MENA Trend Indicator

4

Trend Scanner PRO

First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging,
which makes it ideal for both manual and algorithmic trading setups.

Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included.

The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endlessly, the multi symbol dashboard delivers a clean multi timeframe scanner layout — showing trend bias, structure shifts, and momentum alignment across Forex, metals, indices, and crypto. With color-coded trend bias and smart alerts, it acts as your complete market overview dashboard, all from a single chart.

Traders use it because it turns complex analysis into something simple and reliable. You get non repainting trend confirmation, built-in filtering to reduce noise, and clear visual signals for bullish, bearish, or ranging markets. Whether you scalp or swing trade, the multi-pair dashboard shows when the market is trending, reversing, or moving sideways — helping you avoid low-quality setups. It works on all symbols, is easy to customize, and is ideal for traders who want cleaner entries, consistent direction filters, and a powerful currency pairs scanner that keeps them aligned with the real market bias.

리뷰 1
alfy87
1090
alfy87 2025.03.18 22:27 
 

Seems to work better now thanks

추천 제품
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
지표
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
지표
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
지표
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Morning Star pattern" for MT4. - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 다시 칠할 필요 없고 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 강세 Morning Star 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호가 있습니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 또한 형제인 약세 "Evening Star pattern" 지표도 사용할 수 있습니다(아래 링크를 따라가세요). - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이것은 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
지표
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
지표
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
지표
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림 기능 제공. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Levels ATR
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
지표
The ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is an indicator that is built specifically for traders who use the Meta Trader 4 for their trading analysis, charting of different currency pairs and trading assets, doing their technical analysis and making trading decisions all through the trading day as they work. One of the first major advantages of using the ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is that it automatically helps the trader to spot very important levels in the markets based on the Average True Range Ind
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
지표
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
지표
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
지표
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
지표
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
지표
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
지표
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Trend Oscillator - 고급 맞춤형 Crypto_Forex 지표, 효율적인 거래 도구입니다! - 고급 새로운 계산 방법 사용 - 매개변수 "계산 가격"에 대한 20가지 옵션. - 지금까지 개발된 가장 매끄러운 오실레이터. - 상승 추세는 녹색, 하락 추세는 빨간색. - 과매도 값: 5 미만, 과매도 값: 95 이상. - 이 지표로 표준 전략도 업그레이드할 수 있는 기회가 많습니다. - PC 및 모바일 알림. ................................................................................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
지표
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
지표
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
지표
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간: 모든 기간
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
지표
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
지표
ACB Breakout Arrows 지표는 특별한 돌파 패턴을 감지하여 시장에서 매우 중요한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 차트를 지속적으로 스캔하며 한 방향으로 안정적인 모멘텀이 형성되는지를 확인하고, 주요 움직임 직전에 정확한 진입 신호를 제공합니다.  다중 심볼 및 다중 타임프레임 스캐너 받기 – ACB Breakout Arrows MT4용 스캐너 주요 기능 지표가 자동으로 손절(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 레벨을 제공합니다. 모든 시간대의 돌파 신호를 추적하는 MTF 스캐너 대시보드가 포함되어 있습니다. 단타 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더, 스캘퍼에게 적합합니다. 정확도를 높이기 위한 최적화된 알고리즘 사용. 손익분기(Breakeven) 또는 단기 목표를 위한 특수 라인(퀵 프로핏 라인) 제공. 승률, 성공률, 평균 수익 등과 같은 성과 분석 지표 제공. 리페인트 없음 – 한번 생성된 신호는 사라지지 않습니다. 거래 확인 -  신뢰도 낮은 신호를
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
지표
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
지표
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.83 (18)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 가장 사랑받는 지표 Trend Catcher 를 기반으로, 많은 요청 끝에 마침내 Trend Catcher EA 가 출시되었습니다. 알고리즘 기반 자동매매와 트레이더의 직접 수동 제어를 결합한 차세대 EA. 시장에 대한 완전한 주도권 을 제공합니다. 빠르고, 적응력이 뛰어나며 명확성, 성능, 선택의 자유 를 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 에 대해 실틱(99.9%) 데이터로 최적화 및 검증되었으며, 재도색 없음 / 재계산 없음 / 지연 없음 으로 안정적인 매매를 제공합니다. [사용 설명서, 추천 설정] 및 [테스트된 프리셋] 링크를 확인하세요. 핵심 전략 구성: EA 내부에는 두 가지 거래 모드가 포함되어 있습니다: I. Smart Trend Mode – 한 방향으로만 거래하여 트렌드 모멘텀을 깔끔하고 구조적인 진입으로 따라갑니다. 낮은 리스크, 높은 정확도, 무헤지. II. Dynamic Dual Mode (공격형)
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.1 (20)
Experts
스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 버퍼를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 원활하게 통합하여 귀하의 거래 경험을 지원하기 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 뛰어난 적응성을 통해 이 전문가는 사용자 정의 지표의 최대 잠재력을 활용하고 거래를 정확하고 통제할 수 있습니다. 온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 우리는 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처를 내장 지표로 추가했습니다. 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처는 리페인팅되지 않고, 백페인팅되지 않으며, 지연되지 않는 지표로, 이제 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저 내에서 마스터 지표로 기능할 수 있습니다. 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 신호를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 작동하도록 설계된 다재다능한 거래 도구입니다. 이는 사용자 정의 지표에서 생성된 신호에 따라 거래를 실행할 수 있는 자동화된 거래 솔루션으로 작동합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저에는 손익을 보호하기 위해 트레일링 스탑을 구현하고 이익을
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (109)
지표
공급 및 수요 주문 블록: "공급 및 수요 주문 블록" 인디케이터는 외환 기술 분석에 중요한 스마트 머니 개념을 기반으로 한 정교한 도구입니다. 이는 공급 및 수요 영역을 식별하고, 기관 트레이더가 중요한 흔적을 남기는 핵심 영역을 집중 조명합니다. 판매 주문을 나타내는 공급 영역과 구매 주문을 나타내는 수요 영역은 트레이더가 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 반전이나 둔화를 예상하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 브레이크아웃 오브 스트럭처 (BoS)와 페어 밸류 갭 (FVG) 구성 요소를 결합한 똑똑한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. BoS는 시장 교란을 감지하고, 잠재적인 주문 블록을 지적하는 반면, FVG는 정확성을 향상시키기 위해 공정 가치 갭을 고려합니다. 이 도구는 이러한 조건을 시각적으로 나타내어 트레이더가 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줌으로써 잠재적인 주문 블록을 강조하고 시장 역학 및 전환점에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 다양한 기술 지식 수준의 트레이더에
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
지표
트렌드 캐처 (The Trend Catcher): 알림 인디케이터가 포함된 트렌드 캐처 전략은 트레이더가 시장의 추세와 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 다기능 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장 상황에 따라 적응하는 동적 트렌드 캐처 전략을 특징으로 하며, 추세 방향을 명확하게 시각적으로 보여줍니다. 트레이더는 개인의 선호도와 위험 허용 범위에 맞게 매개변수를 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 추세 식별을 돕고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스탑 메커니즘으로 작동하고, 실시간 알림을 통해 신속한 시장 대응을 가능하게 합니다. 기능: 추세 식별: 상승 및 하락 추세를 신호로 표시합니다. 추세 반전: 캔들 색상이 상승에서 하락으로 또는 그 반대로 변할 때 잠재적 반전을 알립니다. 실시간 알림: 새로운 추세가 감지되면 알림을 생성합니다. 추천: 통화쌍: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD… 시간 프레임: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (38)
유틸리티
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구: "거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다. 리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
지표
지원 및 저항 수준 찾기 도구: 지원 및 저항 수준 찾기는 거래에서 기술적 분석을 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 도구입니다. 동적 지원 및 저항 수준을 갖추고 있어 차트에서 새로운 키포인트가 펼쳐짐에 따라 실시간으로 적응하여 동적이고 반응이 빠른 분석을 제공합니다. 독특한 다중 시간대 기능을 통해 사용자는 원하는 시간대에서 다양한 시간대의 지원 및 저항 수준을 표시할 수 있으며, 5분 차트에 일일 수준을 표시하는 등 세밀한 시각을 제공합니다. 역사적 데이터 세트를 포함한 스마트 알고리즘을 사용하여 다른 S&R 지표와 차별화되는 포괄적인 분석을 보장합니다. 수준을 감지할 때 다중 매개변수 계산을 사용하여 정확성을 높입니다. 사용자는 지원 및 저항 수준의 색상을 개별적으로 사용자 정의하여 개인화된 시각적 경험을 만들 수 있습니다. 도구에는 가격이 중요한 수준에 접근할 때 거래자에게 알림 기능이 포함되어 시기적절한 결정을 돕습니다. 숨기기 및 표시 버튼과 수준의 가시성을 빠르게 전환하기
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 가격 모멘텀의 순수한 힘을 포착하도록 설계된 차세대 EA. 빠르고 규율적이며, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정확성과 적응력 을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 실틱(99.9%) 데이터를 기반으로 EURUSD 및 XAUUSD에 최적화. Momentum Hunter는 가속 신호를 감지하고 즉시 실행 — 지연 없음, 재도색 없음, 추측 없음. [사용 설명서 | 권장 프리셋] — 다운로드 클릭 핵심 개념 Momentum Hunter는 모멘텀이 곧 기회 라는 단순한 진실에 기반. 가격 가속, 변동성 스파이크, 방향 압력을 지속적으로 측정하여, 돌파 초기에 진입하고 수학적으로 정확하게 청산. 즉시 전환: Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell. 위험 & 회복 시스템 로트 배율 + 스텝 제어를 통한 동적 로트 스케일링 부동 손실 회복 로직 Max DD% & 손실 회복 필터로 자동 위험 제한 과도한
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (49)
지표
트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터: "트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터"는 외환 시장의 다양한 거래 세션에 대한 이해를 높이기 위해 설계된 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템에 통합된 인디케이터는 도쿄, 런던 및 뉴욕을 포함한 주요 세션의 개장 및 마감 시간에 대한 중요한 정보를 제공합니다. 자동 시간대 조정을 통해 이 인디케이터는 전 세계 트레이더를 대상으로 하여 고유의 거래 일정을 최적화하고 저활동 시간을 피할 수 있습니다. 시장 심리, 피크 변동성 시기 및 중첩 세션에 대한 통찰력을 제공하여 일중 트레이더가 전략과 일치하는 정확한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 디스플레이를 통해 사용자 경험을 개인화할 수 있으며, 해당 데이터를 활용한 스마트 트레이딩 계획은 향상된 거래 결과를 가져올 수 있습니다. 저활동 시간을 인식하여 과다 거래를 피하고 품질 높은 기회에 집중함으로써 트레이더가 이 인디케이터를 통해 거래 여정을 최적화할 수 있습니다. 특징: -
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 가격 모멘텀의 순수한 힘을 포착하도록 설계된 차세대 EA. 빠르고 규율적이며, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정확성과 적응력 을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 실틱(99.9%) 데이터를 기반으로 EURUSD 및 XAUUSD에 최적화. Momentum Hunter는 가속 신호를 감지하고 즉시 실행 — 지연 없음, 재도색 없음, 추측 없음. [사용 설명서 | 권장 프리셋] — 다운로드 클릭 핵심 개념 Momentum Hunter는 모멘텀이 곧 기회 라는 단순한 진실에 기반. 가격 가속, 변동성 스파이크, 방향 압력을 지속적으로 측정하여, 돌파 초기에 진입하고 수학적으로 정확하게 청산. 즉시 전환: Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell. 위험 & 회복 시스템 로트 배율 + 스텝 제어를 통한 동적 로트 스케일링 부동 손실 회복 로직 Max DD% & 손실 회복 필터로 자동 위험 제한 과도한
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
지표
공급 및 수요 주문 블록: "공급 및 수요 주문 블록" 인디케이터는 외환 기술 분석에 중요한 스마트 머니 개념을 기반으로 한 정교한 도구입니다. 이는 공급 및 수요 영역을 식별하고, 기관 트레이더가 중요한 흔적을 남기는 핵심 영역을 집중 조명합니다. 판매 주문을 나타내는 공급 영역과 구매 주문을 나타내는 수요 영역은 트레이더가 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 반전이나 둔화를 예상하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 브레이크아웃 오브 스트럭처 (BoS)와 페어 밸류 갭 (FVG) 구성 요소를 결합한 똑똑한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. BoS는 시장 교란을 감지하고, 잠재적인 주문 블록을 지적하는 반면, FVG는 정확성을 향상시키기 위해 공정 가치 갭을 고려합니다. 이 도구는 이러한 조건을 시각적으로 나타내어 트레이더가 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줌으로써 잠재적인 주문 블록을 강조하고 시장 역학 및 전환점에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 다양한 기술 지식 수준의 트레이더에
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
유틸리티
스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿:   이는 일일 거래 관리를 도와주는 스마트 거래 보조 도구입니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 현대적인 디자인과 최첨단 기술을 사용한 사용자 친화적인 거래 패널을 제공합니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 다음과 같은 다양한 기능을 제공합니다: 1. 리스크 관리 지원: 지정된 리스크 비율과 손절매를 기준으로 적절한 로트 크기를 자동으로 계산하여, 트레이더가 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 돕습니다.   2. 리스크 대 보상 미리보기: 거래를 시작하기 전에 잠재적인 수익과 손실을 표시하여 더 나은 의사 결정을 도와줍니다.   3. 자동 로트 크기 계산: 손절매와 원하는 리스크에 따라 로트 크기를 자동으로 조정하여 일관된 리스크 관리를 보장합니다.   4. 종합적인 주문 관리: 트레이더가 다양한 주문 유형(시장 주문 및 지정가 주문 포함)을 쉽게 열고, 수정하고, 닫을 수 있도록 합니다.   5. 브레이크이븐 및 추적 손절매: 클릭 한 번으로 브레이크이븐
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
지표
트렌드 캐처 (The Trend Catcher): 알림 인디케이터가 포함된 트렌드 캐처 전략은 트레이더가 시장의 추세와 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 다기능 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장 상황에 따라 적응하는 동적 트렌드 캐처 전략을 특징으로 하며, 추세 방향을 명확하게 시각적으로 보여줍니다. 트레이더는 개인의 선호도와 위험 허용 범위에 맞게 매개변수를 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 추세 식별을 돕고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스탑 메커니즘으로 작동하고, 실시간 알림을 통해 신속한 시장 대응을 가능하게 합니다. 기능: 추세 식별: 상승 및 하락 추세를 신호로 표시합니다. 추세 반전: 캔들 색상이 상승에서 하락으로 또는 그 반대로 변할 때 잠재적 반전을 알립니다. 실시간 알림: 새로운 추세가 감지되면 알림을 생성합니다. 추천: 통화쌍: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD… 시간 프레임: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
지표
트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터: "트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터"는 외환 시장의 다양한 거래 세션에 대한 이해를 높이기 위해 설계된 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템에 통합된 인디케이터는 도쿄, 런던 및 뉴욕을 포함한 주요 세션의 개장 및 마감 시간에 대한 중요한 정보를 제공합니다. 자동 시간대 조정을 통해 이 인디케이터는 전 세계 트레이더를 대상으로 하여 고유의 거래 일정을 최적화하고 저활동 시간을 피할 수 있습니다. 시장 심리, 피크 변동성 시기 및 중첩 세션에 대한 통찰력을 제공하여 일중 트레이더가 전략과 일치하는 정확한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 디스플레이를 통해 사용자 경험을 개인화할 수 있으며, 해당 데이터를 활용한 스마트 트레이딩 계획은 향상된 거래 결과를 가져올 수 있습니다. 저활동 시간을 인식하여 과다 거래를 피하고 품질 높은 기회에 집중함으로써 트레이더가 이 인디케이터를 통해 거래 여정을 최적화할 수 있습니다. 특징: -
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 가장 사랑받는 지표 Trend Catcher 를 기반으로, 많은 요청 끝에 마침내 Trend Catcher EA 가 출시되었습니다. 알고리즘 기반 자동매매와 트레이더의 직접 수동 제어를 결합한 차세대 EA. 시장에 대한 완전한 주도권 을 제공합니다. 빠르고, 적응력이 뛰어나며 명확성, 성능, 선택의 자유 를 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 에 대해 실틱(99.9%) 데이터로 최적화 및 검증되었으며, 재도색 없음 / 재계산 없음 / 지연 없음 으로 안정적인 매매를 제공합니다. [사용 설명서, 추천 설정] 및 [테스트된 프리셋] 링크를 확인하세요. 핵심 전략 구성: EA 내부에는 두 가지 거래 모드가 포함되어 있습니다: I. Smart Trend Mode – 한 방향으로만 거래하여 트렌드 모멘텀을 깔끔하고 구조적인 진입으로 따라갑니다. 낮은 리스크, 높은 정확도, 무헤지. II. Dynamic Dual Mode (공격형)
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
지표
지원 및 저항 수준 찾기 도구: 지원 및 저항 수준 찾기는 거래에서 기술적 분석을 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 도구입니다. 동적 지원 및 저항 수준을 갖추고 있어 차트에서 새로운 키포인트가 펼쳐짐에 따라 실시간으로 적응하여 동적이고 반응이 빠른 분석을 제공합니다. 독특한 다중 시간대 기능을 통해 사용자는 원하는 시간대에서 다양한 시간대의 지원 및 저항 수준을 표시할 수 있으며, 5분 차트에 일일 수준을 표시하는 등 세밀한 시각을 제공합니다. 역사적 데이터 세트를 포함한 스마트 알고리즘을 사용하여 다른 S&R 지표와 차별화되는 포괄적인 분석을 보장합니다. 수준을 감지할 때 다중 매개변수 계산을 사용하여 정확성을 높입니다. 사용자는 지원 및 저항 수준의 색상을 개별적으로 사용자 정의하여 개인화된 시각적 경험을 만들 수 있습니다. 도구에는 가격이 중요한 수준에 접근할 때 거래자에게 알림 기능이 포함되어 시기적절한 결정을 돕습니다. 숨기기 및 표시 버튼과 수준의 가시성을 빠르게 전환하기
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
유틸리티
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구: "거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다. 리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
지표
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 버퍼를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 원활하게 통합하여 귀하의 거래 경험을 지원하기 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 뛰어난 적응성을 통해 이 전문가는 사용자 정의 지표의 최대 잠재력을 활용하고 거래를 정확하고 통제할 수 있습니다. 온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 우리는 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처를 내장 지표로 추가했습니다. 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처는 리페인팅되지 않고, 백페인팅되지 않으며, 지연되지 않는 지표로, 이제 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저 내에서 마스터 지표로 기능할 수 있습니다. 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 신호를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 작동하도록 설계된 다재다능한 거래 도구입니다. 이는 사용자 정의 지표에서 생성된 신호에 따라 거래를 실행할 수 있는 자동화된 거래 솔루션으로 작동합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저에는 손익을 보호하기 위해 트레일링 스탑을 구현하고 이익을
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
유틸리티
스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿:   이는 일일 거래 관리를 도와주는 스마트 거래 보조 도구입니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 현대적인 디자인과 최첨단 기술을 사용한 사용자 친화적인 거래 패널을 제공합니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 다음과 같은 다양한 기능을 제공합니다: 1. 리스크 관리 지원: 지정된 리스크 비율과 손절매를 기준으로 적절한 로트 크기를 자동으로 계산하여, 트레이더가 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 돕습니다.   2. 리스크 대 보상 미리보기: 거래를 시작하기 전에 잠재적인 수익과 손실을 표시하여 더 나은 의사 결정을 도와줍니다.   3. 자동 로트 크기 계산: 손절매와 원하는 리스크에 따라 로트 크기를 자동으로 조정하여 일관된 리스크 관리를 보장합니다.   4. 종합적인 주문 관리: 트레이더가 다양한 주문 유형(시장 주문 및 지정가 주문 포함)을 쉽게 열고, 수정하고, 닫을 수 있도록 합니다.   5. 브레이크이븐 및 추적 손절매: 클릭 한 번으로 브레이크이븐
FREE
필터:
alfy87
1090
alfy87 2025.03.18 22:27 
 

Seems to work better now thanks

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2025.10.28 09:40
hello you have to add small suffix or prefix after or before the pair for EXAMPLE you chart is GBPUSDm it will not work if the setting have GBPUSD "EURUSDm,USDJPYm, GBPUSDm,USDCHFm,AUDUSDm,USDCADm, ZDUSDm,EURJPYm,EURGBPm,GBPJPYm" Make sure there are no spaces in between. copy paste this in the settings
Some brokers are even like this "EURUSD!"
리뷰 답변