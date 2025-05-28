通貨 / RWT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RWT: Redwood Trust Inc
6.07 USD 0.03 (0.50%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RWTの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.00の安値と6.14の高値で取引されました。
Redwood Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWT News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Redwood Trust Stock?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Redwood Trust prices $50 million convertible senior notes offering
- Redwood Trust plans to offer $50 million in convertible notes
- Digital Ally stock price target lowered to $4 from $11 at Aegis Capital
- Exclusive-Trump administration to expand price support for US rare earths projects, sources say
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Redwood earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Redwood Trust expands stock repurchase program to $150 million
- Electronic Arts tops Q1 forecasts, but weak Q2 guidance dampens outlook
- EA forecasts quarterly bookings below expectations on cautious gamer spending
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect
- Redwood Trust: Two Baby Bonds Yielding Over 9.5% To Maturity For Income Investors (RWT)
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel votes in favor of Merck’s RSV antibody drug
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel set to break norms meant to ensure sound policy
- US CDC report shows no evidence linking thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism
- Shimmick stock gains after launch of electrical subsidiary
- OpenAI seeks more financial concessions from Microsoft- The Information
- Corcept reports annual meeting outcomes
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Redwood Trust Announces Second Quarter 2025 Common and Preferred Dividends
- C3.ai stock surges 14% on strong guidance, narrower loss than feared
1日のレンジ
6.00 6.14
1年のレンジ
4.68 7.80
- 以前の終値
- 6.04
- 始値
- 6.05
- 買値
- 6.07
- 買値
- 6.37
- 安値
- 6.00
- 高値
- 6.14
- 出来高
- 805
- 1日の変化
- 0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 1年の変化
- -21.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K