquivo(s), seremos capazes de ver "como a cobertura do EA é executada". Ao receber os dados destes arquivos para traçá-los como um indicador da curva de desempenho, acho que podemos terminar o teste virtual da nossa cobertura do EA.

Por este conceito, presumo que podemos obter o resultado do teste que é semelhante ao resultado real do verificador de estratégia. A propósito, esta é apenas uma ideia da criação de um verificador para a cobertura de Expert Advisors. Não vou garantir que ela seja exatamente igual a um verificador real. Mas espero que ela seja uma boa referência para uso futuro.

Vamos começar.









O significado fácil de cobertura de trading

Antes de começar, vamos falar um pouco sobre "COBERTURA".

A maneira fácil de tratar sobre a cobertura é abrindo dois trades opostos de 2 pares de moedas ao mesmo tempo. Isso é para diminuir o risco do trading, se algum subir, outro certamente baixará, mas não há nada para se preocupar, porque temos ordens de compra e venda ao mesmo tempo, então mesmo se perdermos um, nós obtemos um, é por isso que eles chamam de "baixo risco". Existem muitos tipos de estilos de trades opostos no mundo Forex.

Para 2 pares de moedas que se movem sempre da mesma forma como o EURUSD e o GBPUSD, a abertura de compra EURUSD e de venda GBPUSD ao mesmo tempo é uma cobertura.

GBPUSD ao mesmo tempo é uma cobertura. Para 2 pares de moedas que se movem sempre de forma oposta como o EURUSD e o USDCHF, a abertura de compra EURUSD e de venda USDCHF ao mesmo tempo, também é uma cobertura.

USDCHF ao mesmo tempo, também é uma cobertura. Ou até mesmo abertura de compra e de venda EURUSD ao mesmo tempo também é uma cobertura, mas isto, às vezes, é chamado de "arbitrar".

Na cobertura de trading existem alguns fatos que não se pode duvidar.

A correlação: é a medida estatística da relação entre duas moedas. O coeficiente de correlação varia entre -1 e +1. A correlação de +1 implica que os dois pares de moedas irão se mover no mesmo sentido 100% do tempo. A correlação de -1 implica que os dois pares de moedas irão se mover em posição oposta 100% do tempo. A correlação de zero implica que a relação entre os pares de moedas será completamente aleatória (leia mais aqui).

O tamanho do índice do lote: Para trocar 2 pares de moedas que não se movem da mesma maneira, o índice do lote é absolutamente necessário pois sua própria volatilidade e capacidade de movimento são diferentes, como uma tartaruga e um coelho, se um for a tartaruga, em seguida, o outro será o coelho. O índice do lote pode diminuir o risco afetado por um par de movimento mais poderoso ou um par de coelhos. Colocar o índice do lote mais elevado no par da tartaruga, quando o par do coelho estiver em movimento negativo, garante menos perdas. Depois, você pode ganhar mais da tartaruga positiva, ou em outras palavras, você pode substituir esse lucro negativo da perda do coelho pelo ganho da tartaruga. E assim, a técnica pode garantir que você não perca mais do que abrindo apenas um trade do lado negativo.

A propósito, você já se perguntou como uma cobertura ganha desse estilo de trading. Não se preocupe, sempre haverá uma sobreposição entre 2 pares de moeda, a correlação não é um esquema constante na natureza, frequentemente haverá atraso por um par, um começa a se mover, então o outro seguirá depois, novamente: como o coelho e a tartaruga - um coelho vai descansar e esperar que a tartaruga vença. É por isso que as coberturas ganhar um bom lucro deles. E hoje em dia muitas pessoas usam o estilo de cobertura para fazer dinheiro no Forex, não há nada para se preocupar. Faça uma cobertura, espere e feche quando for exibido um lucro positivo. É isso.









O conceito de cobertura

Antes de começar a codificar o verificador virtual, vamos tentar entender o conceito de cobertura com um experimento. Sem o conceito de cobertura nunca saberemos que tipo de dados devem ser exportados, gravados e calculados. Estes dados podem nos mostrar que tipo de ordem deve ser gerada virtualmente. Neste experimento, irei definir as regras de coberturas como esta.

Abra a cobertura diária no início do dia

Feche-a quando atingir $100 (assuma o tamanho do loe 1 e 2).

Colete os dados de preços de crédito de hora em hora ***

Limpe-os diariamente quando no começo do novo dia mesmo se eles não atingirem o objetivo.

Compre apenas 2 lotes EURJPY e venda 1 lote GBPJPY

De acordo com estas regras as ordens virtuais necessitam diariamente que os preços de abertura (de ambos os pares) sejam utilizados como uma ordem de preço de abertura. Para calcular o lucro intraday, o preço de cada hora, como preço de crédito diário, deve ser registrado como dados para a ordem de preço de fechamento (peça para venda ou compra para comprar) e deve ser registado juntamente com o tempo do crédito (para certificar-se de que o preço do crédito seja o mesmo valor do tempo). E devido ao conceito de abertura da cobertura diária, vou separar todos os dados necessários em 2 tipos de arquivo que estão abertos diariamente e valores de crédito para 2 pares. Ambos os 2 tipos de dados serão exportados como um arquivo de string(s) com nomes diferente, como GBPJPYD1.csv e GBPJPYTick.csv.

E por causa dos dados de crédito, queríamos que o verificador virtual fosse o mais similar possível em relação ao verificador real, estes 2 passos têm de ser processados.

Fazendo um script para exportar o preço diário de abertura do GBPJPY para um arquivo

Fazendo um script para exportar o preço diário de crédito do GBPJPY para um arquivo

E as 2 etapas também devem ser feitas para o EURJPY.

E as 2 etapas também devem ser feitas para o EURJPY.

Mas eu acho que nós podemos combiná-las em um expert advisor, este EA deve exportar os 2 tipos de dados em 2 arquivos separados. Em seguida, após este EA terminar o processo de gravação de dados, um novo EA para gerar o trading virtual irá obter todos os dados do GBPJPY e EURJPY de todos os arquivos exportados para realizar a visualização do teste virtual.









Os 3 passos para romper o limite de teste





Com a ideia acima, cheguei à conclusão de que o nosso sonho de romper esse limite pode ser feito pelas 3 etapas seguintes.

Pegue os dados de preços e coloque-os como saída em alguns arquivos utilizando um EA. Gere o trading virtual com outro EA separado que também exporte o resultado como um arquivo. Revise o resultado como um indicador em uma janela separada.

Vamos iniciar a primeira etapa.









Etapa 1: Exporte o preço de dados

Abaixo está o Expert Advisor para exportar o preço diário de abertura do símbolo anexado em um arquivo chamado "GBPJPYD1.csv" para GBPJPY e "EURJPY D1.csv" para EURJPY, nesse meio tempo ele irá exportar o preço do crédito também em um arquivo chamado "symbolT. cSV" (o mesmo que arquivo D1). Por favor, leia os comentários para aprender sobre o funcionamento do EA.

Nota: Todos os arquivos criados por este EA serão exportados para o diretório "MetaTrader 4/verificador/ arquivos".

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ,StopDate = "2007.06.28" ; extern bool For_OP_SELL = true ; string name,tname; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int day ,ho ,ht ,x= 1 ,xt= 1 ,bartime ; double ot ,op ,lt ,ltk ; string OStr ,TStr ; int start() { if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { name= Symbol ()+x+ "D1.csv" ; tname= Symbol ()+xt+ "T.csv" ; if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { ot= Time [ 0 ]; if (For_OP_SELL)op= Open [ 0 ]; else op= Open [ 0 ]+ MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_SPREAD )* Point ; OStr=OStr+ TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )+ "," ; OStr=OStr+ DoubleToStr (op, Digits )+ "," ; ho= FileOpen (name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ho> 0 ) { FileWrite (ho,OStr); FileClose (ho); if ( StringLen (OStr)== 4086 ){x++;OStr= "" ;} } Print ( TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )); int thex= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thex> 0 ) { string xs= DoubleToStr (x, 0 ); FileWrite (thex,xs); FileClose (thex); } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (bartime!= Time [ 0 ]) { lt= TimeCurrent (); if (!For_OP_SELL) ltk= Bid ; else ltk= Ask ; TStr=TStr+ TimeToStr (lt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ "," ; TStr=TStr+ DoubleToStr (ltk, Digits )+ "," ; ht= FileOpen (tname, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ht> 0 ) { FileWrite (ht,TStr); FileClose (ht); if ( StringLen (TStr)== 4080 ){xt++;TStr= "" ;} } int thext= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thext> 0 ) { string xts= DoubleToStr (xt, 0 ); FileWrite (thext,xts); FileClose (thext); } bartime= Time [ 0 ]; } } else if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>StopDate) Print ( "Done." ); return ( 0 ); }

Etapa 2: Gere o trading virtual

Esta etapa é a mais excitante. A etapa de fazer com que a cobertura do EA seja testável pelo verificador de estratégia. Veja o script abaixo para saber com o que isto se parece. E não se esqueça de ler os comentários para entender como isto funciona. E, assim como no primeiro EA, o arquivo resultante será exportado para o diretório "MetaTrader 4/verificador/arquivos".

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ; extern string StopDate = "2007.06.27" ; extern string BaseSymbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern int Base_OP = OP_SELL ; extern int Hedge_OP = OP_BUY ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.0 ; extern double HedgeLotSize = 2.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 100 ; extern bool PrintDetails = true ; int BSP ,HSP ,BOP=- 1 ,HOP=- 1 ,day= 0 ,hr ,p= 1 ,BC ,HC ,floating= 0 ,Pointer= 0 ,AL ,on ; double BOpen ,HOpen ,BLots ,HLots ,lastTick ,BPF ,HPF ,TPF ,CurBalance ,CurB= 0 ,BTick ,HTick ,BD1Time ,HD1Time ,BTTime ,HTTime ; string CurTrade ,BORD ,HORD ,hobstr ,bstr ,hstr ,btstr ,htstr ,pstr ; color SELLCL=DeepSkyBlue ,BUYCL=HotPink ,BCL ,HCL ; bool closed= true ,trimb= true ,trimh= true ,trimbd1= true ,trimhd1= true ; int init() { CurBalance= AccountBalance (); CurB= AccountBalance (); pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; AL= AccountLeverage (); BSP= MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); HSP= MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BC = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); HC = MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); BOP=Base_OP; HOP=Hedge_OP; BLots=BaseLotSize; HLots=HedgeLotSize; string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if (Base_OP== OP_SELL ){BCL=SELLCL;BORD= "sell" ;} else {BCL=BUYCL; BORD= "buy" ;} if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ){HCL=BUYCL; HORD= "buy" ;} else {HCL=SELLCL;HORD= "sell" ;} getdata(BaseSymbol); getdata(HedgeSymbol); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { { if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; floating= 0 ; BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; if (BOpen== 0 && HOpen== 0 ) { closed= true ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,DarkViolet, "" , "Cleared With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) Print ( "Cleared Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} int thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { string ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } if (floating== 0 ) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (trimbd1) { Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimhd1) { Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 && CurBalance>(BLots+HLots)*BC/AL) { floating= 1 ; closed= false ; on++; if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Opened : " +BaseSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (BLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits )+ "." ); Print (on+ " Opened : " +HedgeSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (HLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits )+ "." ); } } else { Comment ( "Can Not Open The Trade : No Margin Available" ); } if (closed== false ) { CreateObject( "B : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]- 20 * Point , 0 , 0 ,BCL,BORD, "" ); CreateObject( "H : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]+ 30 * Point , 0 , 0 ,HCL,HORD, "" ); } } } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (lastTick!= Hour ()) { if (trimb && StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimh && StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if ( TimeDay (BD1Time)== TimeDay (BTTime) && TimeDay (HD1Time)== TimeDay (HTTime)) { trimbd1= true ; trimhd1= true ; if ( TimeHour (BTTime)== TimeHour (HTTime)) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurTrade= DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 ); if (TPF > ExpectProfit$) { BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; CurTrade= "No Any Hedge Order Now." ; floating= 0 ; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,YellowGreen, "" , "Close With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Closed " +BaseSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed " +HedgeSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); } hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } } else { if (BTTime>HTTime){trimb= false ;} else {trimh= false ;} } } else { if (BTTime>BD1Time){trimb= false ;} else if (BTTime<BD1Time){trimbd1= false ;} if (HTTime>HD1Time){trimh= false ;} else if (HTTime<HD1Time){trimhd1= false ;} } } lastTick= Hour (); } Comment ( "

BOpen : " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits ) , "

HOpen : " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits ) , "

BOT : " + TimeToStr (BD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

HOT : " + TimeToStr (HD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

BTick : " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits ) , "

HTick : " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits ) , "

BTT : " + TimeToStr (BTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

HTT : " + TimeToStr (HTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

floating : " +floating , "

closed : " +closed , "

trimb : " +trimb , "

trimh : " +trimh , "

" , "

CurOrderNo. : " +on , "

CurProfit : " +CurTrade , "

CurBalance : " + DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 ) ); return ( 0 ); } void CreateObject( string name, int type, int time1, double price1, int time2, double price2, color cl, string ordtype, string txt) { if (type== OBJ_TREND ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,HotPink); } if (type== OBJ_ARROW ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cl); if (ordtype== "sell" ) ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 221 ); else ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 222 ); } if (type== OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetText (name,txt, 8 , "Comic Sans MS" ,cl); } } void getdata( string sym) { Comment ( "Collecting Data." , "



Please Wait........" ); int x = FileOpen (sym+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,xt= FileOpen (sym+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,pter= 0 ,s= 0 ,v= 0 ,lastME= 0 ,t= 0 ; double ME,U; string str,str2; int xa= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (x)) ,xta= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (xt)) ,xtc= 1 ; FileClose (x); FileClose (xt); if (xta>xa)xtc=xta; else xtc=xa; pter= 0 ;s= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<=xtc;i++) { string name=sym+i+ "T.csv" ,d1 =sym+i+ "D1.csv" ; int h= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,d= FileOpen (d1 , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); string source= FileReadString (h); FileClose (h); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { btstr=btstr+source; } else { htstr=htstr+source; } if (d> 0 ) { string d1s = FileReadString (d); FileClose (d); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { bstr=bstr+d1s; } else { hstr=hstr+d1s; } } } }









Etapa 3: Revisão do resultado

Após as ordens virtuais serem executadas e os resultados de cobertura forem registrados, podemos pegar estes dados para demonstrar nosso conceito de cobertura. Para fazer isso, decidi exportar todos os dados gravados como um indicador para traçar a curva de desempenho em uma janela separada como em muitos indicadores como CCI, RSI ou ATR e etc. E todos os arquivos a partir do segundo EA devem ser copiados para o diretório " MetaTrader 4/experts/arquivos".

Para finalizar esta curva, o indicador abaixo é necessário.

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Goldenrod extern string BaseSymbol= "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol= "EURJPY" ; double ExtMapBuffer1[] ,curve[ 8888888 ] ; int handle; string data; int len= 0 ,i= 0 ,j= 0 ,p ,pv ,pter= 0 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); IndicatorShortName (BaseSymbol+ "~" +HedgeSymbol+ " " ); p = FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); pv= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (p)); FileClose (p); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=pv;i++) { string name = BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; handle= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); if (handle> 0 ) { data=data+ FileReadString (handle); FileClose (handle); } } return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (),i= 0 ,s=- 1 ; len= StringLen (data); pter= 0 ; for (i=len;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind (data, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { s++; pter= StringFind (data, "," , 0 ); curve[s]= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (data, 0 ,pter)); data= StringSubstr (data,pter+ 1 , 0 ); } else break ; ArrayResize (curve,s+ 1 ); for (i= 0 ,j=s;i<=s;i++,j--) { if (curve[j]> 0 )ExtMapBuffer1[i]=curve[j]; } return ( 0 ); }









Como usá-los

Antes de baixar uma cópia do meu código, vamos detalhar brevemente "como usá-los?" como um mini manual do usuário.

Para fazer com que a nossa expectativa realmente se torne realidade, existem 5 etapas simples que não podem ser ignoradas. Elas são:

No verificador (não há necessidade de fazer o modo visual), selecione o símbolo D1.mq4 no menu "Expert Advisor:", e no "símbolo:" selecione o primeiro símbolo de cobertura de seu par de cobertura favorito, ajuste período de tempo e horário e o valor "For_OP_SELL" para verdadeiro se este símbolo for para ordem de venda ou definido para falso se este símbolo for para ordem de compra, selecione o período de horário no menu "Período:', clique em "Iniciar" para executar o processo de gravação. Para o segundo símbolo de cobertura, faça a mesma coisa que na etapa 1 mas *** NÃO ESQUEÇA DE ALTARAR O PARÂMETRO "For_OP_SELL" *** para ajustá-lo no tipo de ordem deste símbolo. Selecione o VirtualHedge.mq4, defina todas as variáveis, e selecione o símbolo de teste (qualquer símbolo que você desejar). Mas isto precisa do modo visual para ver o desempenho da cobertura. Copie todos os arquivos relacionados de exibição do desempenho de cobertura do diretório "arquivos de programa/metatrader 4/verificador/arquivos" para o diretório "arquivos de programas/metatrader 4/experts/arquivos" . (talvez incluindo GBPJPY_EURJPY_result1.csv e p.csv, se houver mais de um arquivo de resultado, você precisa copiar todos eles.) Anexe o performance.mq4 em qualquer gráfico ativo atual para ver o desempenho real de cobertura.

E esta é a curva de performance das minhas regras experimentais.

Oops! Isso é feio. Mas eu acho que o seu será melhor.









Conclusão

Fico feliz que estamos indo para o novo mundo de testar a cobertura do EA. O limite do verificador não é mais problema da cobertura. Mas, a propósito, o conceito de cobertura neste artigo é apenas um exemplo gerado para apenas encurtar o processo de tempo de teste. Para fazer o testador virtual trabalhar com a sua estratégia de cobertura, você precisa listar seus dados importantes, tais como: abertura e fechamento de cada dia, alta, baixa e quaisquer outros tipos. E se você realizar trade com a correlação, todos os valores de correlação de cada tempo específico também devem ser exportados. Por esta lista você vai saber quais dados devem ser gravados, os dados que devem ser calculados e quais dados devem ser enviados como resultado. E para reduzir o tempo de processamento de dados, eu recomendo que você separa o seu período de testes em pedaços pequenos - é melhor do que processar tudo de uma só vez. Por exemplo, se você quiser testar o EA por 1 ano e separá-lo em 4 partes de 3 meses cada, seria melhor. Espero que a sua curva de desempenho se pareça com uma mulher sexy de vermelho e que este artigo o ajude com as coberturas, ou ao menos uma parte delas, ou pelo menos inspire-o a criar um resultado de cobertura maravilhoso. Finalmente, espero que você goste.