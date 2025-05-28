クォートセクション
通貨 / RWT
RWT: Redwood Trust Inc

6.07 USD 0.03 (0.50%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RWTの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.00の安値と6.14の高値で取引されました。

Redwood Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RWT News

1日のレンジ
6.00 6.14
1年のレンジ
4.68 7.80
以前の終値
6.04
始値
6.05
買値
6.07
買値
6.37
安値
6.00
高値
6.14
出来高
805
1日の変化
0.50%
1ヶ月の変化
0.83%
6ヶ月の変化
0.00%
1年の変化
-21.78%
