Break Through The Strategy Tester Limit On Testing Hedge EA

Introduction

An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all with hope that it can help us break through the mt4 strategy tester limit and hope that it will useful for further usage.

The Concept Of Virtual Tester

The idea of a virtual tester appeared in my head while working with "Files" function in mq4. An idea of taking some important data from a file to set a virtual trading scheme has come out of my brain, "Can this be an answer of testing my hedge EA ?" Let's try it out.

My virtual tester does not need any other external program or software. Everything can be done by means of mq4 parameters. The concept of this virtual tester is to let the indicated parameters of opening or closing hedge orders tell us to collect the necessary data. Such as opening price, opening time, closing price, closing time and all other important data. After the necessary data is set, they will be used for comparing with the latest tick value of any compatible type, such as open price and last Bid, or open price and last Ask. Such values can lead us to the profit calculation method that will guide us to collect a new group of data after they meet the closing hedge condition.

These groups of data will be exported to a file for the further usage. After the testing is done and all data types are collected to a file(s), we will be able to see "how the hedge EA is performed ". By getting the data from these files to plot them as an indicator of the performance's curve, I think we can finish the virtual testing of our hedge EA.

By this concept, I assume that we can get the testing result that is similar to the real strategy tester result. By the way, this is only an idea of creating a tester for hedge Expert Advisors. I will not guarantee that it will be exactly the same as a real tester. But hope that it will be a good reference for future usage.

Now let's begin.

The Easy Meaning Of Hedge Trading

Before we start, let's talk a little about "HEDGE".

The easy way to say about hedging is to open two opposite trades of 2 currency pairs at the same time. This is to lower the trading risk, if one moves up, one will surely move down, but there is nothing to worry about, because we’ve got both buy and sell orders at the same time, then even if we lose one, we get one, that is why they call it ”low risk”. There are many kinds of opposite trade styles in the Forex world.

For 2 currency pairs that always move the same way like EURUSD and GBPUSD, opening buy-EURUSD and sell -GBPUSD at the same time is hedging.

-GBPUSD at the same time is hedging. For 2 currency pairs that always move the opposite way like EURUSD and USDCHF, opening buy-EURUSD and buy -USDCHF is to hedge them too.

-USDCHF is to hedge them too. Or even open both buy and sell EURUSD at the same time is to hedge too, but this is called “arbitrate” sometimes.

In hedge trading there are some facts that can not be doubted.

The Correlation : is the statistical measure of the relationship between two currencies. The correlation coefficient ranges between -1 and +1. A correlation of +1 implies that the two currency pairs will move in the same direction 100% of the time. A correlation of -1 implies the two currency pairs will move in the opposite direction 100% of the time. A correlation of zero implies that the relationship between the currency pairs is completely random (read more here). The Lot Size Ratio : To trade 2 currency pairs that neither move the same way nor opposite way, the lot ratio is quite necessary, because their own volatility and movement capability are different like turtle and rabbit, if one is a turtle then another one will be the rabbit. Lot ratio can lower the risk, affected by more powerful movement pair or rabbit pair, by placing the higher lot size to the turtle pair to guarantee the less loss when the rabbit pair is in a negative move. Then you can gain more from positive turtle, or in the other word, you can replace that negative profit from the loss-rabbit by the gain-turtle. And thus hedging technique can ensure you that you will not lose more than opening only one trade in negative side.

By the way, have you ever wondered, how a hedger gains from that trading style. Don’t worry, there will always be an overlap between the 2 currency pairs, the correlation is not a constant scheme in nature, there will frequently be a delay by one pair, one starts moving, then one will follow after it, again: like rabbit and turtle - a rabbit will take a rest, wait for the turtle to beat and win. That’s why hedgers gain a nice profit from them. And nowadays many people use hedging style to make money in Forex, nothing to worry about. Hedge, wait, close when a positive profit is shown. That’s it.

The Hedge Concept

Before starting to code the virtual tester, let's try to understand the hedging concept in an experiment. Without the hedging concept we will never know which type of data should be exported, recorded and calculated. These data can show us which type of order should be virtually generated. In this experiment I will set the hedging rules like this.

Open hedge daily at the beginning of the day

Close when it reaches $100 (take the lot size of 1 and 2)

Collect the tick price data hourly ***

Clear them daily when the new day begins even if they did not reach the target profit

Buy only EURJPY 2 lots and sell GBPJPY 1 lot

According to these rules the virtual orders need daily open prices (of both pairs) be used as an order-open-price. To calculate the intra-day profit, the price on every hour, as tick price, of every day should be recorded as the data for the order-close-price (ask for sell and bid for buy) and should be recorded together with the tick's time( to make sure that the tick price is from the same time value). And due to the concept of opening the hedge daily, I will separate all data needed into 2 file-type, that are daily-open and tick-value of both 2 pairs. Both 2 data types will be exported as a string file(s) with separate name, like GBPJPYD1.csv and GBPJPYTick.csv.

And because of tick data that we wanted the virtual tester to be as much similar to the real one as possible, these 2 steps have to be proceeded.

Making a script to export the daily open price of GBPJPY into a file

Making a script to export the daily tick price of GBPJPY into a file

And both 2 steps should be done for EURJPY too.

But I think we can combine them into one expert advisor, this EA should export both 2 types of data into 2 separate files. Then after this EA finished the data recording process, a new one EA for generating the virtual trading will get all data of both GBPJPY and EURJPY from all exported files to perform the virtual testing show.

The 3 Steps To Break The Testing Limit





By the idea above, I have concluded that our dream to break through this limit could be done by the following 3 steps.

Take the price data and output them into some files using an EA. Generate the virtual trading with another separate EA that exports the result as a file too. Review the result as an indicator in separate window.

So let's begin the first step.

Step 1: Export The Price Data

Below is the Expert Advisor to export the daily-open-price of attached symbol into a file, named "GBPJPYD1.csv" for GBPJPY and "EURJPYD1.csv" for EURJPY, in the mean time it will export the tick price into a file too, named like this "symbolT. csv" (the same as D1 file). Please read comments to learn how the EA works.

Note : All the files created by this EA will be exported to "MetaTrader 4/tester/files" directory.

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ,StopDate = "2007.06.28" ; extern bool For_OP_SELL = true ; string name,tname; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int day ,ho ,ht ,x= 1 ,xt= 1 ,bartime ; double ot ,op ,lt ,ltk ; string OStr ,TStr ; int start() { if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { name= Symbol ()+x+ "D1.csv" ; tname= Symbol ()+xt+ "T.csv" ; if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { ot= Time [ 0 ]; if (For_OP_SELL)op= Open [ 0 ]; else op= Open [ 0 ]+ MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_SPREAD )* Point ; OStr=OStr+ TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )+ "," ; OStr=OStr+ DoubleToStr (op, Digits )+ "," ; ho= FileOpen (name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ho> 0 ) { FileWrite (ho,OStr); FileClose (ho); if ( StringLen (OStr)== 4086 ){x++;OStr= "" ;} } Print ( TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )); int thex= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thex> 0 ) { string xs= DoubleToStr (x, 0 ); FileWrite (thex,xs); FileClose (thex); } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (bartime!= Time [ 0 ]) { lt= TimeCurrent (); if (!For_OP_SELL) ltk= Bid ; else ltk= Ask ; TStr=TStr+ TimeToStr (lt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ "," ; TStr=TStr+ DoubleToStr (ltk, Digits )+ "," ; ht= FileOpen (tname, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ht> 0 ) { FileWrite (ht,TStr); FileClose (ht); if ( StringLen (TStr)== 4080 ){xt++;TStr= "" ;} } int thext= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thext> 0 ) { string xts= DoubleToStr (xt, 0 ); FileWrite (thext,xts); FileClose (thext); } bartime= Time [ 0 ]; } } else if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>StopDate) Print ( "Done." ); return ( 0 ); }

Step 2: Generate The Virtual Trading

This step is the most excited step. The step of making the hedge EA to be testable by the strategy tester. See the script below to know what it looks like. And don't forget to read comments to understand how it works. And like in the first EA, the result file will be exported to "MetaTrader 4/tester/files" directory.

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ; extern string StopDate = "2007.06.27" ; extern string BaseSymbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern int Base_OP = OP_SELL ; extern int Hedge_OP = OP_BUY ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.0 ; extern double HedgeLotSize = 2.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 100 ; extern bool PrintDetails = true ; int BSP ,HSP ,BOP=- 1 ,HOP=- 1 ,day= 0 ,hr ,p= 1 ,BC ,HC ,floating= 0 ,Pointer= 0 ,AL ,on ; double BOpen ,HOpen ,BLots ,HLots ,lastTick ,BPF ,HPF ,TPF ,CurBalance ,CurB= 0 ,BTick ,HTick ,BD1Time ,HD1Time ,BTTime ,HTTime ; string CurTrade ,BORD ,HORD ,hobstr ,bstr ,hstr ,btstr ,htstr ,pstr ; color SELLCL=DeepSkyBlue ,BUYCL=HotPink ,BCL ,HCL ; bool closed= true ,trimb= true ,trimh= true ,trimbd1= true ,trimhd1= true ; int init() { CurBalance= AccountBalance (); CurB= AccountBalance (); pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; AL= AccountLeverage (); BSP= MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); HSP= MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BC = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); HC = MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); BOP=Base_OP; HOP=Hedge_OP; BLots=BaseLotSize; HLots=HedgeLotSize; string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if (Base_OP== OP_SELL ){BCL=SELLCL;BORD= "sell" ;} else {BCL=BUYCL; BORD= "buy" ;} if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ){HCL=BUYCL; HORD= "buy" ;} else {HCL=SELLCL;HORD= "sell" ;} getdata(BaseSymbol); getdata(HedgeSymbol); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { { if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; floating= 0 ; BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; if (BOpen== 0 && HOpen== 0 ) { closed= true ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,DarkViolet, "" , "Cleared With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) Print ( "Cleared Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} int thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { string ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } if (floating== 0 ) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (trimbd1) { Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimhd1) { Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 && CurBalance>(BLots+HLots)*BC/AL) { floating= 1 ; closed= false ; on++; if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Opened : " +BaseSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (BLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits )+ "." ); Print (on+ " Opened : " +HedgeSymbol+ " " + DoubleToStr (HLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits )+ "." ); } } else { Comment ( "Can Not Open The Trade : No Margin Available" ); } if (closed== false ) { CreateObject( "B : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]- 20 * Point , 0 , 0 ,BCL,BORD, "" ); CreateObject( "H : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]+ 30 * Point , 0 , 0 ,HCL,HORD, "" ); } } } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (lastTick!= Hour ()) { if (trimb && StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimh && StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if ( TimeDay (BD1Time)== TimeDay (BTTime) && TimeDay (HD1Time)== TimeDay (HTTime)) { trimbd1= true ; trimhd1= true ; if ( TimeHour (BTTime)== TimeHour (HTTime)) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurTrade= DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 ); if (TPF > ExpectProfit$) { BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; CurTrade= "No Any Hedge Order Now." ; floating= 0 ; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,YellowGreen, "" , "Close With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Closed " +BaseSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed " +HedgeSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); } hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } } else { if (BTTime>HTTime){trimb= false ;} else {trimh= false ;} } } else { if (BTTime>BD1Time){trimb= false ;} else if (BTTime<BD1Time){trimbd1= false ;} if (HTTime>HD1Time){trimh= false ;} else if (HTTime<HD1Time){trimhd1= false ;} } } lastTick= Hour (); } Comment ( "

BOpen : " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits ) , "

HOpen : " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits ) , "

BOT : " + TimeToStr (BD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

HOT : " + TimeToStr (HD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

BTick : " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits ) , "

HTick : " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits ) , "

BTT : " + TimeToStr (BTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

HTT : " + TimeToStr (HTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

floating : " +floating , "

closed : " +closed , "

trimb : " +trimb , "

trimh : " +trimh , "

" , "

CurOrderNo. : " +on , "

CurProfit : " +CurTrade , "

CurBalance : " + DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 ) ); return ( 0 ); } void CreateObject( string name, int type, int time1, double price1, int time2, double price2, color cl, string ordtype, string txt) { if (type== OBJ_TREND ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,HotPink); } if (type== OBJ_ARROW ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cl); if (ordtype== "sell" ) ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 221 ); else ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 222 ); } if (type== OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetText (name,txt, 8 , "Comic Sans MS" ,cl); } } void getdata( string sym) { Comment ( "Collecting Data." , "



Please Wait........" ); int x = FileOpen (sym+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,xt= FileOpen (sym+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,pter= 0 ,s= 0 ,v= 0 ,lastME= 0 ,t= 0 ; double ME,U; string str,str2; int xa= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (x)) ,xta= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (xt)) ,xtc= 1 ; FileClose (x); FileClose (xt); if (xta>xa)xtc=xta; else xtc=xa; pter= 0 ;s= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<=xtc;i++) { string name=sym+i+ "T.csv" ,d1 =sym+i+ "D1.csv" ; int h= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,d= FileOpen (d1 , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); string source= FileReadString (h); FileClose (h); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { btstr=btstr+source; } else { htstr=htstr+source; } if (d> 0 ) { string d1s = FileReadString (d); FileClose (d); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { bstr=bstr+d1s; } else { hstr=hstr+d1s; } } } }

Step 3: Review The Result

After the virtual orders were executed and hedging results have been recorded, we can take those data to show off our hedging concept. To do that, I decided to export all the recorded data as an indicator to plot the performance curve in a separate window as in many indicators like CCI, RSI or ATR and etc. And all the files from the second EA should be copied into "MetaTrader 4/experts/files" directory.

To finish this curve, the indicator below is needed.

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Goldenrod extern string BaseSymbol= "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol= "EURJPY" ; double ExtMapBuffer1[] ,curve[ 8888888 ] ; int handle; string data; int len= 0 ,i= 0 ,j= 0 ,p ,pv ,pter= 0 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); IndicatorShortName (BaseSymbol+ "~" +HedgeSymbol+ " " ); p = FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); pv= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (p)); FileClose (p); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=pv;i++) { string name = BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; handle= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); if (handle> 0 ) { data=data+ FileReadString (handle); FileClose (handle); } } return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (),i= 0 ,s=- 1 ; len= StringLen (data); pter= 0 ; for (i=len;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind (data, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { s++; pter= StringFind (data, "," , 0 ); curve[s]= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (data, 0 ,pter)); data= StringSubstr (data,pter+ 1 , 0 ); } else break ; ArrayResize (curve,s+ 1 ); for (i= 0 ,j=s;i<=s;i++,j--) { if (curve[j]> 0 )ExtMapBuffer1[i]=curve[j]; } return ( 0 ); }

How To Use Them

Before you download a copy of my code, let's make a brief details of "how to use them ?" as a mini user manual.

To make our expectation really come true, there are 5 easy steps that can not be ignored. They are:

In the tester (no need to do the visual mode), select the symbol-D1.mq4 in the "Expert Advisor:" menu, and in the "Symbol:" select the first hedge symbol of your favorite hedging pair, set date-time period and "For_OP_SELL" value to true if this symbol is for sell order or set to false if this symbol is for buy order, select hourly period for the" Period:" menu, click "Start" to run the recording process. Do the same thing as step 1 but, for the second hedge symbol, ***DO NOT FORGET TO CHANGE THE "For_OP_SELL" PARAMETER*** to fit the order type of this symbol. Select the VirtualHedge.mq4, set all variables, and select the testing symbol (any symbol you wish). But this needs the visual mode to see the hedge performance. Copy all the related files of showing the hedge performance from "program files/metatrader 4/tester/files" to "program files/metatrader 4/experts/files" directory. (maybe including GBPJPY_EURJPY_result1.csv and p.csv, if there are more than one result files you need to copy them all.) Attach the performance.mq4 into any currently active chart to see the real-like hedge performance.

And this is the performance curve of my experimental rules.

Oops! That's ugly. But I think yours will be better.

Conclusion

I am glad that we are now step out to the new world of testing the hedge EA. The tester limit is not the hedger problem anymore. But, by the way, the concept of hedging in this article is only an example and generated for shortening the testing-time process only. To make the virtual tester work with your hedging strategy, you need to list out your significant data such as open and close of each day, high, low or any other types. And if you trade with the correlation, all correlation values of each specific time is needed to be exported too. By this list you will know what data should be recorded, what data should be calculated and what data should be sent out as a result. And to shorten your data processing time, I recommend separating your testing period into small pieces - it is better than proceeding them all at one time. For example if you want to test the EA for 1 year then separate it into 4 parts of each 3 months would be better. Hope your performance curve looks like a sexy woman in red and hope this article helps you - hedgers, at least one section of it, or at least inspire you to create a wonderful hedging result. Finally hope you like it.