ヘッジ EA の検証でストラテジーテスタの限界を打ち破る

はじめに

本稿ではヘッジ EA をストラテジーテスタで検証する考えを提供します。ご存じのとおり、ストラテジーテスタには、別のシンボルについてのオーダーをオープンすることはできないという独自の限界があります。自分のヘッジ Expert Advisor を検証したいと思うユーザーは、本番で検証する必要があるのです。ですがこのことがわれわれの能力を制限するのでしょうか？ヘッジドレーダーはだれも本番のトレード以前に自分の EA を検証する必要がある、と私は思います。そのため、私は mt4 のストラテジーテスタの限界を打ち破るのに役立ち、将来の使用法に役立つと希望を持って、みなさんに仮想で戦略を検証動作（検証のような）を作成するという考えを提供しているのです。

仮想テスターのコンセプト

仮想テスターのアイデアが浮かんだのは、mq4の "Files" 関数で作業をしている時でした。仮想トレーディングスキームを設定するためにファイルから重要なデータを取り出すという考えが頭に浮かびました。「これはヘッジ EA を検証することについての答えになる可能性があるのでしょうか？」試してみようではありませんか。

私の仮想テスターは外部プログラムやソフトウェアを必要としません。すべてmq4 パラメータによって行うことができるのです。この仮想テスターのコンセプトは、ヘッジ注文のオープンやクローズの指定されたパラメータに必要なデータを集めるようわれわれに伝えさるというものです。始値、開始時刻、終値、終了時刻、その他すべての重要なデータです。必要なデータが設定されたら、それらは始値と最終ビッド、または始値と最終アスクのような互換性あるタイプの直近のティック値を比較するのに使用されます。そのような値は、ヘッジ終了条件を満たしたあと、データの新しいグループを集めさせる利益計算方法にわれわれを導くのです。

こういったデータグループはのちに使用するためにファイルにエクスポートされます。検証が完了し、データタイプがすべてファイルに集められると、『ヘッジ EA がどのように動作するか』確認します。パフォーマンス曲線のインディケータとしてデータをプロットするために、ファイルからデータを取得することでわれわれのヘッジ EA の視覚検証が完了したと考えられます。

このコンセプトで、現実のストラテジーテスタ結果に似た検証結果が得られると思われます。これがヘッジ Expert Advisor に対してテスターを作成する唯一の方法です。私は現実のテスターとまったく同じ結果が得られることは保証しません。ただのちに使用するために良い結果となるよう願うのみです。

それでは始めます。

ヘッジトレーディングの簡単な意味

スタート前に『ヘッジ』（ここにある私自身の pipsmaker という名前のブログからの抜粋です）。

ヘッジングを簡単に言うと、同時に 2 種類の通貨ペアの逆方向のトレードを 2 つオープンすることです。これはトレードリスクを低減します。片方が上昇すれば片方は確実に下降しますが、心配することはありません。なぜなら、同時に売りと買いの注文を出し、そのため片方で損を出してももう片方は利益を得るのです。それが『リスクを低減する』と言われるゆえんです。Forex 界では多種類の逆トレードスタイルがあります。

EURUSD と GBPUSD のようにつねに同じように変動する2組の通貨ペアで、同時に EURUSD の買いと GBPUSD の 売り をオープンするのがヘッジングです。

をオープンするのがヘッジングです。 EURUSD と USDCHF のように常に逆に変動する 2 組の通貨ペアについては、EURUSD の買い、そしてUSDCHF の 買い をオープンすることもヘッジすることになります。

をオープンすることもヘッジすることになります。 または、同時に EURUSD の買いと売りをオープンすることもヘッジですが、これは『裁定』と呼ばれることもあります。

ヘッジ取引では疑いようのないことがいくつかあります。

相関関係とは、2 つの通貨間の統計的測定を言います。相関係数が取る範囲は -1 と +1 の間です。+1 の相関は2つの通貨ペアが 100% 同方向に変化することを意味します。-1 の相関は2つの通貨ペアが 100% 逆方向に変化することを意味します。相関ゼロは通貨ペア間の関係が完全にランダムであることを示します。（より詳しくはここを読んでください）こちらの無料ウェブサイト mataf.com,からも相関値を入手することができます。そこでは数多くの興味深いトレードパラメータも提供されています。 ロットサイズ比率；同じ方向にも逆方向にも変動しない2つの通貨ペアに対して、ロット比率はひじょうに必要です。というのもそれら自身の変動性や変動能力は、片方がカメ、もう片方がうさぎとすれば、うさぎとカメほど異なるためです。より激しく変動するペア、すなわちうさぎペアによる影響を受け、カメペアに大きなロットサイズを設定することで、うさぎペアが負の動きをする場合に損失を低く抑え、ロット比率はリスクを低減します。そうすると、正のカメからより利益を得ることができる、別の言い方をすると、損失うさぎが出す損をカメの利益で置き換えが可能なのです。ヘッジのテクニックにより、負の側にトレードを一つだけオープンすることで出す以上の損失は受けなくてすむのです。

ところで、ヘッジャーがそのトレードスタイルからどのように利益を得るのだろう、と思ったことはありますか？ご心配なく。2組の通貨ペアにはつねに重複があります。事実上、相関関係は不変のスキームではありません。頻繁に1組による遅延があり、1組はそれを追います。ここでもまたうさぎとカメのようにです。うさぎが休憩し、カメが打ち負かし勝利するのを待つのです。ヘッジャーがそこからすてきな利益を得るのはそのためです。そして今、数多くの人が Forex で利益を得るためにヘッジスタイルを利用しています。心配することは何もありません。ヘッジし、待ち、利益が示されたらクローズする。それだけです。

ヘッジのコンセプト

仮想テスターをコード化するにさきがけ、実験でヘッジのコンセプトを理解しておきます。ヘッジコンセプトの知識なしでは、どのタイプのデータをエクスポートし、レコードし、計算するかわかりません。こういったデータはどのタイプのオーダーがバーチャルで作成されるか示してくれます。この実験では、以下のようにヘッジのルールを設定します。

1日の始まりに毎日ヘッジを開始する。

$100 に到達すれば終了する（ロットサイズ 1 と 2 を取ります）。

毎時ティック価格データを収集する ***

目標利益に到達していなくても、翌日の始めにはそのデータをクリアする。

EURJPY を 2 ロットだけ買い、GBPJPY を 1 ロット売る。

このルールに従い、仮想オーダーには毎日注文の始値として使用される開始価格（両ペアの）が必要です。1日の利益を計算するには、日々毎時のティック価格が終値（売りに対するアスク、買いに対するビッド）に対するデータとして、ティック時刻と共に記録される必要があります（ティック価格が同じ時刻値からのものであることを確認するため）。日次でヘッジを開始するコンセプトにより、必要なデータを2種類のファイルタイプに分けます。2組のペアの日次開始値とティック値のファイルです。2種類のデータタイプはどちらも文字列ファイルとして別の名前でエクスポートします。GBPJPYD1.csv と GBPJPYTick.csv などです。

仮想テスターが現実のテスターにできるだけ似たものとなるよう、望んだティックデータのために、以下の 2 ステップを行う必要があります。

GBPJPY の始値を毎日ファイルにエクスポートするためのスクリプト作成

GBPJPY のティック価格を毎日ファイルにエクスポートするためのスクリプト作成

どちらのステップも EURJPY に対しても行う必要があります。

ですが、私は両方を1件の expert advisor に融合することができると思います。この EA は 2 タイプのデータを 別個のファイル 2 件にエキスポートするのです。この EA がデータ記録処理を終えたら、仮想取引を作成する新規の EA が仮想検証を行うためにエキスポートされた全ファイルから GBPJPY と EURJPY 両方のデータをすべて取得します。

検証の限界を打ち破る 3 ステップ

上記の考えにより、私は、この限界を破るというわれわれの夢は以下の3ステップで実現可能であるという結論に達しました。

価格データを取り、EA を使用してそれをファイルに出力する。 結果をファイルとしてエクスポートする別の EA で仮想取引を作成する。 結果を別ウィンドウでインディケータとして再検討する。

では、第1ステップを始めます。

ステップ1：価格データをエクスポートする。

以下はアタッチされたシンボルのファイルへの日次始値をエクスポートする Expert Advisor です。GBPJPY に対して "GBPJPYD1.csv" 、EURJPY に対して "EURJPYD1.csv" と名付けられています。にファイルにティック価格もエクスポートします。それは"symbolT.csv" （D1 ファイルに同じ）のように名付けられます。EA がどのように動作するか学ぶためにコメントを読んでください。

注意：この EA により作成されるファイルはすべて "MetaTrader 4/tester/files" ディレクトリにエクスポートされます。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ,StopDate = "2007.06.28" ; extern bool For_OP_SELL = true ; string name,tname; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int day ,ho ,ht ,x= 1 ,xt= 1 ,bartime ; double ot ,op ,lt ,ltk ; string OStr ,TStr ; int start() { if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { name= Symbol ()+x+ "D1.csv" ; tname= Symbol ()+xt+ "T.csv" ; if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { ot= Time [ 0 ]; if (For_OP_SELL)op= Open [ 0 ]; else op= Open [ 0 ]+ MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_SPREAD )* Point ; OStr=OStr+ TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )+ "," ; OStr=OStr+ DoubleToStr (op, Digits )+ "," ; ho= FileOpen (name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ho> 0 ) { FileWrite (ho,OStr); FileClose (ho); if ( StringLen (OStr)== 4086 ){x++;OStr= "" ;} } Print ( TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )); int thex= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thex> 0 ) { string xs= DoubleToStr (x, 0 ); FileWrite (thex,xs); FileClose (thex); } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (bartime!= Time [ 0 ]) { lt= TimeCurrent (); if (!For_OP_SELL) ltk= Bid ; else ltk= Ask ; TStr=TStr+ TimeToStr (lt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ "," ; TStr=TStr+ DoubleToStr (ltk, Digits )+ "," ; ht= FileOpen (tname, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ht> 0 ) { FileWrite (ht,TStr); FileClose (ht); if ( StringLen (TStr)== 4080 ){xt++;TStr= "" ;} } int thext= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thext> 0 ) { string xts= DoubleToStr (xt, 0 ); FileWrite (thext,xts); FileClose (thext); } bartime= Time [ 0 ]; } } else if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>StopDate) Print ( "Done." ); return ( 0 ); }









ステップ 2：仮想取引を作成する

このステップは一番テンションが上がる部分です。ストラテジーテスタで検証可能なヘッジ EA を作成するステップです。表記がどのようなものか以下のスクリプトをご覧ください。そして、それがどのように動作するか理解するためコメントを忘れずに読みます。最初の EA 同様、結果ファイルはMetaTrader 4/tester/files" ディレクトリにエクスポートされます。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ; extern string StopDate = "2007.06.27" ; extern string BaseSymbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern int Base_OP = OP_SELL ; extern int Hedge_OP = OP_BUY ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.0 ; extern double HedgeLotSize = 2.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 100 ; extern bool PrintDetails = true ; int BSP ,HSP ,BOP=- 1 ,HOP=- 1 ,day= 0 ,hr ,p= 1 ,BC ,HC ,floating= 0 ,Pointer= 0 ,AL ,on ; double BOpen ,HOpen ,BLots ,HLots ,lastTick ,BPF ,HPF ,TPF ,CurBalance ,CurB= 0 ,BTick ,HTick ,BD1Time ,HD1Time ,BTTime ,HTTime ; string CurTrade ,BORD ,HORD ,hobstr ,bstr ,hstr ,btstr ,htstr ,pstr ; color SELLCL=DeepSkyBlue ,BUYCL=HotPink ,BCL ,HCL ; bool closed= true ,trimb= true ,trimh= true ,trimbd1= true ,trimhd1= true ; int init() { CurBalance= AccountBalance (); CurB= AccountBalance (); pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; AL= AccountLeverage (); BSP= MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); HSP= MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BC = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); HC = MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); BOP=Base_OP; HOP=Hedge_OP; BLots=BaseLotSize; HLots=HedgeLotSize; string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if (Base_OP== OP_SELL ){BCL=SELLCL;BORD= "sell" ;} else {BCL=BUYCL; BORD= "buy" ;} if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ){HCL=BUYCL; HORD= "buy" ;} else {HCL=SELLCL;HORD= "sell" ;} getdata(BaseSymbol); getdata(HedgeSymbol); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { { if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; floating= 0 ; BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; if (BOpen== 0 && HOpen== 0 ) { closed= true ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,DarkViolet, "" , "Cleared With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) Print ( "Cleared Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} int thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { string ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } if (floating== 0 ) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (trimbd1) { Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimhd1) { Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 && CurBalance>(BLots+HLots)*BC/AL) { floating= 1 ; closed= false ; on++; if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Opened : " +BaseSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (BLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits )+ "." ); Print (on+ " Opened : " +HedgeSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (HLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits )+ "." ); } } else { Comment ( "Can Not Open The Trade : No Margin Available" ); } if (closed== false ) { CreateObject( "B : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]- 20 * Point , 0 , 0 ,BCL,BORD, "" ); CreateObject( "H : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]+ 30 * Point , 0 , 0 ,HCL,HORD, "" ); } } } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (lastTick!= Hour ()) { if (trimb && StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimh && StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if ( TimeDay (BD1Time)== TimeDay (BTTime) && TimeDay (HD1Time)== TimeDay (HTTime)) { trimbd1= true ; trimhd1= true ; if ( TimeHour (BTTime)== TimeHour (HTTime)) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurTrade= DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 ); if (TPF > ExpectProfit$) { BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; CurTrade= "No Any Hedge Order Now." ; floating= 0 ; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,YellowGreen, "" , "Close With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Closed " +BaseSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed " +HedgeSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); } hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } } else { if (BTTime>HTTime){trimb= false ;} else {trimh= false ;} } } else { if (BTTime>BD1Time){trimb= false ;} else if (BTTime<BD1Time){trimbd1= false ;} if (HTTime>HD1Time){trimh= false ;} else if (HTTime<HD1Time){trimhd1= false ;} } } lastTick= Hour (); } Comment ( "

BOpen : " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits ) , "

HOpen : " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits ) , "

BOT : " + TimeToStr (BD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

HOT : " + TimeToStr (HD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

BTick : " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits ) , "

HTick : " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits ) , "

BTT : " + TimeToStr (BTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

HTT : " + TimeToStr (HTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

floating : " +floating , "

closed : " +closed , "

trimb : " +trimb , "

trimh : " +trimh , "

" , "

CurOrderNo. : " +on , "

CurProfit : " +CurTrade , "

CurBalance : " + DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 ) ); return ( 0 ); } void CreateObject( string name, int type, int time1, double price1, int time2, double price2, color cl, string ordtype, string txt) { if (type== OBJ_TREND ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,HotPink); } if (type== OBJ_ARROW ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cl); if (ordtype== "sell" ) ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 221 ); else ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 222 ); } if (type== OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetText (name,txt, 8 , "Comic Sans MS" ,cl); } } void getdata( string sym) { Comment ( "Collecting Data." , "



Please Wait........" ); int x = FileOpen (sym+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,xt= FileOpen (sym+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,pter= 0 ,s= 0 ,v= 0 ,lastME= 0 ,t= 0 ; double ME,U; string str,str2; int xa= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (x)) ,xta= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (xt)) ,xtc= 1 ; FileClose (x); FileClose (xt); if (xta>xa)xtc=xta; else xtc=xa; pter= 0 ;s= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<=xtc;i++) { string name=sym+i+ "T.csv" ,d1 =sym+i+ "D1.csv" ; int h= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,d= FileOpen (d1 , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); string source= FileReadString (h); FileClose (h); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { btstr=btstr+source; } else { htstr=htstr+source; } if (d> 0 ) { string d1s = FileReadString (d); FileClose (d); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { bstr=bstr+d1s; } else { hstr=hstr+d1s; } } } }

ステップ 3：結果を見直す

仮想オーダーが実行され、ヘッジ結果が記録されると、われわれのヘッジコンセプトを明示するためデータを取り込みます。そのために、私はCCI、RSI、ATR など数多くのインディケータのように、別ウィンドウにパフォーマンス曲線をプロットするためのインディケータとして記録されたデータをエクスポートすることにしました。そして、2 番目の EA から得るファイルをすべて "MetaTrader 4/experts/files" ディレクトリにコピーしました。

この曲線を終了するためには以下のインディケータを必要とします。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Goldenrod extern string BaseSymbol= "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol= "EURJPY" ; double ExtMapBuffer1[] ,curve[ 8888888 ] ; int handle; string data; int len= 0 ,i= 0 ,j= 0 ,p ,pv ,pter= 0 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); IndicatorShortName (BaseSymbol+ "~" +HedgeSymbol+ " " ); p = FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); pv= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (p)); FileClose (p); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=pv;i++) { string name = BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; handle= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); if (handle> 0 ) { data=data+ FileReadString (handle); FileClose (handle); } } return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (),i= 0 ,s=- 1 ; len= StringLen (data); pter= 0 ; for (i=len;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind (data, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { s++; pter= StringFind (data, "," , 0 ); curve[s]= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (data, 0 ,pter)); data= StringSubstr (data,pter+ 1 , 0 ); } else break ; ArrayResize (curve,s+ 1 ); for (i= 0 ,j=s;i<=s;i++,j--) { if (curve[j]> 0 )ExtMapBuffer1[i]=curve[j]; } return ( 0 ); }

利用方法

私のコードのコピーをダウンロードする前に、ミニユーザーマニュアルとして、『利用方法』を簡潔に説明します。

期待を現実のものとするためには、必須の簡単なステップが5つあります。以下がそれです。

テスター（仮想モードである必要はありません）では、"Expert Advisor:" メニューで symbol-D1.mq4 を選択します。そして "Symbol:" でお好みのヘッジペアの最初のヘッジシンボルを選択し、日時で期間を設定し、このシンボルが売り注文なら"For_OP_SELL" 値を真に、このシンボルが買い注文なら偽に設定します。「周期」メニューで毎時の周期を選択し、記録処理を実行するために『開始する』をクリックします。 2番目のヘッジシンボルに対してもステップ1同様に行います。このシンボルのオーダータイプに合わせるため、***パラメータ "For_OP_SELL" の変更を忘れないでください***。 VirtualHedge.mq4 を選択し、変数をすべて設定したら、検証シンボルを選択します（お望みのシンボルはなんでも結構です）。ただ、ヘッジのパフォーマンスを確認するにはビジュアルモードが必要です。 ヘッジのパフォーマンスを示す関連ファイルをすべてディレクトリ "program files/metatrader 4/tester/files" から "program files/metatrader 4/experts/files" へ コピーします。（すべてをコピーするのに2つ以上のファイルを必要とする場合は、 GBPJPY_EURJPY_result1.csv と p.csv を含みます。） performance.mq4 を現在アクティブとなっている任意のチャートにアタッチし、現実に近いヘッジのパフォーマンスを確認します。

以下が私の実験ルールによるパフォーマンス曲線です。

おやおや！見やすいものではないですね。みなさんの結果はもっと良いものになっていると思います。

おわりに

私はヘッジ EA を検証する新たな一歩が踏み出せたことをうれしく思っています。テスターの限界はもうヘッジャーにとっても問題ではありません。ところで、 本稿におけるヘッジングのコンセプトは一例にすぎず、検証時間のプロセスを短くするために作成したものです。 みなさんのヘッジ戦略のために仮想テスターを作成するには、始値、終値、高値、安値その他タイプの重要なデータをリストアットする必要があります。相関関係を使ってトレードする場合は、各指定時刻のすべての相関値もエクスポートする必要があります。このリストにより、どのデータが記録され、計算され、また結果として出力されるべきか知ることになります。データ処理時間を短縮するために、検証期間期を小さく区切ることをお薦めします。そのほうが全期間を一度に処理するよりも都合よくいきます。たとえば、を1年間で検証したい場合、3か月ごとの4期間に分けるほうがよいと言えます。みなさんのパフォーマンス曲線が赤色でセクシーな女性のように表示されること、そのために本稿がヘッジャーのみなさんのすくなくともその結果の一部に役立つよう、またすくなくともみなさんがすばらしいヘッジ結果を出そうという気にさせることを願っています。最後にみなさんが本稿を楽しんでいただけますように！以下は私の仮想ヘッジパフォーマンスを記録した2分間ビデオです。（2007年03月19日～2007年04月19日）



