货币 / RWT
RWT: Redwood Trust Inc
6.03 USD 0.11 (1.79%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RWT汇率已更改-1.79%。当日，交易品种以低点6.02和高点6.18进行交易。
关注Redwood Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWT新闻
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Redwood Trust prices $50 million convertible senior notes offering
- Redwood Trust plans to offer $50 million in convertible notes
- Digital Ally stock price target lowered to $4 from $11 at Aegis Capital
- Exclusive-Trump administration to expand price support for US rare earths projects, sources say
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Redwood earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Redwood Trust expands stock repurchase program to $150 million
- Electronic Arts tops Q1 forecasts, but weak Q2 guidance dampens outlook
- EA forecasts quarterly bookings below expectations on cautious gamer spending
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect
- Redwood Trust: Two Baby Bonds Yielding Over 9.5% To Maturity For Income Investors (RWT)
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel votes in favor of Merck’s RSV antibody drug
- Kennedy’s US vaccine panel set to break norms meant to ensure sound policy
- US CDC report shows no evidence linking thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism
- Shimmick stock gains after launch of electrical subsidiary
- OpenAI seeks more financial concessions from Microsoft- The Information
- Corcept reports annual meeting outcomes
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Redwood Trust Announces Second Quarter 2025 Common and Preferred Dividends
- C3.ai stock surges 14% on strong guidance, narrower loss than feared
- Salesforce to pay $25 per share for Informatica - WSJ
日范围
6.02 6.18
年范围
4.68 7.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.14
- 开盘价
- 6.16
- 卖价
- 6.03
- 买价
- 6.33
- 最低价
- 6.02
- 最高价
- 6.18
- 交易量
- 959
- 日变化
- -1.79%
- 月变化
- 0.17%
- 6个月变化
- -0.66%
- 年变化
- -22.29%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值