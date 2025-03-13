クォートセクション
MNTK
MNTK: Montauk Renewables Inc

2.30 USD 0.25 (12.20%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MNTKの今日の為替レートは、12.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.06の安値と2.32の高値で取引されました。

Montauk Renewables Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.06 2.32
1年のレンジ
1.68 6.04
以前の終値
2.05
始値
2.09
買値
2.30
買値
2.60
安値
2.06
高値
2.32
出来高
319
1日の変化
12.20%
1ヶ月の変化
9.00%
6ヶ月の変化
10.05%
1年の変化
-56.27%
