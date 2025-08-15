Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
- 지표
- Muhammad Faisal Sagala
- 버전: 5.10
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE
Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast
🔍 What This Indicator Does
This indicator is a real-time market prediction engine designed to analyze price behavior and estimate future market tendencies. Unlike conventional indicators, this system does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting, but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indicator continuously learns from live market data and adapts its internal model dynamically.
It helps traders understand:
-
Where the market is likely heading
-
What type of candles may appear next
-
How strong and reliable each prediction currently is
All outputs are provided with dynamic confidence levels to support informed decision-making.
🧠 What Can Be Predicted?
The indicator generates forward-looking tendencies up to 5 to 10 candles ahead, depending on the timeframe.
🔹 Trend Direction Prediction
-
Uptrend
-
Flat / Ranging
-
Downtrend
🔹 Candle Type Prediction
-
Bullish candle
-
Neutral / Doji
-
Bearish candle
⏱ Timeframe Logic
|
Timeframe
|
Forward Insight
|
M5
|
~25 minutes
|
M15
|
~75 minutes
|
M30
|
~ 150 minutes
|
H1
|
~5 hours
|
H4
|
~20 minutes
|
D1
|
~5 days
This allows traders to align entries with short-term or higher-timeframe bias. These outputs are designed to assist decision-making, not to replace trader judgment.
⚙️ How the Learning System Works
-
Uses a multi-layer neural architecture
-
Continuously adapts during live market conditions
-
Automatically adjusts learning speed based on market volatility
-
Integrates:
-
Price action
-
Momentum indicators
-
Volatility
-
Market regime
-
News-based confidence adjustment
-
⚠️ Important Note on Backtesting
Due to its adaptive real-time learning process, this indicator is not designed for Strategy Tester or offline backtesting.
This design choice is intentional to:
• Prevent historical curve-fitting
• Preserve live-data integrity
• Maintain realistic forward behavior
🧠 Core Capabilities
-
Real-time adaptive learning process
-
Multi-layer neural parameter processing
-
Continuous signal refinement during live market operation
-
Dynamic confidence-based predictions
-
Supports multi-timeframe analysis
The indicator is capable of generating:
-
Trend direction tendencies (up / flat / down)
-
Candle type tendencies (bullish / neutral / bearish)
Predictions are generated for a forward-looking window of up to 5 to 10 bars, depending on the selected timeframe.
📰 News-Aware Intelligence
The indicator includes an optional News ML system:
-
Reduces confidence before high-impact news
-
Adjusts prediction behavior after news events
-
Works automatically in the background
📊 Dashboard & Visualization
-
Clear real-time dashboard
-
Confidence scores for predictions
-
Visual candle & trend projection
-
Alerts when confidence reaches user-defined thresholds
🔗 Integration Ready
This indicator can be used for:
-
Manual trading
-
Signal confirmation
-
Automated execution systems (Expert Advisors)
It provides structured prediction outputs optimized for external execution logic.
📘 Complete Professional Trading Guide Included
Every purchase of RTC ML AiBot (EA) and RTC ML Ai Predictor (Indicator) includes access to a comprehensive professional eBook (±90 pages) available in English and Indonesian.
This guide is designed for all trader levels — from beginners to advanced users — and explains not only how to use the system, but how it actually works.
What you will learn inside:
-
✔ Complete installation & configuration (MT4 & MT5)
-
✔ Understanding RTC ML Ai Predictor as the decision-making engine
-
✔ How RTC ML AiBot executes trades with risk-controlled logic
-
✔ Smart Risk Management principles used by the EA
-
✔ Parameter explanations (standardized in English)
-
✔ News-aware trading logic & real-time filtering
-
✔ Practical live-trading workflow & best practices
-
✔ Common mistakes & how to avoid them
-
✔ Professional mindset for automated trading systems
This is not a basic manual, but a structured trading system documentation built from real market experience.
📌 The eBook is exclusive for product owners and continuously updated alongside system improvements.
🎯 Who This Indicator Is For
✔ Traders seeking forward-looking market bias
✔ Users running rule-based or ML-driven systems
✔ Traders who value adaptive analysis over static indicators
⚠️ Who This Indicator Is NOT For
✖ Traders expecting guaranteed profits
✖ Users looking for simple buy/sell arrows
✖ Grid, martingale, or recovery-based strategies
⚠️ Disclaimer
This indicator provides analytical insight only.
It does not guarantee profits and should be used strictly as a decision-support tool.