Gráficos "sem buracos"

1.Motivação

"No MT 4, apenas tais barras são desenhadas, dentro das quais pelo menos uma mudança de preço ocorreu. Se nenhuma mudança de preço ocorreu dentro de um minuto, um espaço de uma barra ocorrerá no gráfico com período de um minuto".





Os desenvolvedores optaram deliberadamente por essa forma de desenho de gráficos pois a maioria dos traders que usam o produto prefere gráficos que contenham apenas preços existentes. De todo modo, há usuários que gostam de gráficos contínuos. Eles preferem que a barra seja desenhada mesmo que o seu preço seja igual ao preço de fechamento da barra anterior. Portanto, não há lacunas na escala de tempo do gráfico, e 100 barras sempre correspondem a 100 minutos no gráfico de um minuto. Estes dados podem ser diferentes na realização atual. Por exemplo, 100 minutos podem "caber" em 98 barras caso entre eles haja 2 minutos nos quais nenhuma cota chegou.

Por sorte, todas as ferramentas necessárias estão disponíveis no MQL4 para nos auxiliar a desenhar este tipo de gráfico de modo independente.





2.Realização

Primeiramente, vamos dividir esta tarefa em dois estágios:

processamento de dados do histórico

atualização da barra mais recente

No primeiro estágio, nós criamos um novo arquivo de histórico com o prefixo "ALL" antes do nome do símbolo ("ALL" significa que "todas as barras" estão aqui) e escrevemos nele o histórico com as barras adicionadas.

Um problema semelhante é resolvido no script "period_converter" ("conversor de período") que é fornecido com o terminal do cliente MT4. O script gera um gráfico com um período não padrão. Nós usaremos esse exemplo para aprender a trabalhar com o arquivo de histórico.

Antes da criação de um programa, nós precisamos decidir que forma ele terá: Ele será um script, um indicador ou um expert? Indicadores são usados para exibir os conteúdos de uma matriz. Nós não precisamos disso no momento. Quanto a scripts e experts, a única diferença entre eles é que os scripts são deletados do gráfico imediatamente após a sua operação ser completada. Isso nos é conveniente no momento, então nós vamos produzir um script agora.

Isso é o que vamos obter como resultado (AllMinutes_Step1.mq4):

#property show_inputs extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; int start() { int HistoryHandle=- 1 ,pre_time,now_time,_PeriodSec; double now_close,now_open,now_low,now_high,now_volume,pre_close; int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ; int temp[ 13 ]; string _Symbol = Symbol (); int _Period = Period (); _PeriodSec = _Period * 60 ; string file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , ".hst" ); HistoryHandle= FileOpenHistory (file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 400 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "ALL" + _Symbol , 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, _Period , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, Digits , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle,temp, 0 , 13 ); int bars= Bars ; pre_time= Time [bars- 1 ]; for ( int i=bars- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { now_open= Open [i]; now_high= High [i]; now_low= Low [i]; now_close= Close [i]; now_volume= Volume [i]; now_time= Time [i]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour (pre_time) == 23 || TimeHour (pre_time + _PeriodSec) == 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_copy++; pre_close=now_close; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; } FileClose (HistoryHandle); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol , _Period , ": there were " ,cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open the chart \"ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , "\" - - - >" ); return ( 0 ); }

Recomenda-se prestar atenção à variável SkipWeekEnd. Caso o seu valor seja falso, os fins de semanas serão repletos com barras O=H=L=C (tracejadas).

Vamos verificar como o nosso script funciona. Para isso basta anexá-lo a um gráfico de um minuto GBPUSD:





Agora, vamos abrir o gráfico ALLGBPUSD1 no modo offline e compará-lo ao gráfico inicial:





Como você pode ver, alguns minutos pulados foram adicionados ao gráfico. Eles estão circulados em vermelho. Este é o resultado que nós esperávamos atingir, não é?

Como agora nós temos um gráfico com os buracos preenchidos, nós podemos atualizá-lo. As novas cotas serão mostradas nele, mas os novos buracos vão novamente permanecer não preenchidos.

O script "period_converter" pode novamente ser usado como um exemplo. Ele também pode resolver o problema da atualização dos gráficos. Nós faremos apenas uma mudança: Adicionar o bloco para preencher as barras puladas. Dado que o gráfico precisa ser atualizado a cada tick, vamos transferir o nosso código ao expert. Ele será inicializado sempre que uma nova cota chegar. Vamos colocar o código da primeira parte na função init(), pois esta parte só precisa ser executada uma vez, e a nova parte inteira do código será colocada na função start(), pois ela será usada a cada tick. Além disso, o fechamento de arquivos irá para a função deinit(), pois aquele é o lugar certo para ele.

Desse modo, o código do expert (AllMinutes_Step2.mq4) será o seguinte:

#include <WinUser32.mqh> extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; int HistoryHandle=- 1 ,hwnd= 0 ,last_fpos= 0 ,pre_time,now_time; int _Period ,_PeriodSec; double now_close,now_open,now_low,now_high,now_volume; double pre_close,pre_open,pre_low,pre_high,pre_volume; string _Symbol ; int init() { int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ; int temp[ 13 ]; _Symbol = Symbol (); _Period = Period (); _PeriodSec= _Period * 60 ; hwnd= 0 ; string file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , ".hst" ); HistoryHandle= FileOpenHistory (file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 400 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol ), 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, _Period , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, Digits , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle,temp, 0 , 13 ); int bars= Bars ; pre_time= Time [bars- 1 ]; for ( int i=bars- 1 ; i>= 1 ; i--) { now_open= Open [i]; now_high= High [i]; now_low= Low [i]; now_close= Close [i]; now_volume= Volume [i]; now_time= Time [i]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour (pre_time) == 23 || TimeHour (pre_time + _PeriodSec) == 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_copy++; pre_close=now_close; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; } last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol , _Period , ": there were " ,cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open the chart \"ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , "\" - - - >" ); start(); return ( 0 ); } int start() { FileSeek (HistoryHandle,last_fpos, SEEK_SET ); now_open= Open [ 0 ]; now_high= High [ 0 ]; now_low= Low [ 0 ]; now_close= Close [ 0 ]; now_volume= Volume [ 0 ]; now_time= Time [ 0 ]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; if (now_time>=pre_time+_PeriodSec) { FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_open, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_low, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_high, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); } while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time)== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour (pre_time)== 23 || TimeHour (pre_time+_PeriodSec)== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time, LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); pre_open=now_open; pre_high=now_high; pre_low=now_low; pre_close=now_close; pre_volume=now_volume; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; if (hwnd== 0 ) { hwnd = WindowHandle ( StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol ), _Period ); if ( hwnd != 0 ) { Print ( "< - - - Chart " , "ALL" + _Symbol , _Period , " has been found! - - - >" ); } } if (hwnd!= 0 ) { PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND, 33324 , 0 ); } } int deinit() { if (HistoryHandle>= 0 ) { FileClose (HistoryHandle); HistoryHandle=- 1 ; } return ( 0 ); }

Uma observação deve ser feita antes: A atualização do gráfico exige bastante do processador, pois o terminal carrega todas as barras escritas no arquivo. Caso haja muitas barras no arquivo, o terminal pode ficar bem mais lento. Isso depende principalmente do desempenho do PC no qual o terminal do cliente MT4 está instalado. De todo modo, os recursos não são inesgotáveis. Nós resolveremos este problema de modo simples: Simplesmente reduza a quantidade de barras exibida no gráfico para 10.000 ("Ferramentas" – "Opções" – "Gráficos", o parâmetro "máximo de barras no gráfico"). Vamos agora reiniciar o terminal e anexar o expert.

O expert "repara" imediatamente o histórico e fica à espera do surgimento do próximo tick. Após 2 minutos, o mesmo gráfico aparece do seguinte modo:





Como você pode ver, uma barra de um minuto foi adicionada ao gráfico superior, e a barra pulada foi adicionada ao gráfico inferior.

Isso significa que nós alcançamos o resultado desejado!





3.Dimensionamento

Um gráfico não representa problemas, é claro, mas o que nós devemos fazer caso surja a necessidade de abrir 10 gráficos sem barras puladas. A abertura de um gráfico adicional "temporário" para cada gráfico normal não seria a melhor solução. Serão consumidos recursos extras e, respectivamente, o trabalho se tornará menos confortável.

Vamos criar um expert que possa processar qualquer quantidade de gráficos. Esta será a solução adequada e econômica.

Portanto, nós teremos que modificar o nosso código para que ele possa trabalhar com vários gráficos simultaneamente:

adicione uma variável externa que auxilie a alterar a lista de gráficos,

substitua todas as variáveis por matrizes que possuam uma quantidade de elementos igual à quantidade de gráficos a serem processados,

coloque todo o código em um ciclo, no qual estes gráficos serão buscados, e

coloque o bloco de atualização no ciclo infinito, tornando-o assim independente da chegada de cotas. Caso símbolos diferentes estejam listados, o seu tempo de atualização também pode ser diferente.

É isso que devemos ter desenhado como resultado (AllMinutes.mq4):





#include <WinUser32.mqh> extern string ChartList= "EURUSD1,GBPUSD1" ; extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; extern int RefreshLuft= 1000 ; int init() { start(); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ,temp[ 13 ]; int Charts= 0 ,pos= 0 ,curchar= 0 ,len= StringLen (ChartList); string cur_symbol= "" ,cur_period= "" ,file_name= "" ; string _Symbol [ 100 ]; int _Period [ 100 ],_PeriodSec[],_Bars[]; int HistoryHandle[],hwnd[],last_fpos[],pre_time[],now_time[]; double now_close[],now_open[],now_low[],now_high[],now_volume[]; double pre_close[],pre_open[],pre_low[],pre_high[],pre_volume[]; while (pos<=len) { curchar= StringGetChar (ChartList,pos); if (curchar> 47 && curchar< 58 ) { cur_period=cur_period+ CharToStr (curchar); } else { if (curchar== ',' || pos==len) { MarketInfo (cur_symbol, MODE_BID ); if ( GetLastError ()== 4106 ) { Alert ( "Unknown symbol " ,cur_symbol, "!!!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( iClose (cur_symbol, StrToInteger (cur_period), 0 )<= 0 ) { Alert ( "Unknown period " ,cur_period, "!!!" ); return (- 1 ); } _Symbol [Charts]=cur_symbol; _Period [Charts]= StrToInteger (cur_period); cur_symbol= "" ; cur_period= "" ; Charts++; } else { cur_symbol=cur_symbol+ CharToStr (curchar); } } pos++; } Print ( "< - - - Found " ,Charts, " correct charts. - - - >" ); ArrayResize ( _Symbol ,Charts); ArrayResize ( _Period ,Charts); ArrayResize (HistoryHandle,Charts); ArrayResize (hwnd,Charts); ArrayResize (last_fpos,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_time,Charts); ArrayResize (now_time,Charts); ArrayResize (now_close,Charts); ArrayResize (now_open,Charts); ArrayResize (now_low,Charts); ArrayResize (now_high,Charts); ArrayResize (now_volume,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_close,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_open,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_low,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_high,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_volume,Charts); ArrayResize (_PeriodSec,Charts); ArrayResize (_Bars,Charts); for ( int curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { _PeriodSec[curChart]= _Period [curChart] * 60 ; file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], ".hst" ); HistoryHandle[curChart]= FileOpenHistory (file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle[curChart]< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 400 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle[curChart], "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle[curChart], StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart]), 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], _Period [curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], MarketInfo ( _Symbol [curChart], MODE_DIGITS ), LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle[curChart],temp, 0 , 13 ); _Bars[curChart]= iBars ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart]); pre_time[curChart]= iTime ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],_Bars[curChart]- 1 ); for ( int i=_Bars[curChart]- 1 ; i>= 1 ; i--) { now_open[curChart]= iOpen ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_high[curChart]= iHigh ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_low[curChart]= iLow ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_close[curChart]= iClose ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_volume[curChart]= iVolume ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_time[curChart]= iTime ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i) /_PeriodSec[curChart]; now_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; while (now_time[curChart]>pre_time[curChart]+ _PeriodSec[curChart]) { pre_time[curChart]+=_PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] /= _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] *= _PeriodSec[curChart]; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])> 5 ) { continue ; } if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour (pre_time[curChart])== 23 || TimeHour (pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart])== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],now_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_open[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_low[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_high[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_volume[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); cnt_copy++; pre_close[curChart]=now_close[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]=now_time[curChart]/ _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; } last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], ": there were " , cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open chart \"ALL" , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], "\" - - - >" ); } while (! IsStopped ()) { RefreshRates (); for (curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { FileSeek (HistoryHandle[curChart],last_fpos[curChart], SEEK_SET ); now_open[curChart]= iOpen ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_high[curChart]= iHigh ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_low[curChart]= iLow ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_close[curChart]= iClose ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_volume[curChart]= iVolume ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_time[curChart]= iTime ( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ) /_PeriodSec[curChart]; now_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; if (now_time[curChart]>=pre_time[curChart]+ _PeriodSec[curChart]) { FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_open[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_low[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_high[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_volume[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); } while (now_time[curChart]>pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart]) { pre_time[curChart] += _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] /= _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] *= _PeriodSec[curChart]; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])> 5 ) { continue ; } if ( TimeDayOfWeek (pre_time[curChart])== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour (pre_time[curChart])== 23 || TimeHour (pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart])== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],now_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_open[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_low[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_high[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_close[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_volume[curChart], DOUBLE_VALUE ); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); pre_open[curChart] = now_open[curChart]; pre_high[curChart] = now_high[curChart]; pre_low[curChart]=now_low[curChart]; pre_close[curChart]=now_close[curChart]; pre_volume[curChart]=now_volume[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]=now_time[curChart]/ _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; if (hwnd[curChart]== 0 ) { hwnd[curChart]= WindowHandle ( StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart]), _Period [curChart]); if (hwnd[curChart]!= 0 ) { Print ( "< - - - Chart " , "ALL" + _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], " found! - - - >" ); } } if (hwnd[curChart]!= 0 ) { PostMessageA(hwnd[curChart],WM_COMMAND, 33324 , 0 ); } } Sleep (RefreshLuft); } for (curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { if (HistoryHandle[curChart]>= 0 ) { FileClose (HistoryHandle[curChart]); HistoryHandle[curChart]=- 1 ; } } return ( 0 ); }

Agora vamos inicializar o expert no gráfico de 5 minutos EURUSD com o parâmetro ChartList sendo igual a "EURUSD1,GBPUSD1,EURGBP1", e abrir todos os três gráficos no modo offline:









Tudo parece estar bem: Todos os três gráficos são atualizados simultaneamente e serão "reparados" caso surjam alguns buracos.