RWT: Redwood Trust Inc
6.05 USD 0.02 (0.33%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RWT hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Redwood Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
6.05 6.13
Jahresspanne
4.68 7.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.07
- Eröffnung
- 6.11
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- Tief
- 6.05
- Hoch
- 6.13
- Volumen
- 218
- Tagesänderung
- -0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.04%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K