Free-of-Holes Charts

1. Motivation

In MT 4, only those bars are drawn, within which at least one price change took place. If no price change occurred within a minute, a one-bar gap will occur in the chart with one-minute period.

The developers have deliberately chosen this way of charts drawing since the most traders that use their product prefer charts, which contain only existing prices. Nevertheless, there are users who like continuous charts. They prefer the bar to be drawn if even its open price is equal to the close price of the preceding bar. Thus, there will be no gaps in the time scale of the chart, and 100 bars will always correspond with 100 minutes in the one-minute chart. These data can be different in the current realization. For example, 100 minutes can "fit" in 98 bars if there were 2 minutes among them when no quotes had income.

Fortunately, there are all necessary tools in MQL4 that can help to draw such charts independently.







2. Realization

First, let us split the task into two stages:

history data processing

latest bar updating

At the first stage, we create a new history file with prefix "ALL" before the symbol name ("ALL" means "all bars" here) and write the history with the added bars into it.

A similar problem is solved in the "period_converter" script that is delivered with МТ 4 Client Terminal. The script generates a chart with a non-standard period. We will use this example to learn how to work with the history file.

Before creation of a program, we have to decide what form will it have: Will it be a script, an indicator, or an expert? Indicators are used to display the contents of an array. We don't need it here. As to scripts and experts, the only difference between them is that scripts are deleted from the chart immediately after their operation has been completed. This suits us at this stage, so this will be script that we are going to produce now.

This is what we get as a result (AllMinutes_Step1.mq4):

#property show_inputs extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; int start() { int HistoryHandle=- 1 ,pre_time,now_time,_PeriodSec; double now_close,now_open,now_low,now_high,now_volume,pre_close; int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ; int temp[ 13 ]; string _Symbol = Symbol (); int _Period = Period (); _PeriodSec = _Period * 60 ; string file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , ".hst" ); HistoryHandle=FileOpenHistory(file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 400 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "ALL" + _Symbol , 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, _Period ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, Digits ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle,temp, 0 , 13 ); int bars= Bars ; pre_time=Time[bars- 1 ]; for ( int i=bars- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { now_open=Open[i]; now_high=High[i]; now_low=Low[i]; now_close=Close[i]; now_volume=Volume[i]; now_time=Time[i]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour(pre_time) == 23 || TimeHour(pre_time + _PeriodSec) == 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 ,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_copy++; pre_close=now_close; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; } FileClose (HistoryHandle); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol , _Period , ": there were " ,cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open the chart \"ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , "\" - - - >" ); return ( 0 ); }

It is recommended to pay attention to the SkipWeekEnd variable. If its value is false, the weekends will be filled with bars O=H=L=C (en dashes).

Let us check how our script works by simple attaching it to the one-minute GBPUSD chart:

Now, let us open the ALLGBPUSD1 chart in offline mode and compare it to the initial chart:





As you can see, some skipped minutes were added into the chart. They are circled in red. This is what we wanted to achieve, isn't it?

As we have a chart with the holes filled now, we can update it. The new quotes will be displayed in it, but the new holes will remain unfilled again.

The "period_converter" script can be used as an example again. It can solve the problem of the charts updating, as well. We will make only one change: Add the block of filling the skipped bars. Since the chart must be updated at every tick, let us transfer our code into the expert. It will be launched every time when a new quote incomes. Let us place the code from the first part into the init() function since this part must be executed only once, and the entire new part of the code will be placed in the start() function since it will be used every tick. Besides, the file closing will go to the deinit(), it is the right place for it.

Thus, the expert code (AllMinutes_Step2.mq4) is as follows:

#include <WinUser32.mqh> extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; int HistoryHandle=- 1 ,hwnd= 0 ,last_fpos= 0 ,pre_time,now_time; int _Period ,_PeriodSec; double now_close,now_open,now_low,now_high,now_volume; double pre_close,pre_open,pre_low,pre_high,pre_volume; string _Symbol ; int init() { int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ; int temp[ 13 ]; _Symbol = Symbol (); _Period = Period (); _PeriodSec= _Period * 60 ; hwnd= 0 ; string file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , ".hst" ); HistoryHandle=FileOpenHistory(file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 400 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle, StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol ), 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, _Period ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, Digits ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle, 0 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle,temp, 0 , 13 ); int bars= Bars ; pre_time=Time[bars- 1 ]; for ( int i=bars- 1 ; i>= 1 ; i--) { now_open=Open[i]; now_high=High[i]; now_low=Low[i]; now_close=Close[i]; now_volume=Volume[i]; now_time=Time[i]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)== 5 ) { if ( TimeHour(pre_time) == 23 || TimeHour(pre_time + _PeriodSec) == 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 ,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); cnt_copy++; pre_close=now_close; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; } last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol , _Period , ": there were " ,cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open the chart \"ALL" , _Symbol , _Period , "\" - - - >" ); start(); return ( 0 ); } int start() { FileSeek (HistoryHandle,last_fpos, SEEK_SET ); now_open=Open[ 0 ]; now_high=High[ 0 ]; now_low=Low[ 0 ]; now_close=Close[ 0 ]; now_volume=Volume[ 0 ]; now_time=Time[ 0 ]/_PeriodSec; now_time*=_PeriodSec; if (now_time>=pre_time+_PeriodSec) { FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_open,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_low,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_high,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_volume,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); } while (now_time>pre_time+_PeriodSec) { pre_time+=_PeriodSec; pre_time /= _PeriodSec; pre_time *= _PeriodSec; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)> 5 ) { continue ; } if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time)== 5 ) { if (TimeHour(pre_time)== 23 || TimeHour(pre_time+_PeriodSec)== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,pre_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,pre_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle, 0 ,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); last_fpos= FileTell (HistoryHandle); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle,now_time,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_open,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_low,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_high,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_close,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle,now_volume,DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle); pre_open=now_open; pre_high=now_high; pre_low=now_low; pre_close=now_close; pre_volume=now_volume; pre_time=now_time/_PeriodSec; pre_time*=_PeriodSec; if (hwnd== 0 ) { hwnd = WindowHandle( StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol ), _Period ); if ( hwnd != 0 ) { Print ( "< - - - Chart " , "ALL" + _Symbol , _Period , " has been found! - - - >" ); } } if (hwnd!= 0 ) { PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND, 33324 , 0 ); } } int deinit() { if (HistoryHandle>= 0 ) { FileClose (HistoryHandle); HistoryHandle=- 1 ; } return ( 0 ); }

One reservation must be made first: The updating of the chart is rather processor-intensive, since the terminal loads all bars written in the file. If there are many bars in the file, the terminal can become much slower. This mostly depends on the perfomance of PC where the МТ 4 Client Terminal is installed. In any case, resources are not inexhaustible. We will solve this problem in a simple way: Just reduce the amount of bars displayed in the chart to 10,000 ("Tools" – "Options" – "Charts", the "Max bars in chart" parameter). Now let us restart the terminal and attach the expert:

The expert has immediately "mended" the history and is waiting until the new ticks appear. After 2 minutes, the same charts appeared as follows:

As you can see, a one-minute bar was added in the upper chart while the skipped bar was added into the lower chart.

This means we have effected the desired result!







3. Scaling

One chart is ok, of course, but what should we do if there is a need to open 10 charts without skipped bars? Opening of an additional, "temporary" chart for every normal chart would not be the best solution. The extra resources will be spent and, respectively, the working will be less comfortable.

Let us create an expert that would process any amount of charts. This will be a suitable and saving solution.

Thus, we will have to modify our code to make it working with several charts simultaneously:

add an external variable that would help to change the list of charts,

replace all variables with arrays having the amount of elements equal to the amount of charts to be processed,

place the entire code into a loop where these charts will be searched, and

put the updating block into the infinite loop, having become independent on the quotes income in such a way. If different symbols are listed, their updating time can be different, as well.

This is what we should have drawn as a result (AllMinutes.mq4):



#include <WinUser32.mqh> extern string ChartList= "EURUSD1,GBPUSD1" ; extern bool SkipWeekEnd= true ; extern int RefreshLuft= 1000 ; int init() { start(); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int _GetLastError= 0 ,cnt_copy= 0 ,cnt_add= 0 ,temp[ 13 ]; int Charts= 0 ,pos= 0 ,curchar= 0 ,len= StringLen (ChartList); string cur_symbol= "" ,cur_period= "" ,file_name= "" ; string _Symbol [ 100 ]; int _Period [ 100 ],_PeriodSec[],_Bars[]; int HistoryHandle[],hwnd[],last_fpos[],pre_time[],now_time[]; double now_close[],now_open[],now_low[],now_high[],now_volume[]; double pre_close[],pre_open[],pre_low[],pre_high[],pre_volume[]; while (pos<=len) { curchar=StringGetChar(ChartList,pos); if (curchar> 47 && curchar< 58 ) { cur_period=cur_period+CharToStr(curchar); } else { if (curchar== ',' || pos==len) { MarketInfo(cur_symbol,MODE_BID); if ( GetLastError ()== 4106 ) { Alert ( "Unknown symbol " ,cur_symbol, "!!!" ); return (- 1 ); } if (iClose(cur_symbol,StrToInteger(cur_period), 0 )<= 0 ) { Alert ( "Unknown period " ,cur_period, "!!!" ); return (- 1 ); } _Symbol [Charts]=cur_symbol; _Period [Charts]=StrToInteger(cur_period); cur_symbol= "" ; cur_period= "" ; Charts++; } else { cur_symbol=cur_symbol+CharToStr(curchar); } } pos++; } Print ( "< - - - Found " ,Charts, " correct charts. - - - >" ); ArrayResize ( _Symbol ,Charts); ArrayResize ( _Period ,Charts); ArrayResize (HistoryHandle,Charts); ArrayResize (hwnd,Charts); ArrayResize (last_fpos,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_time,Charts); ArrayResize (now_time,Charts); ArrayResize (now_close,Charts); ArrayResize (now_open,Charts); ArrayResize (now_low,Charts); ArrayResize (now_high,Charts); ArrayResize (now_volume,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_close,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_open,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_low,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_high,Charts); ArrayResize (pre_volume,Charts); ArrayResize (_PeriodSec,Charts); ArrayResize (_Bars,Charts); for ( int curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { _PeriodSec[curChart]= _Period [curChart] * 60 ; file_name= StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], ".hst" ); HistoryHandle[curChart]=FileOpenHistory(file_name, FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); if (HistoryHandle[curChart]< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "FileOpenHistory( \"" ,file_name, "\", FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE )" , " - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 400 ,LONG_VALUE); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle[curChart], "Copyright © 2006, komposter" , 64 ); FileWriteString (HistoryHandle[curChart], StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart]), 12 ); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], _Period [curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], MarketInfo( _Symbol [curChart], MODE_DIGITS),LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , LONG_VALUE); FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , LONG_VALUE); FileWriteArray (HistoryHandle[curChart],temp, 0 , 13 ); _Bars[curChart]=iBars( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart]); pre_time[curChart]=iTime( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],_Bars[curChart]- 1 ); for ( int i=_Bars[curChart]- 1 ; i>= 1 ; i--) { now_open[curChart]=iOpen( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_high[curChart]=iHigh( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_low[curChart]=iLow( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_close[curChart]=iClose( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_volume[curChart]=iVolume( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i); now_time[curChart]=iTime( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart],i) /_PeriodSec[curChart]; now_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; while (now_time[curChart]>pre_time[curChart]+ _PeriodSec[curChart]) { pre_time[curChart]+=_PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] /= _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] *= _PeriodSec[curChart]; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])> 5 ) { continue ; } if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])== 5 ) { if (TimeHour(pre_time[curChart])== 23 || TimeHour(pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart])== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); cnt_add++; } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],now_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_open[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_low[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_high[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_volume[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); cnt_copy++; pre_close[curChart]=now_close[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]=now_time[curChart]/ _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; } last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); Print ( "< - - - " , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], ": there were " , cnt_copy, " bars, added " ,cnt_add, " bars - - - >" ); Print ( "< - - - To view the results, open chart \"ALL" , _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], "\" - - - >" ); } while (! IsStopped ()) { RefreshRates(); for (curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { FileSeek (HistoryHandle[curChart],last_fpos[curChart], SEEK_SET ); now_open[curChart]=iOpen( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_high[curChart]=iHigh( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_low[curChart]=iLow( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_close[curChart]=iClose( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_volume[curChart]=iVolume( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ); now_time[curChart]=iTime( _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], 0 ) /_PeriodSec[curChart]; now_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; if (now_time[curChart]>=pre_time[curChart]+ _PeriodSec[curChart]) { FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_open[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_low[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_high[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_volume[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); } while (now_time[curChart]>pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart]) { pre_time[curChart] += _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] /= _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart] *= _PeriodSec[curChart]; if (SkipWeekEnd) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])<= 0 || TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])> 5 ) { continue ; } if (TimeDayOfWeek(pre_time[curChart])== 5 ) { if (TimeHour(pre_time[curChart])== 23 || TimeHour(pre_time[curChart]+_PeriodSec[curChart])== 23 ) { continue ; } } } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],pre_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], pre_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], 0 , DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); last_fpos[curChart]= FileTell (HistoryHandle[curChart]); } FileWriteInteger (HistoryHandle[curChart],now_time[curChart], LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_open[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_low[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_high[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_close[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble (HistoryHandle[curChart], now_volume[curChart],DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush (HistoryHandle[curChart]); pre_open[curChart] = now_open[curChart]; pre_high[curChart] = now_high[curChart]; pre_low[curChart]=now_low[curChart]; pre_close[curChart]=now_close[curChart]; pre_volume[curChart]=now_volume[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]=now_time[curChart]/ _PeriodSec[curChart]; pre_time[curChart]*=_PeriodSec[curChart]; if (hwnd[curChart]== 0 ) { hwnd[curChart]=WindowHandle( StringConcatenate ( "ALL" , _Symbol [curChart]), _Period [curChart]); if (hwnd[curChart]!= 0 ) { Print ( "< - - - Chart " , "ALL" + _Symbol [curChart], _Period [curChart], " found! - - - >" ); } } if (hwnd[curChart]!= 0 ) { PostMessageA(hwnd[curChart],WM_COMMAND, 33324 , 0 ); } } Sleep (RefreshLuft); } for (curChart= 0 ; curChart<Charts; curChart++) { if (HistoryHandle[curChart]>= 0 ) { FileClose (HistoryHandle[curChart]); HistoryHandle[curChart]=- 1 ; } } return ( 0 ); }

Now let us launch the expert in the 5-minute EURUSD chart with the ChartList parameter being equal to "EURUSD1,GBPUSD1,EURGBP1", and open all the three charts in offline mode:





Everything seems to be ok: All three charts are updated simultaneously and will be "mended" if some holes appear.