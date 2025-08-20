通貨 / HTZ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc
6.74 USD 0.55 (8.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HTZの今日の為替レートは、8.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.13の安値と6.83の高値で取引されました。
Hertz Global Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTZ News
- JPモルガン、カーバナの株価目標を堅調なファンダメンタルズを理由に425ドルに引き上げ
- Hertz Global Stock: Revenue Growth Is Still Absent (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Hertz and Amazon Strike a Deal, and Hertz Investors Could Be Reaping the Rewards
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Salesforce, Broadcom Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Jobs Report
- What Are Hertz and Amazon Up to Right Now?
- The New Hertz Is Poised For A Recovery (undefined:HTZ)
- 3 Things Investors Should Know About the New Deal Between Amazon and Hertz
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Bill Ackman Invests $1.27 Billion in a Single Tech Stock, Adds To Google and More - Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon Partnership Sends Hertz Stock Up 8% As US Pre-Owned Car Market Set To Hit $1 Trillion By 2030 - Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon's new deal with Hertz taps into $1 trillion used car market
- Hertz Global Holdings announces resignation of chief human resources officer
- Hertz executive Eric Leef to resign, transition led by Christopher Berg
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- Amazon strikes deal with Hertz to enter $1 trillion used car market
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Hertz Stock (HTZ) in the Fast Lane as it Hitches a Ride With Amazon Autos - TipRanks.com
- Why Hertz Stock Was a Massive Winner on Wednesday
- Hertz Jumps on Amazon Used-Car Sales Partnership
- Carvana’s stock is falling, and Amazon is to blame
- Carvana Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Driving The Action? - Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)
1日のレンジ
6.13 6.83
1年のレンジ
2.77 9.40
- 以前の終値
- 6.19
- 始値
- 6.23
- 買値
- 6.74
- 買値
- 7.04
- 安値
- 6.13
- 高値
- 6.83
- 出来高
- 11.806 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 73.26%
- 1年の変化
- 103.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K