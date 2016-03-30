Desarrollo del tester de estrategia limit para probar un AE hedge

Introducción

En este artículo se ofrecerá una idea para probar un AE hedge en el tester de estrategia. Como sabe, el tester de estrategia tiene su propio límite que le impide abrir cualquier orden de otro símbolo. Los usuarios que quisieran probar su propio Asesor experto hedge, sólo deben hacerlo en directo. ¿Limita esto sus capacidades? Seguro que cada hedge trader necesita probar su AE antes del trading real. Por lo que voy a explicar la idea de generar una estrategia virtual de prueba de comportamiento (como el tester) con la esperanza de que pueda ayudar a desarrollar el tester de estrategia límite mt4 y de que sea útil en un futuro.

El concepto de tester virtual

La idea de un tester virtual se me ocurrió mientras trabajaba con "Archivos" de función en mq4. Se me ocurrió coger algunos datos importantes de un archivo para configurar un esquema de trading virtual: "¿Puede ser la respuerta para la prueba de mi AE hedge?". Probémoslo.

Mi tester virtual no necesita ningún programa o software externo. Todo se puede hacer mediante los parámetros mq4. El concepto de este tester virtual es dejar que los parámetros indicados de apertura o cierre de órdenes hedge digan de recopilar los datos necesarios. Como precio de apertura y de cierre, hora de apertura y de cierre... y otros datos importantes. Tras la configuración de los datos necesarios, éstos se utilizarán para comprarlos con los últimos valores de tick de cualquier tipo compatible, como la apertura de precio y la última puja; o precio de apertura y último Ask. Estos valores pueden dirigir al método de cálculo de beneficios, que guiarán a la recolección de nuevos datos después de que hayan llegado a la condición de hedge de cierre.

Estos datos se exportarán a un archivo para utilizarlos en un futuro. Tras realizar la prueba y después de tener todos los tipos de datos recopilados en un(os) archivo(s), se podrá ver cómo "se ejecuta el AE hedge". Obteniendo estos datos de esos archivos y agrupándolos como un indicador de la curva de ejecución, se puede finalizar la prueba virtual del AE hedge.

Por este concepto, doy por hecho que se pueden obtener unos resultados de la prueba similares a los resultados del tester de estrategia real. Por cierto, esto es sólo una idea de creación de un tester para los Asesores expertos hedge. No puedo garantizar que los resultados sean exactamente iguales que los del tester real. Pero espero que sea una buena referencia para utilizarlo en un futuro.

Vamos a empezar.

El sencillo significado del hedge trading

Antes de empezar, hablemos un poco de "HEDGE" (esto es de mi propio blog ubicado aquí ).

La forma fácil de explicar el hedging es: habrir dos trades contrarios de dos pares de divisas al mismo tiempo. Esto se hace para disminuir el riesgo. Si uno sube, el otro seguramente bajará, pero no hay nada de lo que preocuparse porque hemos abierto las órdenes de comprar y vender al mismo tiempo, por lo que si se pierde una, está la otra; por eso se llama "de bajo riesgo". Hay muchos tipos de estilos de trade contrario en el mundo Forex.

Para 2 pares de divisas que siempre se mueven en la misma dirección, como EURUSD y GBPUSD abrir buy-EURUSD y sell -GBPUSD al mismo tiempo es hedging.

-GBPUSD al mismo tiempo es hedging. Para 2 pares de divisas que siempre se mueven en dirección contraria, como EURUSD y USDCHF, abrir buy-EURUSD y buy -USDCHF al mismo tiempo también es hedging.

-USDCHF al mismo tiempo también es hedging. O incluso abrir tanto buy como sell EURUSD al mismo tiempo, también es hedging, pero a veces se le llama "arbitrar".

Hay algunos hechos en el hedge trading de los que no se puede dudar.

La correlación: es la medida estadística de la relación entre dos divisas. El rango de coeficiente de correlación entre -1 y +1. Una correlación de +1 implica que los dos pares de divisas se moverán en la misma dirección el 100% de las veces. Una correlación de -1 implica que los dos pares de divisas se moverán en dirección opuesta el 100% de las veces. Una correlación de cero implica que la relación entre los pares de divisas es totalmente aleatoria (leer más). También se puede obtener el valor de la correlación en esta página web gratuita: mataf.com. También ofrecen muchos parámetros de trading interesantes. La proporción de tamaño del lote: Para hacer trading con dos pares de divisas que no se mueven ni en la misma dirección, ni en dirección opuesta, la proporción de tamaño es necesaria porque la volatilidad y la capacidad de movimiento son diferentes, como una tortuga y un conejo: si uno es la tortuga, el otro será el conejo. La proporción puede disminuir el riesgo, que se ve afectado por el par con más movimiento, o par conejo, colocando el lote más alto en el par tortuga, para garantizar menos pérdida, cuando el par conejo esté en un movimiento negativo. Por lo tanto, se puede ganar más con la tortuga positiva, o en otras palabras, se puede reemplazar ese beneficio negativo del conejo no rentable por la tortuga rentable. Y de este modo, la técnica de hedging puede asegurar que no se perderá más que la apertura de un sólo trade en el lado negativo.

Por cierto, ¿se ha preguntado alguna vez cómo un hedger sale ganando con este estilo de trading? No se preocupe, siempre hay dos pares de divisas que se solapan. La correlación no es un esquema constante, siempre habrá algún retraso en un par, uno empieza a moverse, luego el otro lo seguirá, como el conejo y la tortuga: un conejo descansará, y esperará a que la tortuga le alcance y gane. Por eso los hedgers consiguen bastante beneficio. Y hoy en día mucha gente utiliza el estilo hedging para ganar dinero en Forex, no hay nada de lo que preocuparse. Hedge, espera, cierra cuando se muestra el beneficio positivo. Eso es todo.

El concepto hedge

Antes de empezar a codificar el tester virtual, hay que comprender el concepto hedging con un experimento. Sin el concepto de hedging nunca se sabrá qué tipo de datos hay que exportar, grabar y calcular. Estos datos pueden mostrarnos el tipo de orden que se debe generar virtualmente. En este experimento configuraré las reglas de hedging así.

Abrir el hedge diario al principio del día.

Cerrarlo cuando llegue a 100 dólares (con los tamaños de lote 1 y 2)

Recolectar todos los datos de precios de ticks por horas***

Limpiarlos a diario cuando empiece un nuevo día, incluso si no llegaron al beneficio establecido.

Comprar sólo 2 lotes de EURJPY y vender 1 lote de GBPJPY.

Según estar reglas, las órdenes virtuales necesitan precios de apertura diarios (en ambos pares) para usarlos como una orden de apertura de precio. Para calcular el beneficio diario, el precio a cada hora, como precio de tick, se debe grabar como los datos de la orden de cierre de precio (pedir vender y pujar por comprar) y se debe grabar junto a la hora del tick (para asegurar que el precio del tic es de la misma hora). Debido al concepto de abrir el hedge diariamente, separaré todos los datos necesarios en dos tipos de archivo que se abren diariamente, y el valor de tick de ambos pares. Ambos tipos de datos se exportarán como archivosde serie con nombres separados, como GBPJPDY1.csv y GBPJPYTick.csv.

Y como quiere que los datos de tick del tester virtual sean lo más similar posible a los reales, hay que realizar estos dos pasos:

Hacer un script para exportar las aperturas de precio diarias de GBPJPY en un archivo.

Hacer un script para exportar el precio diario de los ticks de GBPJPY en un archivo.

Y ambos pasos deben hacerse también para EURJPY.

Pero creo que se pueden combinar en un asesor experto, que debería exportar ambos tipos de datos en dos archivos separados. Luego, una vez terminado que este AE finalice el proceso de grabación de datos, un nuevo AE para generar trading virtual, obtendrá los datos de BGPJPY u EURJPY de todos los archivos exportados para ejecutar la prueba virtual.

Tres pasos para eliminar el límite de la prueba





Por la idea anterior, deduje que el sueño de eliminar este límite podría realizarse en tres pasos:

Coger los datos de precios y sacarlos en algunos archivos utilizando un AE. Generar el trading virtual con otro AE diferente que exporte los resultados también como un archivo. Revisar los resultados como un indicador en una ventana a parte.

Empecemos con el primer paso:

Paso 1: Exportar los datos de precio

Below is the Expert Advisor to export the daily-open-price of attached symbol into a file, named "GBPJPYD1.csv" for GBPJPY and "EURJPYD1.csv" for EURJPY, in the mean time it will export the tick price into a file too, named like this "symbolT. csv" (the same as D1 file). Por favor, lea los comentarios para aprender cómo funciona el AE.

Nota: Todos los archivos que cree este AE, se exportarán al directorio "MetaTrader 4/tester/files"

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ,StopDate = "2007.06.28" ; extern bool For_OP_SELL = true ; string name,tname; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int day ,ho ,ht ,x= 1 ,xt= 1 ,bartime ; double ot ,op ,lt ,ltk ; string OStr ,TStr ; int start() { if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { name= Symbol ()+x+ "D1.csv" ; tname= Symbol ()+xt+ "T.csv" ; if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { ot= Time [ 0 ]; if (For_OP_SELL)op= Open [ 0 ]; else op= Open [ 0 ]+ MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_SPREAD )* Point ; OStr=OStr+ TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )+ "," ; OStr=OStr+ DoubleToStr (op, Digits )+ "," ; ho= FileOpen (name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ho> 0 ) { FileWrite (ho,OStr); FileClose (ho); if ( StringLen (OStr)== 4086 ){x++;OStr= "" ;} } Print ( TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )); int thex= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thex> 0 ) { string xs= DoubleToStr (x, 0 ); FileWrite (thex,xs); FileClose (thex); } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (bartime!= Time [ 0 ]) { lt= TimeCurrent (); if (!For_OP_SELL) ltk= Bid ; else ltk= Ask ; TStr=TStr+ TimeToStr (lt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ "," ; TStr=TStr+ DoubleToStr (ltk, Digits )+ "," ; ht= FileOpen (tname, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ht> 0 ) { FileWrite (ht,TStr); FileClose (ht); if ( StringLen (TStr)== 4080 ){xt++;TStr= "" ;} } int thext= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thext> 0 ) { string xts= DoubleToStr (xt, 0 ); FileWrite (thext,xts); FileClose (thext); } bartime= Time [ 0 ]; } } else if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>StopDate) Print ( "Done." ); return ( 0 ); }

Paso 2: Generar el trading virtual

Este paso es el más emocionante. El de hacer el AE hedge estable a través del tester de estrategía. Mire el script de abajo para ver cómo es. Y no se olvide de leer los comentarios para comprender cómo funciona. Y como en el primer AE, el archivo resultante se exportará al directorio "MetaTrader 4/tester/files".

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ; extern string StopDate = "2007.06.27" ; extern string BaseSymbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern int Base_OP = OP_SELL ; extern int Hedge_OP = OP_BUY ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.0 ; extern double HedgeLotSize = 2.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 100 ; extern bool PrintDetails = true ; int BSP ,HSP ,BOP=- 1 ,HOP=- 1 ,day= 0 ,hr ,p= 1 ,BC ,HC ,floating= 0 ,Pointer= 0 ,AL ,on ; double BOpen ,HOpen ,BLots ,HLots ,lastTick ,BPF ,HPF ,TPF ,CurBalance ,CurB= 0 ,BTick ,HTick ,BD1Time ,HD1Time ,BTTime ,HTTime ; string CurTrade ,BORD ,HORD ,hobstr ,bstr ,hstr ,btstr ,htstr ,pstr ; color SELLCL=DeepSkyBlue ,BUYCL=HotPink ,BCL ,HCL ; bool closed= true ,trimb= true ,trimh= true ,trimbd1= true ,trimhd1= true ; int init() { CurBalance= AccountBalance (); CurB= AccountBalance (); pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; AL= AccountLeverage (); BSP= MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); HSP= MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BC = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); HC = MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); BOP=Base_OP; HOP=Hedge_OP; BLots=BaseLotSize; HLots=HedgeLotSize; string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if (Base_OP== OP_SELL ){BCL=SELLCL;BORD= "sell" ;} else {BCL=BUYCL; BORD= "buy" ;} if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ){HCL=BUYCL; HORD= "buy" ;} else {HCL=SELLCL;HORD= "sell" ;} getdata(BaseSymbol); getdata(HedgeSymbol); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { { if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; floating= 0 ; BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; if (BOpen== 0 && HOpen== 0 ) { closed= true ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,DarkViolet, "" , "Cleared With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) Print ( "Cleared Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} int thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { string ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } if (floating== 0 ) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (trimbd1) { Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimhd1) { Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 && CurBalance>(BLots+HLots)*BC/AL) { floating= 1 ; closed= false ; on++; if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Opened : " +BaseSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (BLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits )+ "." ); Print (on+ " Opened : " +HedgeSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (HLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits )+ "." ); } } else { Comment ( "Can Not Open The Trade : No Margin Available" ); } if (closed== false ) { CreateObject( "B : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]- 20 * Point , 0 , 0 ,BCL,BORD, "" ); CreateObject( "H : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]+ 30 * Point , 0 , 0 ,HCL,HORD, "" ); } } } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (lastTick!= Hour ()) { if (trimb && StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimh && StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if ( TimeDay (BD1Time)== TimeDay (BTTime) && TimeDay (HD1Time)== TimeDay (HTTime)) { trimbd1= true ; trimhd1= true ; if ( TimeHour (BTTime)== TimeHour (HTTime)) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurTrade= DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 ); if (TPF > ExpectProfit$) { BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; CurTrade= "No Any Hedge Order Now." ; floating= 0 ; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,YellowGreen, "" , "Close With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Closed " +BaseSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed " +HedgeSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); } hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } } else { if (BTTime>HTTime){trimb= false ;} else {trimh= false ;} } } else { if (BTTime>BD1Time){trimb= false ;} else if (BTTime<BD1Time){trimbd1= false ;} if (HTTime>HD1Time){trimh= false ;} else if (HTTime<HD1Time){trimhd1= false ;} } } lastTick= Hour (); } Comment ( "

BOpen : " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits ) , "

HOpen : " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits ) , "

BOT : " + TimeToStr (BD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

HOT : " + TimeToStr (HD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

BTick : " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits ) , "

HTick : " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits ) , "

BTT : " + TimeToStr (BTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

HTT : " + TimeToStr (HTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

floating : " +floating , "

closed : " +closed , "

trimb : " +trimb , "

trimh : " +trimh , "

" , "

CurOrderNo. : " +on , "

CurProfit : " +CurTrade , "

CurBalance : " + DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 ) ); return ( 0 ); } void CreateObject( string name, int type, int time1, double price1, int time2, double price2, color cl, string ordtype, string txt) { if (type== OBJ_TREND ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,HotPink); } if (type== OBJ_ARROW ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cl); if (ordtype== "sell" ) ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 221 ); else ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 222 ); } if (type== OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetText (name,txt, 8 , "Comic Sans MS" ,cl); } } void getdata( string sym) { Comment ( "Collecting Data." , "



Please Wait........" ); int x = FileOpen (sym+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,xt= FileOpen (sym+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,pter= 0 ,s= 0 ,v= 0 ,lastME= 0 ,t= 0 ; double ME,U; string str,str2; int xa= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (x)) ,xta= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (xt)) ,xtc= 1 ; FileClose (x); FileClose (xt); if (xta>xa)xtc=xta; else xtc=xa; pter= 0 ;s= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<=xtc;i++) { string name=sym+i+ "T.csv" ,d1 =sym+i+ "D1.csv" ; int h= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,d= FileOpen (d1 , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); string source= FileReadString (h); FileClose (h); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { btstr=btstr+source; } else { htstr=htstr+source; } if (d> 0 ) { string d1s = FileReadString (d); FileClose (d); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { bstr=bstr+d1s; } else { hstr=hstr+d1s; } } } }

Paso 3: Revisar el resultado.

Después de que se ejecuten las órdenes virtuales y se hayan grabado los resultados de hedging, se pueden coger esos datos para mostrar el concepto de hedging. Para ello, dedicí exportar todos los datos grabados como un indicador, para agrupar la información que se realizará en la curva en una ventana a parte, como muchos indicadores (CCI, RSI, ATR, etc.). Y todos los archivos del segundo AE deberían copiarse en el directorio "MetaTrader 4/experts/files".

Para terminar la curva, se necesita el indicador de abajo.

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Goldenrod extern string BaseSymbol= "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol= "EURJPY" ; double ExtMapBuffer1[] ,curve[ 8888888 ] ; int handle; string data; int len= 0 ,i= 0 ,j= 0 ,p ,pv ,pter= 0 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); IndicatorShortName (BaseSymbol+ "~" +HedgeSymbol+ " " ); p = FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); pv= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (p)); FileClose (p); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=pv;i++) { string name = BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; handle= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); if (handle> 0 ) { data=data+ FileReadString (handle); FileClose (handle); } } return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (),i= 0 ,s=- 1 ; len= StringLen (data); pter= 0 ; for (i=len;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind (data, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { s++; pter= StringFind (data, "," , 0 ); curve[s]= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (data, 0 ,pter)); data= StringSubstr (data,pter+ 1 , 0 ); } else break ; ArrayResize (curve,s+ 1 ); for (i= 0 ,j=s;i<=s;i++,j--) { if (curve[j]> 0 )ExtMapBuffer1[i]=curve[j]; } return ( 0 ); }

Cómo utilizarlos

Antes de descargar una copia de mi código, hay que detallar el "¿Cómo se usan?" como un pequeño manual de usuario.

Para que las espectativas se hagan realidad, hay cinco sencillos pasos que no se pueden ignorar. Son:

En el tester (no es necesario el modo visual): seleccione symbol-D1.mq4 en el menú "Asesor experto", y en "Símbolo": seleccione el primer símbolo de hedge de su par favorito de hedging, establezca la fecha y la hora y el valor "For_OP_SELL" para verificar si este símbolo es para la orden de vender o desmentir que este símbolo esté configurado para la orden comprar; seleccione el periodo por horas en el menú "Periodo", haga clic en "Inicio" para empezar el proceso de grabación. Haga lo mismo que en el paso 1, pero para el segundo símbolo hedge, ***NO OLVIDE CAMBIAR EL PARÁMETRO "For_OP_SEL"*** para que el tipo de orden encaje en el símbolo. Seleccione VirtualHedge.mq4, configure las variables, y seleccione probar el símbolo (cualquier símbolo que quiera). Para esto sí es necesario que modo visual para ver el funcionamiento de hedge. Copie todos los archivos relacionados con la muestra del funcionamiento de hedge de "program files/metatrader 4/tester/files" a "program files/metatrader 4/experts/files". (puede incluir quizás GBPJPY_EURJPY_result1.csv y p.cvs si hay más de un archivo de resultados, tiene que copiarlos todos). Adjunte performance.mq4 en cualquier gráfico activo para ver el funcionamiento del hedge como el real.

Y esta es la curva de mis reglas experimentales.

¡Ups! Es fea. Pero creo que la suya será mejor.

Conclusión

Me alegra que estemos un paso más allá en el nuevo mundo de probar el EA hedge. El límite del tester ya no es problema del hedger. Pero, por cierto, el concepto de hedging en este artículo sólo es un ejemplo y está generado sólo para un proceso corto de prueba. Para que el tester virtual funcione con su estrategia hedging, tiene que anotar sus datos importantes, como apertura y cierre de cada día, alto, bajo, o cualquier tipo. Y si hace trading con la correlación, también tiene que exportar todos los valores de cada valor de correlación de cada hora específica. Con esta lista sabrá qué datos tiene que grabar, qué datos tiene que calcular y qué datos tiene que enviar como resultado. Y para acortar el tiempo de procesamiento de datos, recomiendo separar el periodo de prueba en partes pequeñas: es mejor que procesarlos todos al mismo tiempo. Por ejemplo, si quiere probar el AE durante 1 año, sería mejor separarlo en 4 partes de 3 meses. Espero que su curva de funcionamiento sea tan sexy como una mujer de rojo, y que este artículo les sirva, hedgers, aunque sólo sea una sección; o que, al menos, les inspire a crear maravillosos resultados de hedging. Espero que le guste. A continuación hay un vídeo de 2 minutos del funcionamiento de mi hedge. (del 19/03 2007 al 19/04/2007).