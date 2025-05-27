Currencies / RWT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RWT: Redwood Trust Inc
6.03 USD 0.11 (1.79%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RWT exchange rate has changed by -1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.02 and at a high of 6.18.
Follow Redwood Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWT News
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Redwood Trust prices $50 million convertible senior notes offering
- Redwood Trust plans to offer $50 million in convertible notes
- Digital Ally stock price target lowered to $4 from $11 at Aegis Capital
- Exclusive-Trump administration to expand price support for US rare earths projects, sources say
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Redwood earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Redwood Trust expands stock repurchase program to $150 million
- Electronic Arts tops Q1 forecasts, but weak Q2 guidance dampens outlook
- EA forecasts quarterly bookings below expectations on cautious gamer spending
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect
- Redwood Trust: Two Baby Bonds Yielding Over 9.5% To Maturity For Income Investors (RWT)
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel votes in favor of Merck’s RSV antibody drug
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel set to break norms meant to ensure sound policy
- US CDC report shows no evidence linking thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism
- Shimmick stock gains after launch of electrical subsidiary
- OpenAI seeks more financial concessions from Microsoft- The Information
- Corcept reports annual meeting outcomes
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Redwood Trust Announces Second Quarter 2025 Common and Preferred Dividends
- C3.ai stock surges 14% on strong guidance, narrower loss than feared
- Salesforce to pay $25 per share for Informatica - WSJ
Daily Range
6.02 6.18
Year Range
4.68 7.80
- Previous Close
- 6.14
- Open
- 6.16
- Bid
- 6.03
- Ask
- 6.33
- Low
- 6.02
- High
- 6.18
- Volume
- 959
- Daily Change
- -1.79%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.66%
- Year Change
- -22.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%