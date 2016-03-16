突破策略测试程序在测试对冲 EA 时的限制

简介

本文将提供一种在策略测试程序中测试对冲 EA 的思路。如你所知，策略测试程序有其自身的限制，它无法打开其他交易品种的任何订单。所有想要测试自己的对冲 Expert Advisor 的用户都需要进行现场测试。但这会限制我们的能力吗？我可以肯定的说，每位对冲交易者都需要在实际交易之前测试自己的 EA。所以我给你们提供的是一种生成虚拟策略测试行为（就像测试程序）的思路，希望它能帮助我们突破 mt4 策略测试程序的限制，也希望它能在未来的应用中发挥作用。

虚拟测试程序的概念

虚拟测试程序的想法是我在 mq4 中使用 "Files" 函数时出现在我脑海里的。我想我可以提取文件中的一些重要数据来制定一个虚拟交易方案，“这也许能成为测试对冲 EA 的解决之道？”让我们来试一试。

我的虚拟测试程序并不需要任何其他外部程序或软件。所有操作都能通过 mq4 参数来完成。这个虚拟测试程序的概念是让打开或关闭对冲订单的指定参数告知我们收集必要的数据。例如开盘价、开盘时间、收盘价、收盘时间以及所有其他重要数据。收集必要的数据后，将它们与任何兼容类型的最新价格变动值进行比较，例如开盘价和最后买盘价，或开盘价和最后卖盘价。当这些值符合关闭对冲条件时，我们会得出利润计算方法，这个方法会指导我们去收集一组新数据。

这些数据组将导出到一个文件以备后用。完成此测试并将所有数据类型都收集到文件中后，我们就能看到“对冲 EA 的运作方式”了。我认为我们可以从这些文件中获取数据，将其绘制为表现曲线的指标，从而完成对冲 EA 的虚拟测试。

根据这个概念，我假定我们可以获取类似于实际策略测试程序结果的测试结果。顺便提一下，这仅仅是一种创建对冲 Expert Advisor 测试程序的思路。我不能保证它和实际测试程序完全一致。但我希望它会成为未来应用的有用参考。

现在我们开始吧。

对冲交易的简要含义

开始前我们先来简单地谈一谈“对冲”（转自我自己的博客，博客名称 pipsmaker，可点击这里访问

什么是对冲？简单来说就是同时打开两个货币对的两个反向交易。对冲的目的是降低交易风险，如果一个的价格上扬，另一个必然下跌，无需担心什么，因为我们同时拥有买入和卖出订单，这样，即便一笔交易亏损了，另一笔交易也会盈利，从而实现了所谓的“低风险”。嘉盛市场中有很多种反向交易方式。

对于走势始终相同的两个货币对，例如欧元兑美元 EURUSD 和 英镑对美元 GBPUSD，同时做多 EURUSD 和做空 GBPUSD 就是对冲。

英镑对美元 GBPUSD，同时做多 EURUSD 和做空 GBPUSD 就是对冲。 对于走势始终相反的两个货币对，例如欧元兑美元 EURUSD 和 美元兑瑞郎 USDCHF，同时做多 EURUSD 和做多 USDCHF 也是对冲。

美元兑瑞郎 USDCHF，同时做多 EURUSD 和做多 USDCHF 也是对冲。 甚至同时做多和做空 EURUSD 也是对冲，这种方式有时被称作“套汇”。

对冲交易中，以下几点是毋庸置疑的。

关联：是对两个货币之间关系的统计度量。关联：是对两个货币之间关系的统计度量。关联系数 范围为 -1 到 +1。关联系数 +1 意味着两个货币对将始终朝同一个方向运动。关联系数 -1 意味着两个货币对将始终朝反方向运动。关联系数 0 意味着货币对之间的关系完全是随机的。（单击此处了解更多）。也可访问免费网站 mataf.com 获取关联值，网站还提供更多有意思的交易参数。 手数比率:要交易两个既非同向走势也非逆向走势的货币对，手数比率就相当有用了，由于两者自身的波动和变化能力有天壤之别，如果把一个比作乌龟，那另一个就是兔子。手数比率可降低风险，它受更强力的变动对或兔子对的影响，当兔子对负向移动时，可通过将更高的手数放在乌龟对上以保证损失较小。然后你可以从正向乌龟处获得更多盈利，或者换句话说，可以用乌龟的盈利覆盖兔子的亏损。因此，对冲技巧可以确保你的亏损不会超过仅打开一个负向交易时的亏损。

此外，你可能想知道对冲者如何从这种交易方式中盈利。别担心，两个货币对之间始终会发生重叠，这个关联本质上不是始终不变的形式，一个货币对经常会发生延迟现象，一个开始变动，然后另一个跟着变动，还是用龟兔赛跑作比方 - 兔子休息一会，等乌龟来赢它。这就是对冲者能够从中获取丰厚利润的原因。现在很多人使用对冲方式在嘉盛赚钱，没什么可担心的。对冲，等待，在出现正利润值时平仓。就是这样。

对冲概念

在开始对虚拟测试程序进行编程之前，让我们试着在实验中理解这个对冲概念。如果没有这个对冲概念，我们永远不会知道那种类型的数据需要导出、记录和计算。这些数据会告诉我们应以虚拟方式生成的订单类型。在本实验中，我将设定如下对冲规则。

每日开盘时建仓进行对冲

达到 $100 时平仓（手数为 1 和 2）

每小时收集价格变动数据 ***

新的一天开始时，清除前一天的数据，即便前一天没有达到目标利润

仅买入 2 手欧元兑日元 EURJPY，并卖出 1 手英镑兑日元 GBPJPY

根据这些规则，虚拟订单需要将两个货币对的每日开盘价用作订单开盘价。要计算当日利润，每日内每小时价格（作为变动价格）应记录为订单平仓价格的数据（要求卖出和买入报价），并应与价格变动时间一同记录（确保变动价格来自同一个时间值）。根据每日开仓对冲的概念，我将把所有需要的数据划分为两种文件类型，即两个货币对的每日开盘价和变动价。两种数据类型都将导出为使用单独名称的字符串文件，例如 GBPJPYD1.csv 和 GBPJPYTick.csv。

由于我们想要虚拟测试程序尽可能与实际情况类似，因此采用了价格变动数据，所以必须处理这两个步骤。

做一个脚本，用于将英镑兑日元 GBPJPY 的每日开盘价导出到一个文件中

做一个脚本，用于将英镑兑日元 GBPJPY 的每日变动价导出到一个文件中

对欧元兑日元 EURJPY 也应执行这两个步骤。

但我认为我们可以将这两个步骤合并到一个 EA 中，此 EA 应将两种类型的数据导出到两个单独的文件中。然后，当此 EA 完成了数据记录流程后，新的用于生成虚拟交易的 EA 将从所有已导出文件中获取英镑兑日元 GBPJPY 和欧元兑日元 EURJPY 的所有数据，以执行虚拟测试显示。

突破测试限制的三个步骤

根据上述方法，我得出了一个结论，即我们可通过以下三个步骤实现突破此测试限制的梦想。

获取价格数据，并使用 EA 将它们输出到一些文件中。 用另一个单独的 EA 生成虚拟交易，此 EA 也将把结果导出为一个文件。 在单独的窗口中将结果作为指标进行查看

那么，让我们开始第一个步骤。

步骤 1：导出价格数据

以下是 Expert Advisor 将附加交易品种的每日开盘价导出到一个文件中（对于英镑兑日元，文件名为“GBPJPYD1.csv”，对于欧元兑日元，文件名为“EURJPYD1.csv”），同时还会将变动价格导出到一个文件中，文件名类似于“symbolT. csv”（与 D1 文件相同）。请阅读注释以了解 EA 的工作方式。

注意：此 EA 创建的所有文件都将导出到“MetaTrader 4/tester/files”目录。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ,StopDate = "2007.06.28" ; extern bool For_OP_SELL = true ; string name,tname; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int day ,ho ,ht ,x= 1 ,xt= 1 ,bartime ; double ot ,op ,lt ,ltk ; string OStr ,TStr ; int start() { if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { name= Symbol ()+x+ "D1.csv" ; tname= Symbol ()+xt+ "T.csv" ; if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { ot= Time [ 0 ]; if (For_OP_SELL)op= Open [ 0 ]; else op= Open [ 0 ]+ MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_SPREAD )* Point ; OStr=OStr+ TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )+ "," ; OStr=OStr+ DoubleToStr (op, Digits )+ "," ; ho= FileOpen (name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ho> 0 ) { FileWrite (ho,OStr); FileClose (ho); if ( StringLen (OStr)== 4086 ){x++;OStr= "" ;} } Print ( TimeToStr ( Time [ 0 ], TIME_DATE )); int thex= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thex> 0 ) { string xs= DoubleToStr (x, 0 ); FileWrite (thex,xs); FileClose (thex); } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (bartime!= Time [ 0 ]) { lt= TimeCurrent (); if (!For_OP_SELL) ltk= Bid ; else ltk= Ask ; TStr=TStr+ TimeToStr (lt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ "," ; TStr=TStr+ DoubleToStr (ltk, Digits )+ "," ; ht= FileOpen (tname, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (ht> 0 ) { FileWrite (ht,TStr); FileClose (ht); if ( StringLen (TStr)== 4080 ){xt++;TStr= "" ;} } int thext= FileOpen ( Symbol ()+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thext> 0 ) { string xts= DoubleToStr (xt, 0 ); FileWrite (thext,xts); FileClose (thext); } bartime= Time [ 0 ]; } } else if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>StopDate) Print ( "Done." ); return ( 0 ); }

步骤 2：生成虚拟交易

这个步骤最令人兴奋。这个步骤是使对冲 EA 可以被策略测试程序所测试。具体情况请参见以下脚本。别忘了阅读注释以了解它的运作方式。与第一个 EA 中类似，结果文件将被导出到“MetaTrader 4/tester/files”目录中。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern string StartDate = "2007.03.17" ; extern string StopDate = "2007.06.27" ; extern string BaseSymbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern int Base_OP = OP_SELL ; extern int Hedge_OP = OP_BUY ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.0 ; extern double HedgeLotSize = 2.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 100 ; extern bool PrintDetails = true ; int BSP ,HSP ,BOP=- 1 ,HOP=- 1 ,day= 0 ,hr ,p= 1 ,BC ,HC ,floating= 0 ,Pointer= 0 ,AL ,on ; double BOpen ,HOpen ,BLots ,HLots ,lastTick ,BPF ,HPF ,TPF ,CurBalance ,CurB= 0 ,BTick ,HTick ,BD1Time ,HD1Time ,BTTime ,HTTime ; string CurTrade ,BORD ,HORD ,hobstr ,bstr ,hstr ,btstr ,htstr ,pstr ; color SELLCL=DeepSkyBlue ,BUYCL=HotPink ,BCL ,HCL ; bool closed= true ,trimb= true ,trimh= true ,trimbd1= true ,trimhd1= true ; int init() { CurBalance= AccountBalance (); CurB= AccountBalance (); pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; AL= AccountLeverage (); BSP= MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); HSP= MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BC = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); HC = MarketInfo (HedgeSymbol , MODE_LOTSIZE ); BOP=Base_OP; HOP=Hedge_OP; BLots=BaseLotSize; HLots=HedgeLotSize; string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if (Base_OP== OP_SELL ){BCL=SELLCL;BORD= "sell" ;} else {BCL=BUYCL; BORD= "buy" ;} if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ){HCL=BUYCL; HORD= "buy" ;} else {HCL=SELLCL;HORD= "sell" ;} getdata(BaseSymbol); getdata(HedgeSymbol); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { string RName=BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; if ( TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )>=StartDate && TimeToStr ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )<=StopDate) { if (day!= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ])) { { if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; floating= 0 ; BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; if (BOpen== 0 && HOpen== 0 ) { closed= true ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,DarkViolet, "" , "Cleared With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) Print ( "Cleared Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} int thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { string ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } if (floating== 0 ) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (trimbd1) { Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (bstr, "," , 0 ); BOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (bstr, 0 ,Pointer)); bstr= StringSubstr (bstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimhd1) { Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HD1Time= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (hstr, "," , 0 ); HOpen= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (hstr, 0 ,Pointer)); hstr= StringSubstr (hstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 && CurBalance>(BLots+HLots)*BC/AL) { floating= 1 ; closed= false ; on++; if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Opened : " +BaseSymbol+ "" + DoubleToStr (BLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits )+ "." ); Print (on+ " Opened : " +HedgeSymbol+ "" + DoubleToStr (HLots, 2 )+ " lots @ " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits )+ "." ); } } else { Comment ( "Can Not Open The Trade : No Margin Available" ); } if (closed== false ) { CreateObject( "B : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]- 20 * Point , 0 , 0 ,BCL,BORD, "" ); CreateObject( "H : " +on, OBJ_ARROW , Time [ 0 ], Open [ 0 ]+ 30 * Point , 0 , 0 ,HCL,HORD, "" ); } } } day= TimeDay ( Time [ 0 ]); } if (lastTick!= Hour ()) { if (trimb && StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (btstr, "," , 0 ); BTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (btstr, 0 ,Pointer)); btstr= StringSubstr (btstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if (trimh && StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTTime= StrToTime ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); Pointer= StringFind (htstr, "," , 0 ); HTick= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (htstr, 0 ,Pointer)); htstr= StringSubstr (htstr,Pointer+ 1 , 0 ); } if ( TimeDay (BD1Time)== TimeDay (BTTime) && TimeDay (HD1Time)== TimeDay (HTTime)) { trimbd1= true ; trimhd1= true ; if ( TimeHour (BTTime)== TimeHour (HTTime)) { trimb= true ; trimh= true ; if (BOpen!= 0 && HOpen!= 0 ) { if (Base_OP== OP_BUY ) { BPF=((BTick-BOpen)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } else { BPF=((BOpen-BTick)*BLots*BC)/BOpen; } if (Hedge_OP== OP_BUY ) { HPF=((HTick-HOpen)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } else { HPF=((HOpen-HTick)*HLots*HC)/HOpen; } TPF=BPF+HPF; CurTrade= DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 ); if (TPF > ExpectProfit$) { BOpen= 0 ; HOpen= 0 ; CurTrade= "No Any Hedge Order Now." ; floating= 0 ; CurB+=TPF; CurBalance=CurB; pstr=pstr+ DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 )+ "," ; CreateObject( "R : " +on, OBJ_TEXT , Time [ 0 ], Close [ 0 ], 0 , 0 ,YellowGreen, "" , "Close With Profit Of : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); if (PrintDetails) { Print (on+ " Closed " +BaseSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed " +HedgeSymbol+ " @ " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits )); Print (on+ " Closed Hedge With Profit : " + DoubleToStr (TPF, 2 )); } hr = FileOpen (RName , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (hr> 0 ) { FileWrite (hr,pstr); FileClose (hr); } if ( StringLen (pstr)> 4086 ){p++;pstr= "" ;} thep= FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ); if (thep> 0 ) { ps= DoubleToStr (p, 0 ); FileWrite (thep,ps); FileClose (thep); } } } } else { if (BTTime>HTTime){trimb= false ;} else {trimh= false ;} } } else { if (BTTime>BD1Time){trimb= false ;} else if (BTTime<BD1Time){trimbd1= false ;} if (HTTime>HD1Time){trimh= false ;} else if (HTTime<HD1Time){trimhd1= false ;} } } lastTick= Hour (); } Comment ( "

BOpen : " + DoubleToStr (BOpen, Digits ) , "

HOpen : " + DoubleToStr (HOpen, Digits ) , "

BOT : " + TimeToStr (BD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

HOT : " + TimeToStr (HD1Time, TIME_DATE ) , "

BTick : " + DoubleToStr (BTick, Digits ) , "

HTick : " + DoubleToStr (HTick, Digits ) , "

BTT : " + TimeToStr (BTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

HTT : " + TimeToStr (HTTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) , "

floating : " +floating , "

closed : " +closed , "

trimb : " +trimb , "

trimh : " +trimh , "

" , "

CurOrderNo. : " +on , "

CurProfit : " +CurTrade , "

CurBalance : " + DoubleToStr (CurBalance, 2 ) ); return ( 0 ); } void CreateObject( string name, int type, int time1, double price1, int time2, double price2, color cl, string ordtype, string txt) { if (type== OBJ_TREND ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,HotPink); } if (type== OBJ_ARROW ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cl); if (ordtype== "sell" ) ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 221 ); else ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 222 ); } if (type== OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectCreate (name,type, 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetText (name,txt, 8 , "Comic Sans MS" ,cl); } } void getdata( string sym) { Comment ( "Collecting Data." , "



Please Wait........" ); int x = FileOpen (sym+ "x.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,xt= FileOpen (sym+ "xt.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,pter= 0 ,s= 0 ,v= 0 ,lastME= 0 ,t= 0 ; double ME,U; string str,str2; int xa= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (x)) ,xta= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (xt)) ,xtc= 1 ; FileClose (x); FileClose (xt); if (xta>xa)xtc=xta; else xtc=xa; pter= 0 ;s= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<=xtc;i++) { string name=sym+i+ "T.csv" ,d1 =sym+i+ "D1.csv" ; int h= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ) ,d= FileOpen (d1 , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); string source= FileReadString (h); FileClose (h); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { btstr=btstr+source; } else { htstr=htstr+source; } if (d> 0 ) { string d1s = FileReadString (d); FileClose (d); if (sym==BaseSymbol) { bstr=bstr+d1s; } else { hstr=hstr+d1s; } } } }

步骤 3：查看结果

执行虚拟订单并记录对冲结果之后，我们可以收集这些数据以展示我们的对冲概念。为此我决定将所有记录数据导出为一个指标，以在单独的窗口中绘制表现曲线，就像 CCI、RSI 或 ATR 等诸多指标那样。第二个 EA 中的所有文件都应复制到“MetaTrader 4/experts/files”目录中。

要完成这条曲线，需要以下指标。

#property copyright "A Sexy Trader" #property link "http://pipsmaker.wordpress.com/" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Goldenrod extern string BaseSymbol= "GBPJPY" ; extern string HedgeSymbol= "EURJPY" ; double ExtMapBuffer1[] ,curve[ 8888888 ] ; int handle; string data; int len= 0 ,i= 0 ,j= 0 ,p ,pv ,pter= 0 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); IndicatorShortName (BaseSymbol+ "~" +HedgeSymbol+ "" ); p = FileOpen ( "p.csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); pv= StrToInteger ( FileReadString (p)); FileClose (p); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=pv;i++) { string name = BaseSymbol+ "_" +HedgeSymbol+ "_result" +p+ ".csv" ; handle= FileOpen (name, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ ); if (handle> 0 ) { data=data+ FileReadString (handle); FileClose (handle); } } return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (),i= 0 ,s=- 1 ; len= StringLen (data); pter= 0 ; for (i=len;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind (data, "," , 0 )> 0 ) { s++; pter= StringFind (data, "," , 0 ); curve[s]= StrToDouble ( StringSubstr (data, 0 ,pter)); data= StringSubstr (data,pter+ 1 , 0 ); } else break ; ArrayResize (curve,s+ 1 ); for (i= 0 ,j=s;i<=s;i++,j--) { if (curve[j]> 0 )ExtMapBuffer1[i]=curve[j]; } return ( 0 ); }

如何使用它们

在你下载我的代码的副本之前，我们来做一份简要的“使用说明”，作为一份迷你用户手册。

要让我们的期待变成现实，以下五个简单的步骤是切不可忽略的。它们是：

在测试程序中（无需执行可视化模式），在“Expert Advisor:”菜单中选择symbol-D1.mq4，并在“Symbol:”菜单中选择你喜爱的对冲对的第一个对冲交易品种，如果此交易品种用于卖出订单，将日期-时间周期和“For_OP_SELL”值设置为 true，如果此交易品种用于买入订单，则设为 false，之后在“Period:”菜单中选择每小时周期，单击“开始”运行记录流程。 针对第二个对冲符号执行步骤 1 中的流程，***切勿忘记更改“For_OP_SELL”参数***以与此符号的订单类型匹配。 选择VirtualHedge.mq4设置所有变量，并选择测试交易品种（任何你想要的交易品种）。但这需要可视化模式来查看对冲表现。 将所有显示对冲表现的相关文件 从 “program files/metatrader 4/tester/files” 复制到 “program files/metatrader 4/experts/files"目录。（可能包括 GBPJPY_EURJPY_result1.csv 和 p.csv，如果有多个结果文件，则需要全部复制。） 将performance.mq4连接到任何当前活动图表中，以查看实况般的对冲表现。

这是我的实验规则的表现曲线。

哎！看上去不怎么样。但我觉得你的表现曲线会更好些。

总结

很高兴现在我们在对冲 EA 测试方面步入了一片新的天地。对冲者再也无需担心测试程序限制的问题了。但我还得说一下，本文中的对冲概念仅仅是个示例，目的仅在于缩短测试流程时间。要让虚拟测试程序使用你的对冲策略，你需要列出重要数据，例如每天的开盘价和收盘价、最高价、最低价或任何其他类型的数据。如果你采用连动交易，还需要导出各个特定时间的所有关联值。通过此列表，你会了解应记录哪些数据、应计算哪些数据和应将哪些数据作为结果发送出去。为了缩短你的数据处理时间，我建议把你的测试周期分为多个部分，这比一次性处理全部数据来的更合理。比如要测试 EA 一年内的数据，最好把这段时间分为四个部分，每个部分三个月。希望你的表现曲线漂亮得像一个穿着红衣的性感美女，也希望这篇文章至少有一章一节能帮到作为对冲者的你，或者至少能启发你最终获得一个美妙的对冲结果。最后，希望你喜欢这篇文章。以下是一个两分钟的视频，记录了我的虚拟对冲表现。（2007.03.19 至 2007.04.19）