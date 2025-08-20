クォートセクション
通貨 / HTZ
株に戻る

HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc

6.74 USD 0.55 (8.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HTZの今日の為替レートは、8.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.13の安値と6.83の高値で取引されました。

Hertz Global Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HTZ News

1日のレンジ
6.13 6.83
1年のレンジ
2.77 9.40
以前の終値
6.19
始値
6.23
買値
6.74
買値
7.04
安値
6.13
高値
6.83
出来高
11.806 K
1日の変化
8.89%
1ヶ月の変化
22.32%
6ヶ月の変化
73.26%
1年の変化
103.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K