BB Reversal Arrows

The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions.
The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals.

The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions.
All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawing, there are several types of warning.
The input parameters will allow you to configure the indicator for any time frame and tool.


Indicator's work strategy
For Sell positions
Green crosses - the trend goes up, the expectation of a reverse down. When a blue arrow appears - confirmation of the turn, you can enter in short positions, additional signals - small blue arrows.

For Buy positions
Yellow crosses - the trend goes down, the expectation of reversal up. When a red arrow appears - confirmation of the turn, you can enter in long positions, additional signals - small red arrows.

Additional information on working with the indicator in the photo.
추천 제품
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
지표
추세선은 외환 거래에서 기술적 분석의 가장 필수적인 도구입니다. 불행히도, 대부분의 거래자는 올바르게 그리지 않습니다. 자동 추세선 표시기는 시장의 추세 움직임을 시각화하는 데 도움이 되는 진지한 거래자를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 추세선 강세 추세선과 약세 추세선에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 상승 추세에서 Forex 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 낮은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최저 저점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 하락 추세에서 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 높은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최고 최고점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 추세선이 깨질 때? 강세 추세선은 약세 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에서 닫히고 양초의 고점이 추세선 위에 있을 때 깨집니다. 약세 추세선은 강세 양초가 약세 추세선 위로 마감되고 양초 저점이 추세선 아래에 있을 때 깨집니다. 추세선이 삭제되면? 강세 추세선은 전체 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
지표
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
지표
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
지표
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
지표
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
Market Vortex.mq4는 반전점과 추세 지속을 정확하게 식별할 수 있도록 설계된 강력한 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 평활화된 오실레이터와 적응형 이동 평균을 기반으로 하며, 복잡한 계산 없이 트레이더가 시장 진입 및 퇴출 시점을 신속하게 찾을 수 있도록 돕습니다. 주요 기능: 명확한 화살표 신호: 지표가 차트에 직접 매수/매도 화살표를 표시합니다. 실시간 작동: 지연이나 재그리기가 없이 신호가 생성됩니다. 적응형 계산: 이중 EMA 평활화 방법을 사용하여 노이즈를 걸러내고 진정한 움직임 방향을 보여줍니다. 내장 툴팁: 지표가 현재 추세와 스왑 값(롱/숏)을 표시하여 거래 방향을 쉽게 선택할 수 있습니다. 다용도성: 모든 통화 쌍, 시간대, 거래 스타일(스캘핑, 중기 거래, 당일 거래)에 적합합니다. ️ 매개 변수: - Period: 계산에 사용되는 이동 평균 기간. 값이 높을수록 신호가 더 매끄러워집니다. ShiftForBars:
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
지표
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Morning Star pattern" for MT4. - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 다시 칠할 필요 없고 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 강세 Morning Star 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호가 있습니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 또한 형제인 약세 "Evening Star pattern" 지표도 사용할 수 있습니다(아래 링크를 따라가세요). - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이것은 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
지표
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
지표
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
지표
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
지표
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
지표
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
지표
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
지표
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
지표
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
지표의 목적: 오라클 플로우는 기술적 지표와 필터를 조합하여 매수/매도 시장 진입 시점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 차트에 화살표를 표시하여 추세 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타냅니다. 주요 사용 요소: 지수 이동 평균(EMA): - 두 기간 사용: 빠른(Faster)과 느린(Slower) - 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 교차점을 식별하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI(상대 강도 지수): - 추세 강도 평가. 50 수준을 넘을 때 신호가 생성되어 강세/약세 우위 변화를 나타냅니다. 불 파워와 베어 파워: - 강세와 약세 사이의 불균형을 판단하여 신호 필터링을 강화합니다. 볼린저 밴드: - 채널 외부 가격 움직임을 확인합니다. 변동성 필터링: 지표는 캔들의 평균 범위(고가-저가)를 계산하여 진입점을 정교화합니다. 신호 형성 조건: 매수 신호(파란색 아래쪽 화살표): 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA 위에 위치하여
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
지표
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
Point Directions – 가격 변동 중 포인트 지지선과 저항선을 표시하는 지표입니다. 화살표는 지정된 방향으로 가격이 반등할 때를 나타냅니다. 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않으며 현재 캔들을 기준으로 형성됩니다. 모든 시간대와 거래 상품에서 작동합니다. 여러 유형의 알림을 사용할 수 있습니다. 모든 차트에 대한 신호를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 고급 설정이 있으며, 추세 및 조정 거래에 맞게 구성할 수 있습니다. 화살표를 표시하려면 두 가지 유형의 이동 평균선과 화살표 강도 수준을 사용할 수 있습니다. 자세한 설정은 입력 매개변수에 설명되어 있습니다. 사용 관련 문의는 비공개 메시지를 보내주세요. 입력 매개변수 Method MA – 화살표 생성에 이동 평균을 사용할지 선택합니다(표준 또는 가속). Accelerated MA period/Standard MA period – 이동 평균 기간(5~500)을 변경합니다. Ma Metod – 이동 평균 방식을 변경합니다. Ma Pri
Candle Binary Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Candle Binary Scalper - is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options. Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system. Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts. How to use the product The optimal settings have already been selected
Serial Signal Indicator MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Indicator for manual trading and technical analysis for Forex. It consists of a trend indicator with the opening level of the trading day and a arrow indicator for determining entry points. The indicator does not recolor; it works when the candle closes. Contains several types of alerts for signal arrows. Can be configured to work on any chart, trading instrument or time frame. The work strategy is based on searching for price movements along the trend.  To make " Buy " transactions: The tre
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
지표
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
Trading System Double Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Trading System Double Trend MT5 - 여러 지표로 구성된 독립적인 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 전반적인 추세의 방향을 파악하고 가격 변동 방향에 대한 신호를 제공합니다. 스캘핑, 일중 또는 주간 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. 특징 모든 시간대 및 거래 상품(외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수)에서 작동합니다. 차트를 로드하지 않고도 정보를 시각적으로 간편하게 확인할 수 있습니다. 지표가 다시 그려지거나 신호를 완성하지 않습니다. 캔들이 마감될 때만 작동합니다. 다양한 유형의 신호 알림이 제공됩니다. 시각적으로 이해하기 쉽고, 차트에 연결하고 신호의 간단한 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 시스템의 각 추세에 대한 입력 매개변수가 구성됩니다. General trend - 전반적인 추세를 파악합니다. Signal trend - 진입 및 청산 신호를 제공합니다. Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notifi
Trending Volatility System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Crossing Line Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Crossing Line Indicator  - 추세 방향으로의 충격적 움직임을 조기에 감지하도록 설계된 지표입니다. RVI 지표를 기반으로 평활화 및 동작 수정 기능이 있는 오실레이터가 포함되어 있습니다. 두 개의 얇은 선이 교차하면 가격이 변화하는 순간이 발생하며, 그 결과 충격이나 강렬한 움직임이 나타날 수 있습니다. 추세 방향을 결정하는 지표는 가중 MA 지표를 기반으로 합니다. 굵은 밝은 녹색 선은 중앙 수준 아래에 있으면 추세가 하락하고, 위에 있으면 추세가 상승합니다. 사용 및 매개변수 구성이 쉽고, 메인 차트를 로드하지 않습니다. 표시기 기능 신호 화살표는 현재 캔들에 나타나며 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 신호가 발생하면 여러 유형의 알림을 제공합니다. 이는 보편적이며 모든 거래 수단 및 시간 범위에 적용될 수 있습니다. 주로 스캘핑과 단기 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 설정 이 지표에는 계산을 조절하기 위한 2가지 주요 매개변수가 포함되어 있
FREE
Level Breakout Indicator MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
차트를 구조화하고 주기적인 가격 변동을 식별하는 기술 지표입니다. 모든 차트에서 작업할 수 있습니다. 다양한 유형의 알림. 그래프 자체에도 추가 화살표가 있습니다. 역사를 재구성하지 않고, 촛불을 닫는 작업에 임한다. M5 이상에서 권장되는 TF입니다. 사용 및 구성이 쉬운 매개변수입니다. 매개변수가 다른 2개의 지표를 사용하는 경우, 다른 지표 없이 해당 지표만 사용할 수 있습니다. 2개의 입력 매개변수가 있습니다 주기성과 신호 지속 시간 이 2개의 매개변수는 차트 구조의 처리와 관련이 있습니다. Cyclicity - 역전 주기가 얼마나 자주 바뀌는지 조절하고 주기를 매끄럽게 합니다. Signal duration - 최소 숫자에서는 가격 움직임의 충격을 감지하고, 최대 숫자에서는 장기적 추세 움직임을 감지합니다.. --------------------------------
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
Upper and Lower Reversal - 반전 순간의 조기 예측을 위한 시스템입니다. 상한 및 하한 가격 이동 채널의 경계에서 가격 전환점을 찾을 수 있습니다. 표시기는 신호 화살표의 색상을 다시 지정하거나 위치를 변경하지 않습니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매수 신호, 파란색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 모든 기간 및 거래 수단에 맞게 조정됩니다. 표시기는 다시 그려지지 않으며 양초가 닫힐 때만 작동합니다. 신호에 대한 경고에는 여러 유형이 있습니다. 이 표시기는 사용하기 쉽고 2개의 외부 구성 매개변수만 있습니다. Channel Length - 신호가 구축될 가격 채널의 길이를 조정합니다. Signal Normalization - 신호 화살표의 품질 수준을 변경합니다. 매개변수가 높을수록 잘못된 신호가 줄어듭니다(BTC, 금 및 변동성이 높은 상품의 경우 몇 배로 변경됨). Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send n
Point Directions MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Point Directions MT5 – 가격 변동 중 포인트 지지선과 저항선을 표시하는 지표입니다. 화살표는 지정된 방향으로 가격이 반등할 때를 나타냅니다. 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않으며 현재 캔들을 기준으로 형성됩니다. 모든 시간대와 거래 상품에서 작동합니다. 여러 유형의 알림을 사용할 수 있습니다. 모든 차트에 대한 신호를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 고급 설정이 있으며, 추세 및 조정 거래에 맞게 구성할 수 있습니다. 화살표를 표시하려면 두 가지 유형의 이동 평균선과 화살표 강도 수준을 사용할 수 있습니다. 자세한 설정은 입력 매개변수에 설명되어 있습니다. 사용 관련 문의는 비공개 메시지를 보내주세요. 입력 매개변수 Method MA – 화살표 생성에 이동 평균을 사용할지 선택합니다(표준 또는 가속). Accelerated MA period/Standard MA period – 이동 평균 기간(5~500)을 변경합니다. Ma Metod – 이동 평균 방식을 변경합니다. Ma
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Wave Price Channel - 충동과 수정을 검색하도록 설계된 거래 분석 시스템입니다. 이 지표를 사용하면 변동성을 기반으로 구축된 가격 채널 방향으로 작업할 수 있습니다. 채널에 위쪽 또는 아래쪽 화살표가 그려지면 이 방향으로의 신호가 가격 변화에 민감한 점 표시로 확인됩니다. 같은 색의 점이 계속되는 한 신호는 계속됩니다. 화살표는 있지만 같은 색상의 점이 없으면 신호는 거짓이므로 점이 나타나면 이를 따라가야 합니다. 표시기에는 다양한 기간에 대해 변경할 수 있는 유일한 변경 가능한 매개변수인 "가격 채널 길이"가 있습니다. Time Frames M15 이상에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 모든 거래 상품에 사용할 수 있습니다. 화살표에는 여러 유형의 경고가 있습니다. 작동 중에 신호 화살표를 1개의 캔들로 변경할 수 있습니다. 빨간색 위쪽 화살표가 나타나면 구매하라는 신호이고 빨간색 점은 화살표 궤적의 연속입니다. 노란색 아래쪽 화살표가 나타나면 판매하라는 신호이고 노란
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
Trading System Double Trend - 여러 지표로 구성된 독립적인 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 전반적인 추세의 방향을 파악하고 가격 변동 방향에 대한 신호를 제공합니다. 스캘핑, 일중 또는 주간 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. 특징 모든 시간대 및 거래 상품(외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수)에서 작동합니다. 차트를 로드하지 않고도 정보를 시각적으로 간편하게 확인할 수 있습니다. 지표가 다시 그려지거나 신호를 완성하지 않습니다. 캔들이 마감될 때만 작동합니다. 다양한 유형의 신호 알림이 제공됩니다. 시각적으로 이해하기 쉽고, 차트에 연결하고 신호의 간단한 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 시스템의 각 추세에 대한 입력 매개변수가 구성됩니다. General trend - 전반적인 추세를 파악합니다. Signal trend - 진입 및 청산 신호를 제공합니다. Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notificati
Angular Trend Lines MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
추세 지표는 금융시장 거래에 사용되는 기술 분석 분야 중 하나입니다. Angular Trend Lines - 추세 방향을 종합적으로 판단하고 진입 신호를 생성합니다. 캔들의 평균 방향을 매끄럽게 하는 것 외에도 또한 추세선의 경사각도 사용합니다. 갠 각도를 구성하는 원리는 경사각의 기초로 사용되었습니다. 기술 분석 지표는 촛대 평활화와 차트 기하학을 결합한 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 화살표에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 강세 방향의 빨간색 선과 화살표. 약세 방향의 보라색 선과 화살표. 표시기 기능 이 지표는 사용하기 쉽고 매개변수를 구성할 수 있으며, 추세 분석과 주문 개시를 위한 신호 수신에 사용할 수 있습니다. 지표는 다시 그려지지 않고, 화살표는 캔들 마감 시점에 나타납니다. 신호가 발생하면 여러 유형의 알림을 제공합니다. 모든 금융 상품(외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수)에 사용할 수 있습니다. 해당 지표는 모든 시간 범위와 차트에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 이 지표는
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" ZigZag on Trend " 지표는 가격 움직임 방향을 파악하는 데 도움이 되는 지표이며, 막대 및 핍 계산기 기능도 제공합니다. 이 지표는 추세 지표, 가격 방향을 추적하는 지그재그로 표현된 추세선, 그리고 추세 방향으로 지나가는 막대 수와 수직선의 핍 수를 계산하는 카운터로 구성됩니다(계산은 막대의 시작점을 기준으로 합니다). 이 지표는 다시 채색되지 않습니다. 편의상 색상이 있는 막대 또는 선으로 표시됩니다. 모든 시간대에서 사용할 수 있지만, M5 이상에서 사용하는 것이 가장 좋습니다. " Period "은 가격 방향을 검색할 막대 수를 결정합니다. 한 방향으로 완만한 추세를 얻기 위해 방향의 길이를 계산합니다. " Diapason "는 추세 방향의 빈도를 조정하며, 주로 다양한 거래 상품의 첫 번째 매개변수를 조정합니다(EURUSD의 경우 최대 10개, GOLD의 경우 최대 100개). 핍 카운터는 모든 시간대 및 거래 상품에 대한 조정을 지원합니다. 주요 지표
Serial Signal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Indicator for manual trading and technical analysis for Forex. It consists of a trend indicator with the opening level of the trading day and a arrow indicator for determining entry points. The indicator does not recolor; it works when the candle closes. Contains several types of alerts for signal arrows. Can be configured to work on any chart, trading instrument or time frame. The work strategy is based on searching for price movements along the trend.  To make " Buy " transactions: The tre
Trade Balance Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
A trend indicator showing the strength of bulls and bears in a trading range. Consists of two lines: The green line is a balanced overbought/oversold condition. The red line is the direction of trading activity. Does not redraw calculations. Can be used on all Symbols/Instruments/Time Frames. Easy to use and set up. How to use the indicator and what it determines. The basic rule is to follow the direction of the red line: if it crosses the green line from the bottom up, the market is dominat
FREE
Entry Point Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Arrow indicator with trend filter. Generates trend input without delays or delays - on the emerging candle. Suitable for use on any trading tools and timeframes. Easy to use, contains the direction of the trend in the form of a histogram lines and signal generator. Input parameters Period Trend Line - Period of the Histogram Line Signal Generator Period - If the period is longer, then the arrows are less Play sound Display pop-up message Send push notification Send email Sound file signal - Fi
Channel Cluster
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
Cluster indicator working in the price channel. For operation, the indicator builds a channel line - (dashed line). Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions), start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility. The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on any tools and timeframes. Entrances are made when large arrows appear, inside small
Volume Trend Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
A technical indicator that calculates its readings based on trading volumes. It has an oscillatory line that follows the change in volumes. Large arrows on the line indicate reversal values. A channel is built around the line with small arrows showing the strengthening of price movement in the direction of increasing volumes. The indicator does not redraw values. Works on any instrument and timeframe. It can complement any trading strategy by finding a trend or make entries in the direction of a
Trend Entry Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Developed methods for trading collected in one indicator. In the form of arrows, it defines entries in the direction of the trend. It has 2 types of arrows - trend and signal guides, informing about the potential movement in the direction of the trend. Works without redrawing, ready for use on all symbols/tools. The most suitable time frames to use are M15, M30, H1, H4. How to use The indicator finds the direction of the trend in the form of a signal arrow, a graphic rectangle stretches along
Max Min Cycle
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator. Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend. Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday. The indicator does not redraw. Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments. Suitable time frames for short-term t
Max Min Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Max Min Reversal Arrows - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price. Product features Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw. Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4. The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversal. Pr
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Binary Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financia
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Line Breakouts
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Line Breakouts - System for trend trading. Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function. And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame. The indi
Point Trend Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Point Trend Indicator - An indicator of the upper and lower level of the trend, which can determine the trend direction and indicate its strengthening. The trend direction is determined by round dots; if the points are above the zero line, the trend is bullish; if below, the trend is bearish. The increase in directional movement is indicated by arrows. It has the only parameter for manual adjustment - Duration of the trend direction.   Possibilities Works on all time frames Adapts to any financ
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변