Moedas / RWT
RWT: Redwood Trust Inc
6.11 USD 0.07 (1.16%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RWT para hoje mudou para 1.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.00 e o mais alto foi 6.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Redwood Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
6.00 6.12
Faixa anual
4.68 7.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.04
- Open
- 6.05
- Bid
- 6.11
- Ask
- 6.41
- Low
- 6.00
- High
- 6.12
- Volume
- 212
- Mudança diária
- 1.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.66%
- Mudança anual
- -21.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh