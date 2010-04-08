Aurus Pivot XAU

AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior.
The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide.

The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control.

Key Features

  • Trading key support and resistance zones

  • Filtering signals based on Price Action

  • Multi-factor entry assessment system

  • Prohibition of trade against the dominant direction

  • Adaptive risk management

  • Daily Loss Control

  • Work without aggressive methods of increasing volume

  • Visual display of work areas and trading directions

Key Benefits

  • Minimum number of transactions - only under confirmed conditions

  • Clear logic for decision-making without guessing

  • Suitable for the volatile gold market

  • Easy installation and clear settings

  • Stable operation in automatic mode

Recommended conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: Hedging/Netting

  • Minimum deposit: from $500

  • VPS: recommended

Important

This advisor does not guarantee profit and is intended for traders who understand the risks of trading in financial markets. Testing on a demo account is recommended before use.


