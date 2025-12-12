EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5

Type: Expert Advisor (MT5)

⚠️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading)

This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation. It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version.

Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as a trading product. If you are looking for live-trade quality execution and full algorithm depth, please review the paid version instead.

The free EA is not optimised for profitability and will not reflect the real capabilities of the paid edition.

Free Version Purpose

Inspect internal structure and interface

Evaluate installation & platform compatibility

Confirm broker execution compatibility

Check spread/commission requirements

Understand trading behaviour before buying the paid EA

This version exists to help users decide whether to upgrade, not to perform profitable automated trading.

Feature Limitations (Free Version)

The following restrictions are applied to this free edition:

Reduced signal scoring thresholds

Lower accuracy settings

No advanced regime analytics

Trade filters simplified

Entry precision disabled

Trend detection simplified

Exit engine simplified

Dynamic risk sizing disabled

Partial close system disabled

Advanced trailing removed

These limitations are intentional to protect the intellectual value of the paid version.

Overview (Structural Design)

EMLU Precision AI is a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading architecture designed to validate trades through an ordered scoring and qualification pipeline. This free version contains the structural framework but not the full decision engine.

Core Framework Components (Included)

Primary execution pipeline

Basic spread validation

Basic trend detection

Broker checks

Limit-order execution framework

Trade logging

Core Components Not Included in Free Version

Institutional scoring engine (0–100)

Full regime classification

Advanced volatility filters

Full multi-timeframe confirmations

Partial closes & trailing TP engine

News, session & exposure gates

Trade quality scoring & rejection logic

Professional risk allocation

The full system is exclusive to the paid version.

Compatibility

MT5 Only

Hedging & netting accounts supported

Works on most modern brokers

Recommended Timeframe

H1 timeframe is recommended. Other charts may behave differently due to feature restrictions.

What Results to Expect

This free version may:

Produce fewer trades

Show weaker entries

Demonstrate lower profitability

Exhibit inconsistent market performance

This is not a bug — it is intentional.

Upgrade to Paid Version

The paid edition offers:

Full institutional scoring system

Multi-layer validation gates

Dynamic trade sizing

Advanced exit architecture

Real strategy logic

Higher accuracy entries

Trade analytics + transparency

If you want real-world application, evaluate the paid product.

Disclaimer

This free tool is not a financial product and should not be used to make trading decisions or measure profitability. Results vary based on broker, symbol, spread, market conditions and settings. No guaranteed profits or returns are implied or offered.

Support

Email: emluprecisionai@gmail.com

Developer: Ali Shimaz